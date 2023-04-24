Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of May
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of May 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Monday, May 1
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, May 2
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Sounds & Flutes. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 3
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Bees! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Bees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Thursday, May 4
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be testing our knowledge of book trivia as we play BINGO. Registration is required.
Saturday, May 6
- 11:00 AM – Microscopy. For ages 8-12. Come learn how to use a microscope and make a slide of cells! Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Microscopy. For ages 12-18. Come learn how to use a microscope and make a slide of cells! Registration is required.
Tuesday, May 9
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Sounds & Flutes. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 10
- 4:00 PM – Mother’s Day Spa. For ages 6+. Join Warren County Parks & Recreation and Samuels Public Library to make a bath bomb and lotion with your Mom! Registration is required.
Monday, May 15
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, May 16
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Sound & Siren. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 17
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Gardens! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Garden stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, May 20
- 10:00 AM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we finish our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This Book. For ages 12-18. What type of books do you like? Historical, Science Fiction, Mystery, Adventure…? Bring a book that you like and can talk about. Registration is required.
Monday, May 22
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 24
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Brothers & Sisters! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Brothers & Sisters will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, May 27
- 2:00 PM – Bee-ee Terrific! For ages 7+. Learn about bees, taste local honey, and meet local author, Justin Ruger! Registration is required.
Monday, May 29
- Library is closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 30
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Sound & Siren. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 31
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Flying! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Flying will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for May
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
Samuels Public Library is thrilled to host the Virginia Museum of Fine Art (VFMA) Artmobile on May 12th and May 13th. Check out our special events, starting May 4th!
Job Development Help
Mondays from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
In person. Need help navigating job opportunities? Come by Samuels Public Library’s computer lab every Monday from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM where the Warren County Department of Social Services will be here to help! Patrons can get aid in job searching, resume building, career coaching, as well as education and training referrals. This program begins on Monday, April 10th.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Bad Romance
Wed, May 3rd at 6:00 PM
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for our Bad Romance discussion group.
VIRTUAL TALK: Revealing and Obscuring Identity
Thr, May 4th at 6:30 PM
Virtual. Jeffrey Allison, Paul Mellon Collection Educator and Statewide Director at VMFA will provide a virtual gallery talk about the traveling exhibit. This presentation will help you explore how artists have used portraiture to reveal and obscure their sitter’s identity. This diverse collection of portraits provides insight into the function of portraiture across various mediums, artistic movements, and cultures.
Books & Beyond
Tues, May 9th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month’s book is Girl with a Pearl Earring by Tracy Chevalier. The novel is about a maid who becomes a model for the 17th century Dutch painter, Vermeer and is a special tie-in to our visit from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Art Mobile. The Art Mobile will be showcasing their roving portrait exhibit that weekend. Don’t miss out!
Genealogy Club
Wed, May 10th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us for Genealogy Club, where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
Memories: People in Portraits
Fri, May 12th at 10:00 AM
Join Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) Director of Education Mary Ladrick for a special presentation to help more people discover for themselves the joy of looking at and loving art. Mary will discuss how art can help support those with memory loss.
The Art of Portrait Photography
Fri, May 12th at 3:30 PM
In person. Join local portrait photographer, Tina Tolliver. Tina believes that “every picture tells a story. . .” Since 1988, she has been helping individuals and families share their stories through her photographic portrait. Tina will share her skills and techniques and provide tips on posing for and taking portrait photographs. She will also provide insights into the portraits displayed within the Artmobile.
Insights Into Classical Oil Portrait Paintings
Sat, May 13th at 10:00 AM
In person. Join Henry Wingate as he discusses the art of portrait painting. During this presentation, Henry will discuss the art of creating portraitures using traditional oil painting techniques. Following the presentation, Henry will accompany the group on a tour of the portraits on display in the Artmobile. After viewing the exhibit, Henry will close the session with a discussion of the portraits.
Painting Dog!
Sat, May 13th 2:30 at PM
Join Susan Brogan and Carmine, a 5-year-old Australian shepherd who is an artist. Carmine is one of 15 painting dogs worldwide who have artwork in an online auction that’s raising funds for a program that delivers care packages to pets battling cancer as well as the Tripawds Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps dogs missing a limb.
RMA Student Self-Portraits Exhibit and Tour
Sat, May 13th at 3:00 PM
In person. Join Mary Cook and her RMA art students in an exhibit of self-portraits at the library. Mary used a creative process to help students create sketches from photographs, then complete their portraits from partial images, and finally draw an entire portrait.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Wed, May 17th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome! This month, we’ll discuss balancing emotions like grief with craft in our writing.
Dominion Ridge Academy Drama proudly presents ‘Into The Woods, Jr’: A unique spin on classic fairy tales
Front Royal residents, mark your calendars for an exciting and enchanting theatrical event brought to you by Dominion Ridge Academy Drama. The talented students of DRA will be performing their interpretation of classic fairy tales in the captivating production of Into the Woods Jr.
This exceptional group of students has worked tirelessly to bring new perspectives to classic fairy tales and the ethical dilemmas they present. From the first rehearsal, the students have shown dedication and collaboration, which shine through in this delightful retelling. According to Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International, “MTI and the creators of Into the Woods applaud the unique contributions of each student, from performing on stage to designing props, lights, and scenery, as well as assistant directing and working backstage.”
Don’t miss this opportunity to see the creativity and talent of DRA students on display. The show will run for three performances, with showtimes on Friday, April 28th, at 7 pm and Saturday, April 29th, at 1 pm & 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door. For more information about the show, please call (540) 635-6799. The show will be performed at Dominion Ridge Academy, 80 N Lake Ave, Front Royal, VA.
Into the Woods, Jr promises to be a unique spin on classic fairy tales, and the DRA students are excited to bring their interpretation to Front Royal audiences. This production is an excellent example of the school’s commitment to the education of the whole child and its focus on fostering creativity and collaboration.
Make sure to grab your tickets and be part of the excitement of DRA’s production of Into the Woods Jr.
Town Talk: A Conversation with William Huck – C&C Family Fun Day is Saturday May 13th, Parade starts at 10 am
The 8th annual C&C Family Fun Day is set to take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Front Royal, Virginia. Hosted by C & C Frozen Treats, the FREE, family-friendly, alcohol-free event is an official 501c3 nonprofit, and tax-deductible donations are welcome to help fund this year’s event.
The highlight of the day will be the parade that kicks off the event at 10:00 am. The parade will be followed by a variety of family-friendly activities, including an antique car show, kid’s events, and food stands. The Valley Health parking lot will host the annual array of classic cars, while the Gazebo area will be filled with specialty stands, games, and food vendors.
C&C Family Fun Day has become a community-building event that promotes a sense of togetherness among residents of Front Royal and the surrounding areas. If you love and support the community, we encourage you to bring your family and friends to enjoy this fun-filled day. And, of course, ICE CREAM will be available for everyone to enjoy! Additionally, Nina will be boiling crawfish, so don’t miss out on the fun!
According to event organizers, C&C Family Fun Day is a celebration of family, friends, and community and the perfect opportunity to get out, have some fun, and meet new people. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with more activities, more food, and more fun.
For more information about the 8th annual C&C Family Fun Day, visit the event’s Facebook page. Join us on May 13 for a day of fun, community-building, and celebration!
Kate Flannery, actor, singer and writer named the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Grand Marshal
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival ® president, Sharen Gromling, is pleased to announce another hometown connection to the exciting lineup of the festival’s guest celebrities. Kate Flannery, multi-talented entertainer and former Shenandoah University student, will be serving as the Co-Grand Marshal alongside Brian Sullivan for the 2023 Live, Love, Bloom springtime extravaganza.
Kate Flannery is an actor, singer, and writer best known for her nine seasons as Meredith, the drunk, on NBC’s The Office. Kate was a fan favorite on Season 28 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. She has guest starred on many TV shows like CBS’s Young Sheldon, FOX’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Girl, ABC’s American Housewife and has recurred on shows like Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe & Comedy Central’s, Another Period. Kate has been seen in many Indie films including the soon-to-be released HBO film, Golden Arm.
Kate toured with the Dancing with the Stars Live Tour at Radio City and 40 cities before the COVID-19 shut down.
Kate sings with Jane Lynch in their anti-cabaret act, Two Lost Souls, seen in performing arts centers and theaters across the country and at the Cafe Carlyle in NYC. Kate is also featured on Jane’s hit album, A Swingin’ Little Christmas, which was in the Billboard top 10 for several weeks.
Audiences have also seen Kate in her cult comedy lounge act, The Lampshades, and during her time in Chicago’s Second City national touring company.
Kate will appear in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m.
The appearance of the parade grand marshals is sponsored by P&G.
Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
SAR honors Patriots Day
On April 16, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Patriots Day event at the Muster Grounds, Abingdon, Virginia. The event was conducted by the General William Campbell Chapter of the Virginia Society to commemorate the patriots who were in Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts the day that began the Revolutionary War.
In March 1775 at the 2nd Virginia Convention held at St. John’s Church in Richmond, Patrick Henry warned that “The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms!” Less than a month later, the clash of arms occurred on 19 April at the Lexington green and then the North Bridge in Concord. British General Gage, had orders to disarm the rebels and capture their leaders. They had learned that weapons and powder were stored and colonial leaders, John Adams and John Hancock were in Concord. General Gage sent Lt. Col. Francis Smith with 700 regulars to capture and destroy military stores hidden by the Massachusetts militia at Concord and capture Adams and Hancock. This led to the battle at the North Bridge in Concord where a shot was fired to start the struggle for independence.
The response of the minutemen forced the British to retreat to Boston. There was a continuous battle along the 12 mile route which culminated in the bloodiest half-mile of the retreat at Menotomy, Massachusetts. This gale would take 15 days to bring the clash of resounding arms to Virginia. What followed was an eight year war, resulting in the formation of the United States of America. Virginia patriots answered the call and played a pivotal role throughout the war. 15 Virginia Regiments in the Continental Army, two State Regiments and numerous militia and independent units fought for independence, along with many who provided public service.
The beginning of the end of the war occurred in October 1780 at Kings Mountain, when patriots and loyalists clashed in a decisive colonial victory. This included a Virginia militia led by Colonel William Campbell, who was elected to lead the combined colonial militia in this resounding defeat of the British. This was as Thomas Jefferson said “was the turning point of the war”. It began in Lexington/Concord on that day when “The Shot Heard Around the World” was fired to begin the birth of a nation.
The ceremony was emcee’d by GWC Chapter President John Gullion supported by a color guard led by Mac Johnson, General William Campbell Chapter consisting of Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Kevin Combs (CWC), Dale Corey (CJWII), Mike Weyler (Col William Grayson), John Britton (GWC), Mike Shaver (CWC) and Rob Richmond (Kings Mountain, Tennessee). Greetings were presented by Ernie Coggins, President, Virginia Society; Mike Weyler, 2nd Vice President Virginia Society and Lyla Thurmon, Past Regent of Black’s Fort DAR Chapter. Wreaths were presented by Coggins, Thurmon, John Gullion, Sean Carrigan and Rob Richmond. A musket squad led by Mac Johnson fired a salute Sean Carrigan, Kevin Combs and Rob Richmond. The Black’s Fort DAR was represented by ladies in colonial attire, Lyla Thurmon, Joella Barbour and Carole Mask.
Join the Fun at Izaak Walton Community Day on April 29, 2023, in Browntown, VA
The Warren County Chapter Izaak Walton League invites everyone to their annual Izaak Walton Community Day on April 29, 2023, from 10 am to 5 pm. The event will be held at 3364 Gooney Manor Loop, Browntown, VA, and is open to the public, free for everyone, and will take place rain or shine.
Izaak Walton Community Day is a day full of fun and exciting activities for people of all ages. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect:
- Kids projects
- Fly tying
- Forestry
- Small yard sale
- Guided hikes
- Face painting
- Wood turning
- Birding
- Fishing-catch & release all-day
- Silent auction from 10 am to 3 pm
Also, there will be live music by Passage Creek Rising Band from 1 to 3 pm and the Dan James Band from 3 to 5 pm.
Food will be available for purchase from Big Dog BBQ
“We’re excited to offer a day filled with outdoor activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family,” said Sharon Longmire of the Warren County Chapter Izaak Walton League. “We’re hoping to bring our community together and celebrate our commitment to promoting conservation, outdoor recreation, and the protection of natural resources.”
The Warren County Chapter Izaak Walton League is a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve and protect the country’s natural resources and wildlife habitats through a variety of programs, including conservation education, habitat restoration, and advocacy.
Don’t miss out on the fun! For more information, visit the league’s website at (540) 636-3666 or via email at info.iwlawacova@gmail.com.
