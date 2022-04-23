Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of May
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of May 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, May 3rd
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Mini LED lightsabers! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, May 4th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Star Wars will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Star Wars will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Thursday, May 5th
- 4:30PM – Mom & Me in the Garden. Bring your child, mother, or grandmother to enjoy this mother’s day program in the garden. Everyone will get to bring home their own kitchen herbs to grow in a jar. All ages welcome. Registration required. This program is provided in partnership with Warren County Parks & Recreation.
Saturday, May 7th
- All day – Samicon. Enjoy this all-day library-wide event for all ages! This year’s theme is Video Games! There will be free comic books courtesy of Four Color Fantasies, arcade games, an escape room, and tons of other fun things available all day. We will have magic shows at 10am, 11am, & 2pm. At 1pm, children and teens are welcome to join for a Pokémon cookie decoration session. Then at 2:30, we will play real-life versions of Tetris and Pac-man. Patrons will still be able to check out items all day. Costume contest throughout.
Monday, May 9th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, May 10th
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Homopolar Motors! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
- 7:00PM – Virtual Goodnight Sweetheart Story Time. Join Miss. Pattie for our special story time in your jammies. Bring your favorite buddy and get cozy!
Wednesday, May 11th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! The Zoo will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! The Zoo will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, May 14th
- 3:00PM – Flower Festival Dance Performance. Please enjoy this wonderful family friendly dance performance from Dancing by His Grace.
Monday, May 16th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, May 17th
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Static Electricity! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week as well. Find it on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, May 18th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Adventures will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Adventures will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, May 21st
- 2:00PM – Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Monday, May 23rd
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, May 24th
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is VOILa: Experiment with Light! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week as well. Find it on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, May 25th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Bees Knees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Bees Knees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, May 28th
- 2:00PM. Aspiring Artists. Enjoy an afternoon of making art. Ages 7-18. Registration required
Monday, May 30th – Library closed for Memorial Day.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for May
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
General Education Development
In-Person. For those who have already registered, Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Samicon
In-Person. Join us Saturday, May 7th for our all-day Samicon event, which this year also falls on free comic book day! Stop by the library after Family Fun Day for free comics and video-game-themed fun, including a Code Ninja coding workshop, all-day escape room challenges, magic shows from local magician Kevin Owens, Pokémon-themed cookie decoration, arcade machines, video games, Minecraft, prize drawings, and more. Show up in costume and get your photo taken for a chance to win our costume contest. Level up with your library card and join us for Samicon this May!
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, May 9th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, May 11th at 6:00 PM.
Hiking and Backpacking in the Shenandoah Valley Series
In-Person. Interested in combining hiking with camping? Come explore the world of backpacking! Join us Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 P.M. as we review the following topics: how to physically prepare for a backpacking trip; how to plan a backpacking trip; gear selection; what to wear; food options; review of wilderness skills and Leave No Trip principles. Participants will receive a sample packing list and other backpacking resources. Susan Tschirhart is a life-long hiker, camper and self-described “nature-nerd”. She currently serves as chair of the Front Royal-Warren County Appalachian Trail Community Committee; as a Boy Scout leader and as a guide for The Trail Tribe, a local women’s hiking and backpacking group. Recently she started the outdoor experience company, Next Bend Adventures, to lead and facilitate hikes, overnight treks and other outdoor adventure experiences in the Shenandoah Valley. Her favorite pastime is spending time with her three young adult sons. They played a role in how she earned her trail name “Goldilocks” and the “Three Bears”. Happy trails!
Volunteer Fair
In-Person. Samuels Public Library, CCAP, and The Wednesday Group are set to hold the first Warren County Volunteer Fair on May 14th from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 .M. Check out some of the awesome volunteer opportunities involving fundraising, programs, and services with Warren County non-profits. Participating organizations include Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, and the Warren Coalition. Nonprofits interested in participating should contact Michelle Ross at 540-635-3153 or mross@samuelslibrary.net.
Photography & Beyond: Oceans of Possibilities
Virtual. Join us Saturday, May 14 at 10:00 AM for this virtual photography exchange to discuss pushing the creative boundaries of our photography. All types of cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online at the Samuels Library website.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, May 16th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, May 18th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Jigsaw Puzzle Contest
In-Person. If you love jigsaw puzzles and love our library, put the pieces together with us for our fundraising puzzle competition on Saturday, May 21st from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Compete as a two-person team in the 300 piece puzzle event, or compete as a four-person team in the more challenging 500 piece puzzle event. Refreshments served, prizes awarded. The entry fee for an individual is $20, for a two-person team is $30, and for a four-person team is $40. 100 percent of your entry fee is a donation to Samuels Public Library. Registration and entry fee due by May 14th.
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, May 28th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.
Library closing
Due to the Memorial Day holiday the Library will be closed Monday, May 30th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, May 31st.
Free family bingo & dinner with Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is offering a free night of bingo and a spaghetti dinner to Warren County Middle School and Skyline Middle School students and their families on Monday, May 2nd, at Skyline Middle School.
May 1-7, 2022 is the third annual Resilience Week Virginia, a time when organizations throughout the Commonwealth are encouraged to celebrate resilience and explore what it means to be a resilient community. Resilience—that inner strength, the ability to “bounce back” from difficulties and overcome challenges—is something that is taught and developed in children. The more resilience is built into a child and a community, the less likely the child is to turn to drugs and alcohol when faced with life’s challenges.
The goal of Warren Coalition for this dinner and bingo night is to provide a fun environment for families to enjoy together as they learn about building resilience in children and teens, to help them live their healthiest lives.
A warm-up game of bingo will be held at 5:30 pm, and dinner will be served at 6:00 pm. Additional games will be held after dinner, with progressively larger prizes. The evening will conclude by 7:30 pm. Tickets are limited to 150 seats from each school. Pre-registration is required online at https://bit.ly/bingodinner.
For more information, email ryan@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Empty Bowl Supper update: The MUSIC Entertainment
Announcing MUSIC at the Empty Bowl Supper – To Go Event 2022 will be performed again this year by Passage Creek Rising with a guest song or two with Ed from the House of Hope. Passage Creek Rising is known for their music genre of Country, Bluegrass, Gospel, Folk and Classic Rock. We are SO thankful that this wonderful band plays at the Empty Bowl Supper every year.
Be sure to pack your dancing shoes and a lawn chair so you can set up in the grass at the gazebo on Main Street during the event on April 30th, from 12noon to 3pm.
As a special treat, the band has agreed to include Ed from the House of Hope – Front Royal VA to play a song or two as a guest. Ed is very excited to get back on stage for this performance. If the bowls and the soup have not tempted you to join our event this year…. maybe this announcement might do the trick!
Tickets still available: ORDER ONLINE!
Reminder about bowls: Arline Link helps every year throw and paint bowls for this special event. If you are interested in helping her paint, please call her at (540) 636-6019. Explore Art & Clay is located conveniently at 501 E Main Street. Thank you so much, Arline!
All proceeds are to benefit the House of Hope, a transitional program for homeless men. House of Hope is a 501(c)(3) organization.
April 28th is Superhero Day at the Winchester SPCA
Marvel employees created National Superhero Day on April 28, 1995, to celebrate everyone’s favorite superhero, and on April 28, 2022, the team at the Winchester SPCA continues this tradition!
Stop by to see us do our best impressions of your favorite superhero, dress up if you’d like, and adopt a homeless Superhero of your very own. $28 adoptions to approved applicants on Tuesday, April 28, 2022, from 10am to 5pm, at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA. For more information, call 540-662-8616 or visit our website: www.winchesterspca.org.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 22nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 22:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
Wakefield Country Day School’s 50th-anniversary celebration kicks off on Founders Weekend
Such a historic occasion calls for a momentous celebration! Wakefield Country Day School(WCDS) invites the entire community to join in on a jam-packed weekend celebration from April 22-24. Several events are lined up for the weekend beginning with a Founders Day Feast on Friday night, and Saturday matinee Picollo Zoppé Circus showtimes, Gala & Auction, Fodderstack 10K, Sunday Seminars, and an Alumni VS Student Soccer Match! Purchase tickets at wcdsva.org/foundersweekend.
FOUNDERS WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Friday, April 22
- Founders Day Feast, Oak Crest, Woodville, Virginia: Please join us in toasting WCDS, a half-century-old Rappahannock County institution, and pay tribute to co-founder, Pamela Lynn-Tucker. Hear former Head’s tales of ghosts, and times dear and austere, while feasting on the County’s spring bounty from the grand lawn at Oak Crest. Music, merriment, and champagne to follow! Beginning at 7 PM, few seats remain.
- The Piccolo Zoppé Circus, Friday night and Saturday showtimes! The esteemed Piccolo Zoppé Circus will grace the WCDS Campus for a Friday evening show at 7 PM and a Saturday matinee at 1 PM. Piccolo Zoppé is known for promoting the preservation of classical circus and equestrian arts. For 180 years, the Piccolo Zoppé Circus has been bringing smiles to faces around the world, and we don’t want you to miss out on the chance to see them while they’re close by in Virginia! “The Flying Wallenda Family” will also be joining the show bringing High-wire, trapeze acrobatics, and world-class juggling! Cotton candy, popcorn, sausages, beer, and more will be available to purchase at each showtime.
Saturday, April 23
- Fodderstack 10K Race – Go Team WCDS! Love to run the Fodderstack and love WCDS too? Join our team! Sign up on our website for a 50th t-shirt.
- 50th Anniversary Gala: Fundraiser, Dinner, and Auction: Get your bidder paddles ready! The Annual Auction is Wakefield’s biggest annual fundraising event for the school. The evening begins at 5:30 pm with a cocktail hour and silent auction filled with one-of-a-kind items, followed by a seated dinner and live auction with auctioneer Cathy MacPherson. The Gala will take place at WCDS in the Leonard Cowherd Auditorium, and for those interested in continuing the celebration after the auction, ticket holders have free entry to the WCDS Community Dance Party taking place beginning at 9 PM.
Sunday, April 24
- Super Seminar Sunday: It wouldn’t be a Wakefield celebration without a Wakefield education! Industry leaders in tech and finance join us on Sunday at 11 AM to share their secrets to success. Featuring WCDS Alumnus Paul Lackman ’85 of Google and Finance Guru Chuck Akre, interviewed by Head of School Paul Larner and Chris Cerrone, Partner at Akre Capital Management. Gain valuable insights and have the opportunity to ask questions, right here at Wakefield Country Day. All are welcome to attend these complimentary seminars. Please register if you plan to attend.
- Alumni vs. Student Soccer Game: At 1 PM Students and Alumni will face off in a soccer match. All are welcome to attend and cheer for their favorite team of Owls vs. Owls!
Wakefield Country Day School would like to thank the greater community for supporting our school over the last 50 years. We hope you will come to one of the events over the weekend and celebrate the big 50 with us. To purchase tickets or register for any of the above events, please visit: wcdsva.org/foundersweekend.
