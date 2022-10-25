Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

NOTE: The “Sharing Women’s Wisdom” virtual event scheduled for October 20th has been canceled and removed from SPL’s calendar.

General Education Development

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

What the Tech!

In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, November 2nd at 1pm to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.

Belle Boyd – A Woman Who Rebelled

Virtual. Join us Thursday, November 3 at 6:30 PM for a presentation from author Claire Giffin, a Kirkus Book of the Year author, who spent 17 years researching her new historical novel A Rebellious Woman, which tells the life story of Belle Boyd. Claire’s research into Belle’s life and times included numerous visits to Front Royal and other locations in the Shenandoah Valley. The presentation will take into account how Belle’s actions were especially scandalous when viewed in the context of her times.

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, November 9th at 6:00 PM.

Seed Saving Event with the Master Gardeners

In-person. Join us on Thursday, November 10 at 6:30 PM and learn from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association about how you can save seeds for personal use and support your local Seed Lending Library. This event is FREE and all attendees will leave with seeds.

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, November 14th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Pen & Prose

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:00 PM. Open to new members.

Books & Beyond

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of November, we will be discussing What We Carry by Maya Shanbhag Lang. This meeting will be held on Thursday, November 17th at 6:30 PM.