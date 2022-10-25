Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of November 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, November 1
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Changing Shadows. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November 2
- 10:15AM – Bilingual Toddler Story Time with Marisol. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Fall Fun! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Bilingual Preschool Story Time with Marisol. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Fall Fun will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be playing various board and card games. Registration is required.
Saturday, November 5
- 11:00 AM – Story Walk at Eastham Park. Come join us as we read a new story, learn about hibernating animals, and get a craft. Fun for the family!
- 5:00 PM – Holiday Writing Contest ends. Get your entries in!
Monday, November 7
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 8
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is simple machines. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, November 9
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Apple Pie! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Apple Pie will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Friday, November 11: Library is closed for Veterans Day
Saturday, November 12
- 11:00 AM – Laura Renauld is a visiting children’s book author. She will read aloud her picture book, Fred’s Big Feelings: The Life and Legacy of Mister Rogers. Then there will be a Q&A, craft, and book signing! All ages welcome.
- 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class and show your creativity! Registration is required.
Monday, November 14
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 15
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is simple machines. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November 16
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Being Thankful! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Being Thankful will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Monday, November 21
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 22
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Volume in Geometry. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, November 23
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday & Friday, November 24 &25: Library is closed for Thanksgiving
Saturday, November 26
- 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we continue our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, November 28
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 29
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Volume in Geometry. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November 30
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Bears Hibernating! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Bears Hibernate will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
United Way Meet and Greet to be held November 16th
The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley will be hosting a Meet and Greet for nonprofit organizations and faith communities serving Warren County in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. The meeting will be held on November 16th, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at Samuels Public Library.
The United Way will present information on the merger of United Way Front Royal/Warren County with United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley, the implementation of the Valley Assistance Network in Warren County and an overview on preparing to apply for Community Impact Grants.
Please RSVP to lhoward@unitedwaynsv.org.
SAR honors Revolutionary War patriot Casper Rinker
On October 22, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a patriot grave marking ceremony to honor Hans Casper Rinker. The ceremony was held at the Back Creek Quaker Cemetery in Gainesboro, Virginia.
Rinker was born 1727 in Switzerland and immigrated to Pennsylvania in 1743. He married Maria Schultz on April 11, 1757, in Germantown, Pennsylvania, and started a family of seven children. In 1762, he settled in Winchester, Frederick, Virginia, where he was deeded Lot #104. Rinker began purchasing acreage in Hampshire County. Through the years, he ended up with more than 2,000 acres in Frederick County along Isaac’s Creek and Back Creek. Rinker joined the Virginia Militia prior to 1775, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He was recommended to replace Robert White as Company Commander on April 1, 1777, and promoted to Captain. He died April 17, 1804, and along with Maria is buried at the Back Creek Quaker Cemetery.
The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey with Chaplain duties performed by the Reverend Jim Simmons. The Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard presented the colors and fired a musket salute under the command of Brett Osborn. Guard members included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Marc Robinson, Richard Tyler and dual member from the Culpeper Minutemen Bill Schwetke.
Wreaths were presented by Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II), Doug Hall (Order of Founders and Patriots) and Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen) with the unveiling performed by descendant Marshall DeHaven.
Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony to be held November 11 at Virginia War Memorial
The 66th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today. Virginia is currently home to more than 690,000 military veterans and their families.
Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the one-hour program, which will include addresses from Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw and Major General Timothy Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. Patriotic music will be provided by the Virginia National Guard’s 29th Division Band. There will be a special tribute to Virginia’s Blue Star families and the winners of the Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest will be introduced and read their winning essays.
The ceremony will be held outdoors, rain or shine, so attendees should dress accordingly. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to be seated. There is no charge to attend the ceremony or visit the Virginia War Memorial and free parking is available. The Memorial grounds and exhibit halls will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for visitors.
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR CBS6.1 and 6.3 television in Richmond and livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), the Virginia War Memorial, WTVR-TV and WTKR-TV (Norfolk) and other social media channels.
“Veterans Day is one of our most special commemorations here at the Virginia War Memorial where our mission is to honor and remember our veterans and their service and sacrifices every day of the year,” said Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle. “We look forward to filling the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater with veterans, their family members and all citizens.”
“For those that come, I encourage them to spend an hour here viewing the many exhibits and documentary films in the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center and the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion,” added Dr. Mountcastle.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786-2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for November
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
NOTE: The “Sharing Women’s Wisdom” virtual event scheduled for October 20th has been canceled and removed from SPL’s calendar.
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, November 2nd at 1pm to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.
Belle Boyd – A Woman Who Rebelled
Virtual. Join us Thursday, November 3 at 6:30 PM for a presentation from author Claire Giffin, a Kirkus Book of the Year author, who spent 17 years researching her new historical novel A Rebellious Woman, which tells the life story of Belle Boyd. Claire’s research into Belle’s life and times included numerous visits to Front Royal and other locations in the Shenandoah Valley. The presentation will take into account how Belle’s actions were especially scandalous when viewed in the context of her times.
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, November 9th at 6:00 PM.
Seed Saving Event with the Master Gardeners
In-person. Join us on Thursday, November 10 at 6:30 PM and learn from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association about how you can save seeds for personal use and support your local Seed Lending Library. This event is FREE and all attendees will leave with seeds.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, November 14th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:00 PM. Open to new members.
Books & Beyond
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of November, we will be discussing What We Carry by Maya Shanbhag Lang. This meeting will be held on Thursday, November 17th at 6:30 PM.
Free REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education classes
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer three more free, virtual REVIVE! Training classes before the end of June. These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone.
Classes will be held on Friday, October 28th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm; Wednesday, November 9th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm; and Friday, November 18th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail. To register for any of these three classes, visit nwprevention.org/revive-training.
Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. There has also been an increase of Fentanyl-laced “pressed pills” disguised as prescription medications such as Adderall, Percocet, and Oxycontin. These pressed pills have caused an increase in overdoses throughout the country. There is also concern that the emergence of brightly colored “rainbow fentanyl” could increase the chances of accidental overdoses in children and youth, who might mistake the pills for candy.
This training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids. Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are also encouraged to attend one of these free classes.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, vaping, and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention
Back on the streets, Front Royal’s Festival of Leaves celebrates a half century
