Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November

On October 28, 2023, the Colonel James Wood Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted an awards presentation at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The ceremony was held during the monthly chapter meeting to honor two important guests, William “Bill” Hagan and Katie Tyler.

William “Bill” Hagan was presented a Law Enforcement Medal for his outstanding service during a law enforcement career that included 23 years as a Regular Army Officer, serving as a legal advisor to the U.S. Army Inspector General, a judge on the Army’s court of criminal appeals, chief legal counsel of the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and chief legal advisor to the theater senior logistician and head of Army contracting in Southwest Asia. Before retiring, Hagan was attorney-advisor in the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, First U.S. Army, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. In that position, he was responsible for legal advice on a broad range of issues arising out of training, mobilization and deployment of Army Reserve forces. He was highly recognized in the law enforcement community. The Judge Advocates Association, the national bar organization for uniformed and civilian practitioners of military and veterans’ law, had selected as the Army’s Outstanding Career Armed Services Attorney. He was the recipient of the Judge Advocate General’s School Alumni Association Professional Writing Award, having written various essays and articles on law, history and current affairs that have been published in legal and military professional journals in the United States and abroad. For his outstanding career in the law enforcement profession, the Sons of the American Revolution presented William R. Hagan, COL, USA (Ret) with the SAR Law Enforcement Medal.

Katie Tyler is a nurse who demonstrates the values and dedication to the profession while serving the local community. She worked at Winchester Medical Center in the cardiac care unit and currently works as a hospice nurse doing the compassionate work that most cannot do. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, she was at a dinner with friends and family when a gentleman at their table started having a health episode that was extremely serious. Katie proved to be the angel at the table. With her background and training as a cardiac care nurse, she immediately knew it was a heart attack! She jumped into action, ordering her husband to call 911 and let her training lead her as she assessed the vitals as his heart stopped beating. She carefully lowered him to the floor and began chest compressions. Within a minute, she was successful in her efforts to restore the gentleman’s heartbeat. When the Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on scene, he was coherent and communicating with the people around him. It was confirmed that he had suffered a “widow maker” heart attack. Only 12% of those individuals who suffer from one of these survives and it is because of individuals like Katie. If not for her being at the right place and at the right time with the right skills, the outcome would have been very different. After bypass surgery, the gentleman is now well to do and lives a full life. For her astute presence of mind to go along with her training and outstanding skill set, she save the man’s life. For this, the Color James Wood II Chapter presented her with the SAR Life Saving Medal.

Presenting the medals were President Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Secretary Marc Robinson with Color Guard Adjutant Dale Corey reading the citations. Attending with Bill Hagan were his wife and several members of his family as well as friends. Attending with Katie Tyler were her husband Chase, and parents, Richard and Linda Tyler.