Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of October
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of October 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, October 1
- 2:00 PM – Children’s Garden Program. Come join us in the garden to make a craft using nature’s supplies! Ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, October 5
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Teatime with Natalie will be the theme as she reads her story about a teashop. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Teatime with Natalie will be the theme as she reads her story about a teashop. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Saturday, October 8
- 2:15 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we embark on a quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, October 10
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, October 11
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Fake Blood and Viscosity. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Monday, October 17
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, October 18
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is types of blood. Registration is required.
Wednesday, October 19
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about baby animals! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Baby animals will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Saturday, October 22
- 2:00 PM – Escape Samuels Barn. This will be a non-typical escape room. It will be kid / special needs friendly, and no doors will be locked. For ages 6 through adult. Registration is required.
Monday, October 24
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, October 25
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Changing Shadows. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, October 26
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Monday, October 31
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for October
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
In-person. Registration for Laurel Ridge Community College’s English as a Second Language course has ended. For more information, visit the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, October 10th at 6 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, October 12th at 6 PM.
Appalachia Mysteria: Outlandish
In-person. Stop by on Thursday, October 13th at 6 PM for a presentation from the hosts of the popular Appalachian Mysteria podcast, J. Kendall Perkinson and Sarah James McLaughlin. They will discuss the show’s third season, which revolves around the unsolved murders of Julie Williams and Lollie Winans. In 1996, the young couple was viciously attacked at their Shenandoah National Park campsite.
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Wednesday, October 19th at 3:00 PM. New and experienced writers welcome.
Sharing Women’s Wisdom for Uncertain Times
Virtual. Join us Thursday, October 20th at 7:00 PM for a special presentation. This presentation features local women who have developed skills and strategies for coping with these adverse effects, and who have helped others do the same. This presentation is co-sponsored with the Women’s Resource Center and the Friends of the Library.
Books & Beyond
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of October, we will be discussing The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. This meeting will be held on Thursday, October 27th at 6 PM.
Constitution Day attracts scores of families, scholars, veterans and Revolutionary War reenactors
The historic stone Chapel at Mt. Hebron was filled Saturday morning, September 17, for the birthday of the United States Constitution. Pastor Allan Morrison called the gathering to order and began the celebration. In attendance were citizens from our area, youth and parents from the Boy Scouts, Heritage Girls, students from Classical Conversations home school organization, churches and the public. This annual effort has been spearheaded by the Rev. Larry W. Johnson for ten years. The purpose is to educate children and adults concerning the importance of the United States Constitution and preserving it.
The program included prayers for our Nation, American people, Virginia Commonwealth, emergency workers, teachers, schools, veterans, military, and care givers. This is the tenth annual gathering among the graves of forty Revolutionary soldiers buried at Mt. Hebron, the most famous being Winchester resident General Daniel Morgan, one of our Nation’s founders. He is buried near the entrance to the cemetery among soldiers with whom he fought.
The patriotic program included the pageantry of the “E pluribus Unum” by the presenting of flags of the Revolution by youth to reenactor Charles Market portraying General George Washington. This was followed by the procession of the SAR Color Guard posting our American Flag representing the “union” of the individual States. “From many one”… “E pluribus Unum.”
The Rev. Larry Johnson was joined by members of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance founder Dale Carpenter; the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, keynoter Col. Mark Quimby, Army Retired; president of the SAR Chip Daniel; Charles Markert, Industrial Consultant; Pastor James Boyette, Living Water Christian Church; Tom Reed, of the First Christian Church; and presider and pastor Alan Morrison of Christ Reigns Church.
The Rev. Larry W. Johnson is a retired Anglican Bishop, educator, executive and known to many as “Liberty Man,” notorious for his revolutionary war presentations and retelling his family’s Revolutionary War history.
Students and families were especially welcomed to this event for its unique educational experience.
By having this annual event we remember the birthday of our Constitution and bring to life those who wrote it, sacrificed for it, and died that we would have a United States of America. An important purpose is teaching the Constitution’s history and the events that changed the course of human history by allowing individuals to govern themselves. Ours is a Republic where the people govern themselves and hereby has the oldest Constitution in the world.
Mt. Hebron Cemetery may be the most historic cemetery in our nation where veterans from all wars are buried. To visit the graves of 40 Revolutionary War Soldiers on Constitution Day is an exciting experience.
Following the 10:30 A.M. program the attendees went outside for a musket firing salute and taps. Then the group walked to Gen. Daniel Morgan’s grave to learn more about him. The lecture under the ancient trees was given by Laurel Ridge Community College professor Michael St. Jacques, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. There were wreaths laid by the Sons of the American Revolution and the Black Robe Regiment representing all the patriot pastors in the American Revolution who preached “liberty’ from their pulpits many of whom died for the “Glorious Cause.” They and General Morgan were honored by a second musket salute by the SAR guardsmen at his beautiful marker and grave.
Each student and adult received a certificate stating their patriotism and attendance at these events. In addition youth received a lapel pin depicting the Constitution with a blue field with white stars.
Ho! Ho! Ho! – Time again for Front Royal Light Fight
Yes, Virginia — it is time again for Front Royal Light Fight. What is Light Fight, you ask?
Front Royal Light Fight is a friendly Christmas light competition promoting fellowship, fun, and community. Organized by Lori Oaks, a local real estate agent whose mission is to bring value to the communities she serves. Monetary prizes will be awarded to four winners!
Look at the Light Fight website for information about last year’s contest, and peruse the photo gallery to give you some ideas about the competition.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 22nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, September 22:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, October 4:
“D.O.A.” @ 7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
- “Halloween Ends”
- “Black Adam”
SAR presents Girl Scouts with Flag Retirement Certificates
On September 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Certificate presentation to the Girl Scouts of Troop 14040. Several of the scouts and their leaders participated in a flag retirement certificate presentation ceremony on June 14th, held at the Ruritan Club grounds in Clear Brook, Virginia.
At this ceremony, the 13 stripes of a flag, representing the original colonies, were separated with the Girl Scouts Ainslie Jenkins, Madison Gogdin, Taylor Chouinard, Abby Rambo, Chloe Smith, Hannah Smith and Katie Jenkins, each presenting stripes and the blue union for burning to Makenna Moore in the order of the States ratification of the United States Constitution. The leaders of the troop assisted in gathering worn flags to be retired.
The SAR presents a Flag Retirement Certificate to those individuals who participate in the appropriate retirement of the flags. A presentation ceremony was conducted at Daniel Morgan Middle School with a color guard composed of Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford and Brett Osborn. Osborn gave a presentation on the SAR and the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War.
The National colors were then presented for the Pledge of Allegiance. CJWII Chapter President Daniel and Flag Committee Chairman Ford then presented certificates to each of the Scouts and the leaders who participated in the 14 June ceremony. The leaders included Michelle Chouinard, Heather Gogolin, Katie Jenkins, Jessica Moore, Regina Nischan, Cindy Sirbaugh and Jenna Smith.
FRWRC kicks off Annual Appeal with the Women’s Faire & Share this Thursday
Come join us in supporting, celebrating and shopping with some of our Dare to Dream grantees & other local women business owners. We will have tents! What a wonderful way to learn about some of our talented recipients and show our community support.
Vendors will include: Art by Amanda Horn, the Dreamweaving Way with Eka Kapiotis (Energy Healing & Wellness), Kate Fristoe (Artist of removal tattoos & custom design t-shirts), Becki Lanham (Hands with Heart-Holistic Health), Chelsea Rowe (Custom art with cricket), Cadyn Speziale (Immortal Mnt Chocolates & more), Liz Rishel (Edward Jones), and Kimmee Hancock (Code Ninja’s – computer programming studio)
*VIDEO CORRECTION: The event is Thursday, September 22 (video typo says 23rd)
Vibrissa will have food and beverages, a portion of which will support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center.
We look forward to seeing everyone there!
- Women’s Faire & Share
- THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 from 5-7PM
- at VIBRISSA BEER in Front Royal
- Event link: FACEBOOK
