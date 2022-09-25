Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of October

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

General Education Development

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

English as a Second Language Discussion Group

In-person. Registration for Laurel Ridge Community College’s English as a Second Language course has ended. For more information, visit the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

What the Tech!

In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, October 10th at 6 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, October 12th at 6 PM.

Appalachia Mysteria: Outlandish

In-person. Stop by on Thursday, October 13th at 6 PM for a presentation from the hosts of the popular Appalachian Mysteria podcast, J. Kendall Perkinson and Sarah James McLaughlin. They will discuss the show’s third season, which revolves around the unsolved murders of Julie Williams and Lollie Winans. In 1996, the young couple was viciously attacked at their Shenandoah National Park campsite.

Pen & Prose

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Wednesday, October 19th at 3:00 PM. New and experienced writers welcome.

Sharing Women’s Wisdom for Uncertain Times

Virtual. Join us Thursday, October 20th at 7:00 PM for a special presentation. This presentation features local women who have developed skills and strategies for coping with these adverse effects, and who have helped others do the same. This presentation is co-sponsored with the Women’s Resource Center and the Friends of the Library.

Books & Beyond

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of October, we will be discussing The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. This meeting will be held on Thursday, October 27th at 6 PM.