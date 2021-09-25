Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of October
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of October. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, October 6
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! We Love Hiking will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We Love Hiking will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit.
Saturday, October 9
- 2:00 Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Tuesday, October 12
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. During this week’s club, we will explore density as we make a spider leg lava lamp. For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, October 13
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! First Responders will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! First Responders will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.
Let’s Celebrate Vultures!
This vulture duo (a Black Vulture and a Turkey Vulture) came to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center as babies after being found and raised by members of the public. Despite all attempts by BRWC staff to make them suitable for the wild, their lack of fear towards people made it unsafe to release them. Vultures are a very important part of our ecosystem, so we decided to make them Ambassadors on our Wildlife Walk. As two healthy, fully-flighted raptors, they need plenty of room to fly and play, so we built them a new (and very large) enclosure!
Join us on October 3rd for this Wildlife Guardian exclusive event, and be the first to see their new home, find out their genders, and learn their names. This event includes an educational program about vultures (and cupcakes)!
Tickets are free but required, as quantities are limited. This event will take place outside. Masks are required.
- When: Sunday, October 3, from 11:30am – 12:30pm
- Where: 106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce, VA 22620
2021 Hands & Harvest Festival offers a weekend to celebrate fall in the mountains
Highland County’s annual Hands & Harvest Festival returns with county-wide fall fun during the weekend of October 8 – 10, 2021, where everyone is invited to celebrate the traditions, harvest, and crafts found in this rural mountain community.
From farms to a fire tower, visitors can experience the sights and tastes of the season while viewing the beautiful countryside of fall foliage. On the self-guided Harvest Trail, the public is invited to take part in traditional fall staples like cider pressing, stirring apple butter, or picking pumpkins at local maple sugar camps, or they can try something different like viewing the process of creating colorful barn quilts or taking a tour of a mini equine sanctuary. While traveling, guests can get their Virginia Maple Syrup Trail passports stamped at five sugar camps (www.virginiamaplesyrup.com). Community activities and attractions like the Valley AeroSpace Team Rocket Launch, restored Sounding Knob Fire Tower, Highland County Museum, Highland County Public Library’s annual used book sale, and walking tours of historic Monterey provide unique memories for the entire family.
An Arts and Crafts Vendor Market on the Highland County Courthouse Lawn in Monterey offers one-of-a-kind items like pottery, wooden signs, handmade soap, wool items, therapeutic balms, and much more to get an early start on holiday shopping. For foodies, the Friday Highland Farmers’ Market and Puff’s BBQ will be open on the Courthouse Lawn, with Big Fish Cider close by, and specialty fall-themed menus at local restaurants are sure to please. Complete your shopping needs by visiting an old general store or venue nestled around the countryside.
For entertainment, Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven will be providing a blend of traditional gospel with a twist of contemporary at The Highland Center on Saturday at 2 pm. Known as the “Gospel Temptations,” this award-winning ensemble has toured across the United States and internationally, performing for audiences of 300 to 30,000. At The Highland Center pavilion, the Highland County Arts Council will provide demonstrations and exhibits of art from basketry to ecoprinting to broom making and more. Gather the children in the evening for free games, activities, and a bonfire celebration with s’mores, and cap off the night with a free outdoor showing of the classic 1921 silent movie Tol’able David that was filmed in the Highland County. Finish your weekend on Sunday with a free performance from one of the oldest clogging groups in Virginia, The Little Switzerland Cloggers, at 2 pm on Water Street in Monterey.
All of this and many other adventures await with a visit to Highland County, Virginia. Full schedule, details, and addresses of all the festival happenings can be found at www.highlandcounty.org/hands-harvest-festival. Maps will be available at local stores and on the Highland County Courthouse Lawn in Monterey during the event.
The Hands & Harvest Festival is brought to you by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. Top sponsors include Fair Lawn Farm, The Highland Center, Summit Community Bank, the Highland County Arts Council, and Big Fish Cider.
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
10th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event to be held Saturday, November 13th
Join the Humane Society of Warren County on Saturday, November 13, 2021, for our 10th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event held at the Front Royal Moose Lodge. Doors open at 5:30, and dinner will be served at 6:00pm, catered by Devin Smith with Delightful Foods Catering. Tickets are only $40 and includes dinner, beer and wine, an event souvenir and a chance at the $1,000 grand prize!
Tails and Ales is a favorite in the community and is regularly sold-out with 250 attendees, so get your tickets early! We will have a silent auction, pull tabs, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and two NEW games this year to celebrate our 10th anniversary, which means more prizes and cash rewards for guests!
HSWC would like to thank our sponsors: City National Bank, Lindsey Chevrolet, Shear Elegance Pet Boutique, EXIT Realty, Team Molly and Amy with CBM Mortgage, Bill Powers with Powers Insurance Agency, and longtime shelter friend and supporter Caroline Craig.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the Humane Society of Warren County, located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, or directly from our website.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for October
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Samicon 2021 Update: Out of an abundance of caution, SamiCon has been moved to Saturday, November 6, from 10:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.
Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and join us for our annual geek convention SamiCon! SamiCon is a free event for all comic & tech fans, geeks, gamers, and cosplayers. Check out local products in our vendors fair as well as participate in our makerspace, crafts, prize drawings and more. This year’s theme is Video Games! Come dressed as your favorite characters and enjoy many activities such as gaining experience points in exchange for raffle tickets, solving our escape room, participating in game demos and learning how to make your own videogame with our sponsor Code Ninja!
Interested in being a vendor? Contact Erin Rooney at erooney@samuelslibrary.net
Honey Heist
Interested in trying out Tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons or Pathfinder, but don’t know where (or with whom) to start? Join us Saturday, October 2nd at 1:00 PM for a Tabletop RPG session of the game Honey Heist, a simple and fun introductory Tabletop RPG where you play as a bear intent on robbing the local aviary of its honey! Registration is required as attendance is limited.
General Education Development
Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Bad Romance
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, October 11th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
National Geographic Photo Ark
Are you an animal lover? Do you appreciate incredible photographs? Please join Mary Ladrick, Director of Education, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV), for a virtual presentation on Tuesday, October 12th from 6:00pm – 7:30pm about the National Geographic Photo Ark exhibition at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Registration is required.
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, October 13th at 6:00 PM.
Local conservatives gather in Middletown to celebrate 234th anniversary of the US Constitution
Constitution Day with Winsome Sears turned out to be more about the Constitution than Winsome.
The program opened with the National Anthem sung by Brent Woodall. Reverend Al Woods followed with the Invocation.
The first of three highlights were provided by John Massoud, an Afghan descendant, who, with great emotion and sincerity, thanked the United States for the 20 years of service to the people of Afghanistan. More emphatically, John paid tribute to and mourned the loss of the 13 United States military members who were killed in Kabul on August 24, 2021.
John was followed by Liberty Man, Bishop Larry Johnson, who described the sacrifices and dedication of our Founders en route to our Constitution. Liberty Man was introduced by George Washington portrayed by, Dale Carpenter, who was appropriately attired in the uniform of the Continental Army.
In the absence of Winsome, former Senatorial candidate and Iraqi war veteran, Daniel Gade read a letter of endorsement of Winsome Sears from Ollie North. Gade followed with a history lesson comparing Presidential moral courage among Presidents Lincoln, Reagan, and Biden. He drew a stark contrast among them with President Biden getting a zero.
It was a pleasant evening hosted by the Wayside Inn and funded by LtGen Bill Keys and Bill Hammack. There was free pulled pork barbeque w/ trimmings and a cash bar. Music was provided by the Steel Peach band.
Friends of Samuels Library hosts Annual Book Sale beginning October 1
The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) will host its popular Annual Fall Book Sale Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., and Monday, October 4th from 10:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. at Samuels Public Library, 330 East Criser Road, Front Royal. Homemade baked-goods will also be available Friday and Saturday.
The book sale boasts a variety of more than 4,000 books and DVDs ranging in price from $.50 – $3.00. The final day of the sale, Monday, October 4th will feature a special Name-Your-Own-Price Day. To protect our Book Sale volunteers, face coverings are strongly encouraged at this event.
“We are so grateful to FOSL for both the significant volunteer and financial assistance they provide to support exceptional programming and services at our local library,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Public Library. “The Annual Book Sale, organized and staffed by our dedicated friends group brings in thousands of dollars each year to support Samuels Library, and also helps encourage literacy and education with excellent book titles and media available at incredible prices for people to take home and share.”
FOSL was established in 1994 and over the years has raised more than $100,000 to support library programs. Currently, FOSL boasts more than 200 members who contribute annually to support Samuels Library, and nearly 30 of these members actively volunteer their time, sponsoring informative programs and participating in fundraising efforts that include operating Epilogue, a used-book store, Samuels Library’s annual fundraiser, A Taste for Books, and hosting the annual used book sale.
“Our FOSL members are passionate about supporting an outstanding library in Front Royal and Warren County,” said Lori Girard, FOSL President. “We encourage everyone to join us at our Annual Book Sale. Pick up a great book at a great deal and learn a little more about all the wonderful and free resources at your community library.”
A special FOSL Member Only Book Sale Preview Event will be held on Thursday, September 30th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Those interested in becoming FOSL Members can register as members that evening and gain access to the preview event.
Find out more about the benefits of FOSL membership.
