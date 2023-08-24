Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of September
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of September 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Monday, September 4
- The library is closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday, September 5
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is How to Balance. Registration is required
Wednesday, September 6
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Monkey Business! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Monkey Business stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, September 9
10:00 AM – SAMICON. Fun for all ages of comic and tech fans, geeks, gamers, and cosplayers! Come in costume to enjoy magic shows, escape rooms, arcade games, LARP demos and more!
Monday, September 11
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 12
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Worm Observation. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 13
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Apple Pie! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Apple Pie stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Monday, September 18
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 19
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Worm Observation. Registration is required
Wednesday, September 20
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Awesome Autumn! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Awesome Autumn stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, September 23
- 3:00 PM – Hard Act to Follow, a special needs theater troupe, will present Sunflowers Grow in the North Pole. For all ages!
Monday, September 25
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, September 26
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Pulley: Climbing Firefighter. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah's Live Music Scene – August 24 – 27, 2023
Unveiling the Best of Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene One Beat at a Time
The Shenandoah Valley resonates with harmonies, both old and new. From folk tales told with a strumming guitar to the modern beats echoing in lively venues, our town pulses with unmatched musical vigor. Each week, Black Bear Media will spotlight the tunes and tales that make our hearts beat a little faster, guiding locals and visitors alike through the rich tapestry of the Front Royal area soundscape. Whether you’re a seasoned music aficionado or someone just beginning to explore, let us be your compass in the ever-evolving symphony of the Shenandoah Valley. Welcome to “Royal Rhythms,” – where every note tells a story.
Thursday – August 24th
|Barns of Rose Hill
|Appalachian Chamber Music
|7:00 pm
|Front Royal Gazebo
|Vinyl Tracks
|7:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Lisa Fritsch
|7:30 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Victor Torres
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Chicken N Dumplings
|6:00 pm
Friday – August 25th
|Barns of Rose Hill
|Redd Volkaert
|7:00 pm
|Briede Family Vineyards
|David Andrew Smith
|4:30 pm
|Bright Box
|Heelix w/ Dale Richman & Spirit
|7:00 pm
|Box Office
|Shockwave
|7:00 pm
|Dark Horse Tavern
|Joe Martin
|6:00 pm
|Dividing Creek
|Melanie Pearl
|8:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Meisha Herron
|8:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Ricki J & Blue Rhythm
|8:00 pm
|Museum of Shenandoah Valley
|Jake Kohn
|5:00 pm
|On Cue
|Rock Bottom
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Grayson Moon
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Bryan Stutzman
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing
|Curt & Rob
|6:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
|Ryan Jewel
|6:00 pm
|Skyland Lodge
|Rich Follett
|7:30 pm
|Strasburg Square
|Juliet Lloyd Trio
|6:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Emily Fischer
|6:00 pm
|Vibrissa FR
|Taylor Lafever
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|David Elliott
|6:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Chris Huntt Jr
|5:00 pm
|Robbie Limon Band
|7:00 pm
Saturday – Aug 26th
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Robbie Limon
|8:30 pm
|Belle Grove Plantation
|Mojo Mothership
|11:15 am
|Sons of Liberty
|3:00 pm
|Big Meadow Lodge
|Rich Follett
|7:30 pm
|Blue Fox
|Cultus Black w/ Saint Diablo & 12 Sins
|9:00 pm
|Briede Family Vineyard
|Kimberly Burke
|2:30 pm
|Bright Box
|Tony Trishka Earl Jam
|8:00 pm
|Box Office
|Ryan Jewel
|7:00 pm
|Cedar Creek Campground
|Low Water Bridge Band w/ Jake Kohn
|5:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Winery
|Blaire Sherman
|2:00 pm
|Clarke County Farmers Market
|Bryan Shepherd
|8:00 am
|Dark Horse Tavern
|Kyle Cobb
|6:00 pm
|Fox Meadow
|David Elliott
|5:30 pm
|Frederick County Fairgrounds
|Watts Shelter Worship
|3:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Darryl Marini
|8:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|The Curve Crew
|8:00 pm
|James Charles Winery
|Shockwave
|12:00 pm
|Deja Blue
|3:00 pm
|Monument
|Kiss Army
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Chris Darlington Band
|8:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Kellin Little
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Jill Fulton Band
|7:30 pm
|Little Washington Winery
|Robbie Limon
|2:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Bryan Stutzman
|3:30 pm
|Vibrissa W
|Virginia Rain Bluegrass
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|River Mason
|6:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Jess Spoon Band
|1:00 pm
Sunday – August 27th
|Box Office
|Open Mic
|6:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Paul Moschetto
|2:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Bluegrass Possee
|1:00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Taylor LaFever
|2:00 pm
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming Events for September
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed on Monday, September 4th for Labor Day.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Phoenix Project – Hope for New Beginnings
Third Tuesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Serving all members of the Front Royal/Warren County community who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, Phoenix Project Advocates are available to provide crisis intervention, supportive counseling, safety planning, information and education, and more. Our services are free & confidential & trauma-informed. Hope. Help. Healing.
Bad Romance
Wednesday, September 6th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can’t get enough puns? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for Bad Romance, where Samuels Public Library will have a themed discussion for the romance genre every month. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover a new treat in this awesome informal discussion! New members are always welcome! This month’s theme is Time Travel. This program is conducted virtually through Zoom. Please register in advance to receive a zoom link close to the event date.
Books & Beyond
Tuesday, September 12th from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month’s theme is Graphic Novels. Participants are encouraged to read any book that is classified as a graphic novel and come join us to discuss it!
Genealogy Club
Wednesday, September 13th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
All About House Plants!
Saturday, September 23rd from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM
In person. Join us for several presentations by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners! Presentations include “Basic House Plant Care” from 10:30am to 11:00am, “All About Orchids” with a local Master Gardener Expert from 12:00pm to 12:30pm, and “House Plant Tips: Pots, Soil, Pests, Tools, Questions” from 1:15pm to 1:45pm. Between presentations patrons will have the opportunity to tour the library’s collection of plants. Patrons are encouraged to bring questions and a picture of a house plant that you are worried about! You can also take home a small plant that you have potted up.
River Photography – Capturing Light, Reflections, and Movement
Saturday, September 30th from 9:30 AM to 11:30 PM
Shenandoah River State Park
Over millions of years, the Shenandoah River and its many tributaries carved out the valley that we love. This session will be dedicated to photographing our beloved river. We will review techniques for capturing light on water, reflections, and movement. Following the review, we will head to the field to practice these techniques. All types of cameras from smart photos to professional cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed. If you have a wide angle or landscape lens – bring it along. Note: State Park parking fee rules apply for attending this program. The Library has a limited number of LVA state park bags with passes. Availability is not guaranteed.
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, August 24:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”
- “Equalizer 3”
- “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”
- “Expend4bles”
- “The Creator”
Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah's Live Music Scene – August 17-20, 2023
Unveiling the Best of Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene One Beat at a Time
The Shenandoah Valley resonates with harmonies, both old and new. From folk tales told with a strumming guitar to the modern beats echoing in lively venues, our town pulses with unmatched musical vigor. Each week, Black Bear Media will spotlight the tunes and tales that make our hearts beat a little faster, guiding locals and visitors alike through the rich tapestry of the Front Royal area soundscape. Whether you’re a seasoned music aficionado or someone just beginning to explore, let us be your compass in the ever-evolving symphony of the Shenandoah Valley. Welcome to “Royal Rhythms,” – where every note tells a story.
Thursday – Aug 17
|Front Royal Gazebo
|Ryan Jewel
|7:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Lisa Fritsch
|7:30 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Dylan Woelfel
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Shane Click
|6:30 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Duffy & Terri
|6:00 pm
Friday – Aug 18
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|David Smith
|8:30 pm
|Briede Family Vineyards
|Melanie Pearl
|8:00 pm
|Bright Box
|Evening W/Black Flag
|8:00 pm
|Box Office
|Witchita Falls
|7 ;00 pm
|Dark Horse Tavern
|Gingerfunk Allstars
|6:00 pm
|Dividing Creek
|Brent Baxter
|6:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Hank Gorecki
|8:00 pm
|Monument
|The Steel Woods
|8:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Fast Eddie
|7:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Jay Halterman
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Ryan Jewel
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing
|River Mason
|6:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
|Robbie Limon
|6:oo pm
|Strasburg Square
|Rich Follett
|6:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Darryl Marini
|6:00 pm
|Vibrissa W
|Brennan Edwards
|7:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Bobby Crim
|6:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Justin Starnes Band
|5:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Blue Ridge Rain
|7:00 pm
Saturday – Aug 19
|Big Meadow Lodge
|Rich Follett
|7:30 pm
|Blue Fox
|Cannon Hill w/Paradise Ablaze & Chris Demon
|9:00 pm
|Briede Family Vineyard
|Kimberly Burke
|2:30 pm
|Bright Box
|Mojo Mothership
|8:00 pm
|Box Office
|Robbie Limon
|7:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Winery
|Taylor LaFever
|2:00 pm
|Clarke County Farmers Market
|Maddie Mae
|8:00 am
|Dark Horse Tavern
|One Street Over
|6:00 pm
|Fox Meadow
|Luke Andrews
|1:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|7th Son
|8:00 pm
|Monument
|Red Clay Strays w/ Taylor Scott Band, Brady Heck & Mackenzie Roark
|8:00 pm
|Muse Vineyard
|Ron Medina
|2:00 pm
|On Cue
|Jeremiah Prophett
|7:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Six Strings & Bourbon
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Chris Harasyn
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah University
|Elevation
|7:30 pm
|Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co
|Charlee Allman & Jon France
|6:00 pm
|Little Washington Winery
|Kiaya Abernathy
|2:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Boo Snider
|3:30 pm
|Vibrissa FR
|Fork in the Road
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Karen & Mike Fleming
|6:00 pm
|Wild Hare
|Will Spaulding
|6:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Dylan Woelfel
|1:00 pm
Sunday – Aug 20
|Bright Box
|Phil Zuckerman’s Rock Room
|2:00 pm
|Box Office
|Open Mic
|6:00 pm
|Dividing Creek
|Weatherworn w/Caught up in a Dream
|2:00 pm
|James Charles Winery
|Luke Johnson
|2:30 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Jimmy Lee
|2:00 pm
|West Oaks
|River Mason
|1:00 pm
|Wild Hare
|The Brewed
|2:00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Massandoah Trio
|2:00 pm
This Week's Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 18th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 18:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”
- “Dumb Money”
- “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”
A Confluence of Community Services: One Stop Resource Fair in Warren County
Warren County Gathers Local Organizations for a Day of Answers.
The Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Ave, will soon be echoing with the hum of conversations aimed at building a stronger, more informed community. On September 6, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, the One Stop Resource Fair will open its doors to the public, aiming to unite local individuals with many community resources in one convenient location.
Dedicated to proactively addressing community members’ myriad questions and concerns, the fair promises to be an invaluable day for all who attend. Whether seeking volunteering opportunities or looking to connect with specific community services, attendees will be greeted with a wide range of organizations eager to assist.
Among the standout names attending are Northwestern Community Services, known for their vital contributions to health and welfare, and the Warren Coalition, a consistent pillar in community enhancement initiatives. Also participating are Phoenix Project, which advocates for those affected by domestic violence, and Laurel Ridge Community College. The event also boasts of representatives from state institutions like the Virginia Cooperative Extension, the VA Dept. for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and the VA Dept. for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, ensuring that a broad spectrum of needs is addressed.
“The idea is to have every answer at your fingertips,” says Nichole from Warren County Dept. of Social Services. She further emphasized how invaluable such a gathering is, especially in an era where direct, face-to-face communication has become rare. Nichole encourages all community members to make the most of this opportunity and ensures that any specific queries can be directed to her ahead of the event.
This is a networking event and a testament to Warren County’s commitment to its residents. In a world where information is often scattered across various platforms and services can be difficult to navigate, the One Stop Resource Fair aims to streamline the process and foster genuine community ties.
An informed community is stronger; this One Stop Resource Fair is a step toward building that strength.
