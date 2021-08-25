Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of September

On August 21, 2021, 14 compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in a grave marking ceremony sponsored by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter. The event was held at the Madden Family Cemetery, Elkwood, Virginia, to honor William Clarke, a Revolutionary War Patriot.

Clarke was a Free African American who fought through the war against Great Britain. He enlisted in the 15th Virginia Regiment, serving under Captain Thomas Wells and Colonel David Mason. He continued his service as a soldier servant to Lieutenant Colonel Gustavus Wallace during the march to Charleston, South Carolina in 1780. Prior to the surrender of Charleston, he was sent to Virginia. On this trip, he met and then served under Colonel John Jameson at Wilmington, North Carolina. Clarke served under Colonel Jameson in 1780 and 1781. During his time with that unit, he was present when the British spy Major John Andre was captured carrying messages from Benedict Arnold betraying the American cause. Clarke was at the Battles of Monmouth and Germantown as well as at the surrender of the British in Yorktown. After the war, Clarke returned to the Culpeper area and married Hannah Peters where he lived out his life.

The ceremony was conducted by Culpeper Minuteman Charles Jameson. Jeff Thomas, President of the Virginia Society presented greetings from the State and a wreath to honor Clarke. Pastor Eugene Triplett was the Chaplain with a reading of William Clarke’s biography by Mrs. Thomas Madden (Evelyn). Mr William Madden uncovered the marker prior to wreath presentations. Members from the Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson (CWG), Fairfax Resolves (FR) and George Mason (GM) Chapters participated. The DAR was represented by Regent Carol Simpson, Culpeper Minutemen and Nancy Watford, Ketoctin DAR Chapters. The Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots was represented by Governor Michael Weyler.

Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter as Color Guard and Musket Squad were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson and Mike St. Jacques. Additional color guard members included Virginia Commander Ken Bonner (FR/CJWII), Mike Dennis (CMM/CJWII), Tom Hamill (CMM), Bill Schwetke (CMM/CJWII), Dave Cook (FR/CJWII), David Huxsol (FR) and Ken Morris (GM). A three round musket salute was fired by the VASSAR musket squad followed by the singing of “God Bless America”.

On August 22, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) sponsored a Compatriot Grave Marking ceremony to honor Founding President Alpheus (Al) L. White who passed away August 22, 2020. The ceremony was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia. Marc Robinson was the master of ceremonies with support from the VASSAR Color Guard and Musket Squad. The ceremony opened with an invocation by Rev Jim Simmons and the Color Guard presenting the colors. Marc Robinson welcomed all and oversaw a commemoration of compatriot Al White.

Presentations were made by Dale Corey, Jeff White, John Schmidt, Mary Cook, Cara Broadhead, Tatiana Compton and Michelle Kopcsak. Wreaths honoring him were presented by Brett Osborn (CJWII), Bill Schwetke (VASSAR), Mike Weyler (Order of Founders and Patriots and Colonel William Grayson), Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen), Nancy Watford (DAR Ketoctin), Michelle Phillips (DAR Pack Horse) and a bouquet of roses by Ashleigh White from the family.

White was born January 22, 1927, in Roanoke, Virginia. He served in the US Army during both World War II and the Korean War, earning a Bronze Star while serving in Korea. In 1950, he married Anna Rae Rudicille. They were the parents of three sons, Mark, Steve and Jeff. After retiring from the Department of Education, he and Anna Rae moved to her ancestral home in Browntown. In 1995 his son Jeff planted grape vines and envisioned what has developed into the Glen Manor Winery. One of the top wineries in the State of Virginia. He was intelligent, friendly and had a terrific sense of humor with a positive attitude towards life. Al White was a true “Renaissance Man”.

The Musket Squad fired a three round volley prior to Ms. Pip Cook playing “Taps” and a singing of “God Bless America”. The color guard included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Fred Gill, Doug Hall, Dan Hesse, Charles Jameson, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer and Mike Weyler.