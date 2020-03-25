Community Events
Children’s activities at Samuels Public Library for the month of April
These are the events taking place in the Youth Services Department of Samuels Public Library for the month of April. Thank you for sharing this information. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Springtime Fun will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft this week! Siblings welcome.
Saturday, April 4
- 10:00 Books and Barks. Come to our extremely popular monthly program that gives developing readers the chance to read and relax with a trained therapy dog. For beginning readers and up. Choose a time slot at registration, which begins March 4.
- 2:00 Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Refreshments will be provided. For ages 12 and up. Registration begins March 4.
Tuesday, April 7
- 11:00 Time for Baby. What do books, scarves, puppets, music and babies have in common? They are all part of Time for Baby. Join us as we use all of our senses to explore the world around us. Happy Spring will be the theme this month. Meet with your baby up to two years of age. Siblings welcome.
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more. This month, we will explore The Chronicles of Narnia, beginning with The Magician’s Nephew. For ages 6-11. Registration begins March 7.
Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about Beautiful Bugs! Siblings welcome.
Saturday, April 11
- 11:00 Leave No Trace. Learn about Leave No Trace principles and why they are so important to follow while exploring our natural wilderness areas. Youth ages 6-9 and 10-16 are invited to participate in a game or two exploring one or more of these principles. Also, come and enjoy the Library Quest being launched today and “hike through the stacks” of your local library exploring hiking and nature resources and wonder at the nature experiences located here! Program led by members and volunteers with the Warren County-Front Royal Appalachian Trail Community. Registration begins March 11.
- 2:00 Chocolate! Chocolate! Chocolate! Teen chocolate lovers are invited to this workshop in which they will experience many ways to work with chocolate. They will use molds, fill hollow centers, and “paint” chocolate. For teens ages 12 and up. Registration begins March 11.
Tuesday, April 14
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more. This month, we will explore The Chronicles of Narnia, focusing on The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. For ages 6-11. Registration begins March 14.
Wednesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 16
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
What’s Cooking? Find out at story time this week! We’ll also have songs, finger plays, and a craft. Siblings welcome.
Belle Grove Plantation to postpone opening for 2020 season, Of Ale and History Beer Fest canceled
Belle Grove Plantation will delay opening for the 2020 season until Friday, April 24. This is in response to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Executive Order 53, that states “Closure of all public access to recreational and entertainment businesses, effective 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020 until 11:59 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020…[including]…Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums, and other indoor entertainment centers…” We are closely monitoring news and guidance regarding COVID-19 from health and government officials; please check www.bellegrove.org for updates before planning your visit.
There is ongoing uncertainty of this public health crisis and likelihood that large gatherings of people will be discouraged, if not prohibited, by the time of the May 9, 2020 “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival at Belle Grove. We have, therefore, come to the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Beer Fest and expect to resume this great tradition in 2021. “Of Ale and History” Beer Fest is the longest running beer festival in Virginia and would have celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. It is an annual highlight to welcome the community onto the Belle Grove property and to support the craft beer industry as well as local food and merchandise vendors. However, the safety of our guests and participants are of upmost importance.
We continue to plan for a robust and joyful Belle Grove Wine Fest on August 29, 2020. Events such as the Beer Fest and Wine Fest are crucial fundraisers for our non-profit museum, and we appreciate the longstanding support we have received from attendees and sponsors.
Belle Grove’s website will include updates on additional special events to take place in 2020. The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association GardenFest scheduled for June 6, 2020 has been canceled. Farm to Fork Shenandoah, a bicycle event planned by Wrenegade Sports for September 13, 2020 will be postponed until September 12, 2021.
Visit www.bellegrove.org for content about the historic site. Additional news will be also shared on Belle Grove’s social media streams at:
• www.facebook.com/BelleGrove
• www.twitter.com/bellegrove1797
• www.instagram.com/BelleGrove1797
The Board of Directors and staff of Belle Grove Plantation thank the health care workers and essential businesses for their continued hard work during this challenging time. We send our well wishes to you all.
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
Community Earth Day Celebration canceled but the support continues
Governor Northam has closed schools for the remainder of the school year. Thus, we will be cancelling our Community Earth Day Celebration. Thank you to those who have signed on to support the Community Earth Day Celebration! We will try again next year.
We had requested 50 Shortleaf Pine Trees from the Virginia Department of Forestry to plant in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day this year. Those trees have all been adopted and will now have a forever home. I will contact the tree adopters as soon as I hear from the Department of Forestry with a plan.
If you wanted a Shortleaf Pine or maybe another type of tree and you missed one of our 50, no worries… Here is another chance to help improve Warren County’s color on the map below. Check out the VA Department of Forestry’s Nursery Page.
More resourceful links:
May you all stay safe in the healing green glow of a pine tree!
Kara Lewallen
Environmental Science, Ecology, Green Team
Social solidarity during physical distancing
An Invitation from Liz Gibbs of SPACE:
Our tagline has never felt more true… we’re in this together. While most of us are practicing physical distancing, we feel that it is more important than ever to also practice social solidarity.
Join us in a Virtual SPACE Gathering this Friday via Zoom from 6-7pm EST. Just like our in-person SPACE gatherings, we will be focused on connecting over our shared humanity and that which unites us.
Bring stories of hope, compassion, generosity, etc. to share with the group. Whether it’s a kind gesture you received from a neighbor, an uplifting story you read on social media, a philosophical insight on our shared experience or a change in perspective this crisis has revealed for you, all stories of hope and solidarity are welcome. Don’t feel like sharing? Just come and listen!
This virus sucks – there’s no doubt about that. And a lot of what’s happening is out of our control. As with every hardship we face in life that we don’t (consciously) choose – death, heartbreak, health problems, etc. – it’s so important to find perspective. To me, this means we control what we can.
- We can control our perspective, how we respond and what we pay attention to.
- We can choose to shift our attention from loneliness to connection.
- From fear to hope.
- From judgment to compassion.
- From scarcity to generosity.
Let us take this opportunity to connect and celebrate the innate kindness, compassion and generosity of our human family during these tough times.
Hope to see you there!
- Date: Friday, March 20, 2020
- Time: 6pm EST
- Location: Online – Click Here
- Cost: FREE
RSVP HERE
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 19th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 19:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Mulan”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
- “Trolls: World Tour”
- “Black Widow”
Annual Spring Bazaar at Skyline High School
The Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI) is hosting the 2nd Annual CBI Spring Bazaar in the high school cafeteria, April 4th, from 9am – 2pm! There will be many vendors participating, ranging from arts & crafts, home-based businesses to concessions, SOUPS and more.
This event benefits the Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI). The Skyline High School CBI is designed for students that need instruction in functional and daily living skills. Community Based Instruction is educational instruction in naturally occurring community environments providing students “real life experiences”. The goal is to provide a variety of hands on learning opportunities at all age levels to help students acquire the skills to live in the world today. This fundraiser helps to raise funds for activities, field trips, and the basics to keep this program running!
CANCELED: St. Catty’s Day at the SPCA
In regard to the previous Press Release below, the SPCA is cancelling the St. Catty’s Day event due to an abundance of caution regarding COVID19 and large gatherings. Thank you.
Celebrate St. Catty’s Day at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties! Stop by the pet adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, between 10AM and 5PM, on Tuesday, March 17. Learn how you can help to save the lives of itty bitty kittens, apply to become a Kitten Warrior, or adopt a cat for $17.
Current and newly approved fosters will enjoy “Green with Gratefulness” activities. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older.
For more information, contact Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or call 540-662-8616.
