Community Events
Children’s activities at Samuels Public Library for the month of March
These are the events taking place in the Youth Services Department of Samuels Public Library for the month of March 2020. Thank you for sharing this information. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, March 3
- 11:00 Time for Baby. What do books, scarves, puppets, music and babies have in common? They are all part of Time for Baby. Join us as we use all of our senses to explore the world around us. This month we will have fun with kites and parachutes! Meet with your baby up to two years of age. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 7
- 10:00 Books and Barks. Come to our extremely popular monthly program that gives developing readers the chance to read and relax with a trained therapy dog. For beginning readers and up. Choose a time slot at registration, which begins February 7.
- 2:00 Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Refreshments will be provided. For ages 12 and up. Registration begins February 7.
Tuesday, March 10
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Dorothy will be the featured character this week. “There’s no place like home!” For ages 6-11. Registration begins February 10.
Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
We are going to explore our five senses through the stories, songs, and craft at story time this week. Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 14
- 11:00 Irish Step Dancing Performance. It has become a tradition to welcome dancers from Jig’N’Jive Dance Studio to perform traditional Irish dances in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Bring the whole family to this lively dance performance.
- 2:00 Chess and More. Meet other kids and teens who enjoy the challenge of a good chess or other board game. For ages 6 and up. Registration begins February 14.
Tuesday, March 17
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Scarecrow will be the featured character this week. “If I only had a brain.” For ages 6-11. Registration begins February 17.
Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about friends! Come to story time and see your friends, and look for new friends to meet! Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 21
- 11:00 Studio 330. Join Front Royal artist Michael Whited in a class for budding young artists ages 9 to 18. Young artists will complete one work of art in each one-hour session, with the option to add details during the following half-hour. The class emphasizes using basic shapes in drawings and painting, shading and shadowing techniques, and combining elements into a cohesive composition. Techniques may include using colored pencils, water colors, or acrylics. Registration begins February 21.
- 11:00 Emergency Preparedness for Early Childhood Providers. A little over a year ago, Virginia began requiring child care programs to develop emergency preparedness plans. Now, it is time to evaluate our plans, discuss what works and what doesn’t, and update our plans. We believe that with the proper training and resources the suffering of people affected by disasters can be reduced or possibly prevented. Resilient communities must have preparation, relief, and recovery systems in place to ensure that children are safe and families can return to their jobs.
As childcare providers, we serve as a resilience hub in the community. The goal of this training program is to increase the capacity of both center-based and home-based child care providers to prepare for, and respond effectively, in the event of emergencies and natural disasters.
This four-hour free training is perfect for family child care providers, center owners and administrators. Feel free to bring your program’s emergency preparedness plans. You can make updates as we go through the material.
New requirement this year: Any free training that does not have a minimum of 10 registrants must be cancelled. Also, all programs are limited to 2 individuals per class.
- Date: March 21, 2020
- Time: 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Location: Samuels Library, 330 E. Criser Rd, Front Royal, VA 22630
- Register: vachildcare.com/child-care-providers
- Questions: Donna Wilson-Peal, 540-373-3275 or donna@thechildcarenetwork.org
- 2:00 World of Lego. Children ages 5 and up are invited to explore all the amazing things you can do with Legos. Real-life buildings out of Legos? Join us for this fascinating topic and building session! Registration begins February 21.
Tuesday, March 24
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Tin Man will be the featured character this week. “Now I know I’ve got a heart because it is breaking.”
For ages 6-11. Registration begins February 24.
Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time.
Hear ye! Hear ye! Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about castles! Siblings welcome.
Saturday, March 28
- 2:00 Mystery in the Library. A well-known historical character has disappeared from the library. Favorite book characters who were there at the time are all suspect. Teens are invited to dress up as popular book characters, and enjoy snacks as they mingle, talk, listen, and discover clues to solve the mystery. For ages 12 and up. Registration begins February 28.
Tuesday, March 31
- 4:30 Novel Ideas. Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This month, our activities and discussions will be centered on The Wizard of Oz, and Lion will be the featured character this week. “Put ’em up, put ’em up!” For ages 6-11. Registration begins March 1.
Community Events
US Navy Band – Country Current performs at Randolph-Macon Academy
On Friday, February 21, 2020, the US Navy Band Country Current performed a concert in Boggs Chapel at Randolph-Macon Academy. The United States Navy Band Country Current is the Navy’s premier country-bluegrass ensemble.
If you missed the concert, watch on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
United States Navy Country Current plays concert February 21, 2020
Community Events
Annual membership tea party at the Warren Heritage Society
On February 14, 2020, the Warren Heritage Society held their annual membership tea party. Dale Corey of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Sons of the American Revolution, was the guest speaker. Dale gave a presentation on the history of tea and its effect on the American Revolutionary War. One example: In Wilmington, the women collected tea from residents and had a bonfire in the town square to protest the tariffs on tea. At the Society’s tea party, a collection of tea was made and ceremonial burning of the tea was conducted by Jan Long of the Warren Heritage Society.
If you would like to attend our future events at Warren Heritage Society, please stop by our location, 101 Chester Street, in Front Royal, and become a member today! Our next event will be “Laura Virginia Hale Day” on April 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. This event is open to the public and will be held at the Ivy Lodge and the Archive building.
Community Events
National Read Across America Day event at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke
Monday, March 2nd, 2020, is National Read Across America Day. Students of all ages are invited to come to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke’s pet adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, to read “What Pet Should I Get?” to the shelter pets and enjoy Seuss inspired refreshments and activities.
Doors open at 10 a.m. with ½ price adoptions. The main event begins after school at 3 p.m.
“What Pet Should I Get?” is a collaboration between Gifts Giving Back and the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke to celebrate Dr. Seuss Day, encourage reading, enhance the human animal bond, and have some Dr. Seuss inspired fun!
Community Events
United States Navy Country Current plays concert February 21, 2020
The 44th Annual Military School Band and Choir Festival will be held at Randolph-Macon Academy on February 21-23, bringing with it several events that are open to the public. After a full day of clinics and band auditions, the students will enjoy a concert performed by the U.S. Navy Band Country Current in Boggs Chapel. This concert, which takes place at 7:30 pm, is free and open to the public.
The United States Navy Band Country Current is the Navy’s premier country-bluegrass ensemble. The group is nationally renowned for its versatility and “eye-popping” musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience in the music scenes of Nashville, Tenn., New York, New Orleans and more. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments. The band utilizes banjo, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, mandolin, fiddle, electric bass, upright bass, dobro, pedal steel guitar and drum set.
Formed in 1973, the band has a rich legacy of notable alumni including Bill Emerson, Wayne Taylor, Jerry Gilmore, and Frank Sollivan. They have performed at the Grand Ole Opry, for Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and overseas in Stockholm, Nova Scotia, and Beijing. With a fun-filled and family-friendly stage show, Country Current has been delighting its fans for over 40 years with their musical virtuosity and humor.
A staple of the bluegrass scene, Country Current has shared the stage with music luminaries Rhonda Vincent, Dailey and Vincent, Mountain Heart, Little Roy Lewis, Third Time Out, The Lonesome River Band, Josh Williams, The Seldom Scene, J.D. Crowe, Doyle Lawson, Ned Luberecki, Chris Jones and many others. Country Current routinely performs at bluegrass festivals such as Darrington, Windgap, Gettysburg, Lake Havasu, and Grass Valley. In 2011, Country Current became the first military band to perform at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas.
Country Current performs regularly for the president, vice-president, the secretary of the Navy, the chief of naval operations, the chairman and vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs Of Staff, the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy and numerous other dignitaries. Reaching out to communities both locally and nationally, they regularly perform for veterans, elementary schools, and in support of our active-duty Sailors.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 20th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 20:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Onward”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Mulan”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Community Events
The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) Blood Drive
All are invited to the Rotary Club of the Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) blood drive on Wednesday, February 19th, from 2pm-7pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 W. Main St. Front Royal) to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Go to www.redcrossblood.org for more info.
While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass®. The process is simple, just 4 steps – and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you. ONE PINT OF BLOOD CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES! Thanks to all of the loyal regular donors, and welcome to future donors who would like to become regulars on this drive series that runs approximately every 56ish days!
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
WHY give blood?
- You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.
- Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.
- Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.
- Some believe it is the right thing to do.
- Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.
- But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!
WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
Download the BLOOD DONOR APP to save time!
THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!
If you can’t make it, the next local community drives are being held at:
Macedonia United Methodist Church
1941 Macedonia Church Rd. | White Post, VA 22663
February 21st
1:30 PM – 7:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
7145 Browntown Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
March 14th
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph E
Humidity: 62%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 0
55/41°F
56/43°F