Community Events
Childress play, “Trouble in Mind” comes to Winchester
Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.
Even through the disappointment of being denied the world of Broadway, Childress became the first professionally produced Black woman playwright, and the first Black woman to win an Obie Award for Best Original Play in 1956.
Selah Theatre Project in partnership with the Winchester Area NAACP presents TROUBLE IN MIND, a backstage comedy-drama, about a group of actors in the late 1950s gathering to rehearse a new Broadway play about lynching in the American South. Although the intentions of the new play are for audiences to sympathize with the Black experience, Wiletta Mayer has some issues with the interpretation of stereotypes perpetuated by a white playwright.
Under the direction of LaTasha Do’zia, Alice Childress’ TROUBLE IN MIND comes to Winchester challenging audiences on the topics of the importance of representation in American theatre, objectionable acceptance of stereotypes, and racism. The cast features Will Speakman (Doubt), Jacob Pugh, Kurt Hoffman (The Fall of Heaven), Jon Conard (Fences), Sarah Downs, Jasper Alex (The Laramie Project), Eric Lee Santiful (The Fall of Heaven), Jacob Reed (Terms of Endearment), and Joanne Thompson (‘Night Mother)in the leading role of Wiletta Mayer.
“It is an important play. We are still dealing with issues of sexism and racism, particularly in the theatre world, today”, says Joanne Thompson. “Wiletta is a very dignified, calm woman, that reaches a point of having enough. Wiletta is a strong advocate to stand for what you believe is true. She makes the absolute correct choice for herself instead of going along to get along”, exclaims Thompson.
Reflecting on the rehearsal process, Do’zia thinks, “It is amazing how many rehearsals we discussed as a cast the mirror effect of a play written in 1955 to 2022. Sometimes as the actors speak the words of Childress, the words speak true to us today”.
TROUBLE IN MIND is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatrical on November 11-13 & 18-20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Sunday Performances are at 2pm. For every ticket sold, $2 will go towards Winchester Area NAACP’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund.
Selah Theatre Project
811 S. Loudoun St – Winchester, VA 22601
- Friday November 11 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday November 12 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday November 18 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday November 19 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday November 20 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets
- Adult: $15
- Purchase tickets at:
- Online: www.selahtheatreproject.org
- Box Office: 540-684-5464
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing:
Tuesday: “Shenandoah”
Thursday: “Wakanda Forever” @6:45 (PG13)
COMING SOON:
- “Strange World”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Community Events
SAR honors Revolutionary War Patriot Ezekiel Potts
On October 29, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the grave marking for Ezekiel Potts, a Revolutionary War Patriot. The ceremony was held at the historic Old Potts Cemetery near Hillsboro, Loudoun, Virginia.
Potts was a patriot who served as a Private in Captain Burgess Balls’ Company, 5th Virginia Regiment, paid 1783 Personal Property Tax and provided 350 pounds of beef to the continental forces. Ezekiel was born Jan. 1742 in Fairfax County (this portion of Fairfax became Loudoun County in 1757). When his father died, he inherited one half of the farm and a mill. In 1749, he married Elizabeth Mead and had seven children. He died Jan. 16, 1809, followed by Elizabeth in 1825. Ezekiel and Elizabeth, along with their children are buried at the Old Potts Cemetery which was established on the homestead by his father, David Potts.
The event was attended by fifteen descendants of the patriot. Paula Schwoerer, 4th great grand niece of the patriot gave a short biographical sketch. Sgt Maj John Champe President Ken Bonner and Vice President Barry Schwoerer conducted the ceremony with Jacob Schwoerer unveiling the marker. Eleven Revolutionary War lineage organizations attended and presented wreaths.
Five Sons of the American Revolution participated in wreath laying: Virginia 1st Vice President Ernie Coggins, Ken Bonner (Sgt Maj John Champe), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Richard Rankin (George Washington) and Paul Christensen (Colonel James Wood II). In addition, Order of Founders and Patriots, five Daughters of the American Revolution and one member of the Children of the American Revolution presented wreaths to honor the patriot.
A color guard commanded by Dave Cook, consisted of Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Will Reynolds (CJWII), Darrin Schmidt (FR), Jacob Schwoerer (SMJC) with headstone sentinels Dale Corey (CJWII) and Allan Phillips (CJWII). A seven man musket squad commanded by Darrin Schmidt executed a three shot volley to honor the patriots service to the founding of the country.
Community Events
Winchester SPCA announces Pets for Vets event
The Winchester Area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions to all veterans on Friday, November 11th, from 10AM-5PM, at the adoption center located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA.
The Pets for Vets event aims to connect veterans with great shelter pets and honor the service these brave men and women give to our country. Military ID required.
All WASPCA adoptable pets are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit this link to see available pets: petango.com/winchesterspca
Community Events
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber will host its inaugural Economic Summit on November 9
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber (TVRC) will host an inaugural Economic Summit, sponsored by First Bank and Shenandoah University, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m.-noon, in Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium, on Shenandoah University’s main campus in Winchester.
President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Tom Barkin will serve as keynote speaker, and Virginia Department of Economic Development President Jason El Koubi will serve as a featured speaker. First Bank President and CEO Scott Harvard will lead a panel discussion on the “State of the Region” featuring Navy Federal Winchester Operations Center Senior Vice President Susan Brooks; Howard Shockey & Sons Corporation President Jeff Boehm; and Valley Health President & CEO Mark Nantz as panelists.
A light, continental breakfast will be served. Cost to attend the summit is $35 for TVRC members and $45 for general admission. Shenandoah University students can attend for free but must register online prior to the event.
Register at Top of Virginia Economic Summit 2022.
Community Events
Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.
- DATE: November 5, 2022
- TIME: 6pm to 10pm
- LOCATION: Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue (221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630)
- BENEFICIARY: We will purchase a BOOK VENDING MACHINE for local elementary school!
What to expect:
- MUSIC
- MECHANICAL BULL RIDING
- FOOD BY SHAFFER’S BBQ
- WESTERN THEMED GAMES
- OPEN BAR & MORE!
Tickets on sale now:
- $75.00 per ticket
- $125 VIP Private Tasting Experience
- Only 200 tickets available, so buy your ticket ASAP
For tickets, see your favorite Rotary Club of Warren County member, or:
- email: jeanplauger@gmail.com
- phone: 540.671.6166
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 28th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 28:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, November 1:
“Santa Fe Trail” @ 7:00pm
COMING SOON:
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- The Fablemans”
- “Strange World”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Wind: 0mph WSW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 30.29"Hg
UV index: 0
72/59°F
73/61°F