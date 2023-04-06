Chocolate activities for every taste

Are you among many people for whom Easter is synonymous with chocolate? Here’s a roundup of activities that are sure to please.

• Tasting. Treat yourself to a well-deserved break with a cozy mug of hot chocolate, indulge in a decadent fondue with friends, or take a tour of the chocolatiers in your area. There are many ways to enjoy chocolate’s sweet or bitter taste. Your tastebuds will be delighted, and your craving will be sated.

• Games. There’s a host of choco-themed board games promising fun for all ages, like Chocolate Factory and Chocolate Fix. You can also test your knowledge of all things chocolate by taking one of many online quizzes.

• Cooking. Join a chocolate-making workshop near you or find a simple recipe online and pick up the ingredients to make homemade chocolate. You could also experiment with new chocolate dessert recipes, like cake, mousse, or eclairs. Caution: extreme pleasure ahead!

• Treatments. Want to make the most of your Easter holiday to relax? Why not try a chocolate body wrap to de-stress most deliciously? What do you say to a cocooning evening at home with a rejuvenating chocolate mask?

There’s no shortage of ways to indulge, from books about chocolate to museums and an Easter egg hunt. The question is where to start!