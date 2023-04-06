Home
Chocolate activities for every taste
Are you among many people for whom Easter is synonymous with chocolate? Here’s a roundup of activities that are sure to please.
• Tasting. Treat yourself to a well-deserved break with a cozy mug of hot chocolate, indulge in a decadent fondue with friends, or take a tour of the chocolatiers in your area. There are many ways to enjoy chocolate’s sweet or bitter taste. Your tastebuds will be delighted, and your craving will be sated.
• Games. There’s a host of choco-themed board games promising fun for all ages, like Chocolate Factory and Chocolate Fix. You can also test your knowledge of all things chocolate by taking one of many online quizzes.
• Cooking. Join a chocolate-making workshop near you or find a simple recipe online and pick up the ingredients to make homemade chocolate. You could also experiment with new chocolate dessert recipes, like cake, mousse, or eclairs. Caution: extreme pleasure ahead!
• Treatments. Want to make the most of your Easter holiday to relax? Why not try a chocolate body wrap to de-stress most deliciously? What do you say to a cocooning evening at home with a rejuvenating chocolate mask?
There’s no shortage of ways to indulge, from books about chocolate to museums and an Easter egg hunt. The question is where to start!
20 outings to make the most of your long weekend
Looking for ways to spend your Easter long weekend? Consider one or two of these fun outings with your family or friends. You might even enjoy a solo adventure.
1. Take in some of the old churches in your area
2. Attend a concert or play
3. Indulge in a new read at the library or your local bookstore
4. Explore your artistic side at a ceramics cafe or pottery studio
5. Take a road trip to explore another town
6. Go bowling
7. Go on a shopping spree to update your decor or wardrobe
8. Kick back at a chalet deep in the heart of nature
9. Participate in an Easter egg hunt
10. Enjoy the last snowy days — if you still have some — by playing a winter sport
11. Take a hike in the mountains or a wooded area
12. Indulge your eyes and tastebuds at a chocolate factory
13. Discover (or rediscover) a museum or historic site
14. Enjoy a relaxing spa day
15. Make friends with the animals at a nearby farm or visit an Easter petting zoo
16. Take in the seasonal delights at a local restaurant
17. Rest and recharge by spending a few days at a hotel or inn
18. Put your problem-solving skills to the test at an escape room or games cafe
19. Watch a movie at the cinema
20. Get your adrenaline pumping by riding go-karts or playing laser tag
Have a great Easter weekend!
Expert tips for maintaining your flooring
Have you finished most of your spring cleaning but haven’t washed your floors? Here are a few tips for maintaining your flooring without damaging it.
• Ceramic tiles. Clean the grout lines with a product specifically designed for this purpose. After letting the product soak in, scrub the grout with a clean brush or cloth and rinse. You can easily clean the surface of the tiles with a mixture of water and white vinegar.
• Vinyl. This popular material is easy to care for and will look new for years. Gently mop the floor with a vinyl cleaner to remove grime. Then, rinse with clean water and let dry.
• Floating floor. This type of flooring is practical and attractive but vulnerable to moisture. Therefore, avoid soaking it in water when washing it. Purchase a product designed for floating floors. Follow the instructions to restore your floor to its former glory.
• Hardwood. Restore the shine of this elegant material with an environmentally friendly, no-rinse cleaner. That way, you won’t leave behind streaks or residue. Avoid using scouring pads and other aggressive tools to remove stains. These items could damage the floor’s finish.
Visit local stores to find products and accessories to make your floors shine.
No matter what type of flooring you have, remove debris, crumbs, and dust with a broom, vacuum, or cloth before you start cleaning.
Your taxes are due! Should you hire a pro?
The tax deadline of April 15 is fast approaching! Are you running down to the wire to file? It’s not too late to hire a pro. Here’s when it’s time to call an expert.
1. You don’t have the time. Are you busy with work, hobbies, and family time? If so, hiring a pro to file your taxes is probably best rather than rushing through it and potentially making an error.
2. You’re inexperienced. A tax expert will determine the correct deductions, credits, and expenses you can claim on your tax return to help reduce the amount of taxes you pay. They can often get you a better refund than if you were to file yourself.
3. You have a complicated tax situation. If you own a business, are freelance, or self-employed, enlisting a professional to iron out the details is a good idea. The more complicated your situation is, the greater your risk of making a mistake.
4. You’ve had a significant life change. Did you recently get married, buy a house, start a business, or have a baby? All of these situations can impact your taxes. Therefore, having a pro walk you through it may be best. There could be deductions you don’t know about or expenses you never thought to claim.
If the government recently introduced new rules or credits, a tax expert can help you understand it. In addition, if you’re pressed for time, a pro can help you file for an extension.
Give the perfect hostess gift this Easter
Have you been invited to an Easter gathering and are searching for a unique way to express your thanks? These ideas may give you inspiration.
Spring-themed gifts
Along with chicks, bunnies, and chocolate, Easter is about nature returning to life. A bouquet of flowers, a potted plant, or a springtime-scented candle makes a timely gift. Spring’s warmer weather welcomes outdoor activities like gardening, camping, and cycling. Accessories related to your host’s favorite springtime activities are a good bet.
Gourmet treats
Chocolate is an Easter classic, but you have other options, too. Local spirits, assorted teas, specialty sweets like maple candies, barbecue spices, and flavored popcorn will surely delight your host. Look for themed gourmet baskets, or build your own with your favorite local products.
Personalized surprises
If the host is near and dear to you, don’t be afraid to think outside the box. Consider a piece of jewelry, for example, tickets to the theatre or a fun workshop experience. You might also personalize a practical object like a cup, apron, or reusable bag with the host’s signature saying.
Kid-friendly gardening tasks
With spring around the corner, there’s no better time to get kids of any age involved with gardening. Whether they help with landscaping or complete their own small projects, there’s always something to keep them busy.
- Give kids a section to start their own plants from seed. Choose larger seeds for smaller fingers — peas, beans, sunflowers, and squash are great choices.
- Plan a themed garden, like a salsa garden, a pizza garden, or one with rainbow-colored plants.
- If nature isn’t cooperating, try a countertop eggshell garden to start seeds. Pour holes in the eggshells’ bottom for drainage before placing them back into the carton. Then spray the insides with water and fill them with potting soil before pressing seeds in and covering them. When the seeds sprout, transplanting outside is easy–just crack the shells a bit and place the whole thing in the ground.
- Find a magic location in your yard for a fairy garden. Choose ferns and other magical plants and flowers and arrange them to allow kids to build tiny stone paths, twig fences or other decorative touches.
- Help them create a solitary bee house they can watch throughout the year. Visit chicagobotanic.org/plantinfo/building_bee_nesting_block for instructions and options.
- Teach them how to weed. It’s an essential task of gardening, with no fancy equipment or even much of a learning curve.
“My child really doesn’t want to go to day camp.”
Is your child dreading day camp? Have they told you they hate the idea of going this summer? This apprehension may be caused by fear or a need to be more prepared. Here are some strategies to help your child enjoy day camp.
• Enroll your child in group classes or activities during the school year to get them used to going on outings without you. Encouraging your child to take short trips to their grandparents’ or friends’ houses are also good ways to get them to break away from the family routine.
• Let your child choose a camp based on their interests and the activities they want to try. To capture their attention, many camps offer specific themes, like art, music, or sports.
• Ask the parents of your child’s classmates if you could register them for the same camp. This way, your child will be sure to see at least one familiar face.
It’s normal for your child not to enjoy every day at camp. Invite them to (politely) tell the counselors about their boredom. They often have more than one way to get your child engaged.
