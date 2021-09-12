Home
Choices (and prices) abound with vacuums
If you’re thinking about replacing your old, broken-down vacuum cleaner, get ready for a dizzying array of options at a huge variety of price points.
Budget or high-end models, bagless, cordless, robotic, allergy-friendly — today’s vacuum cleaners aren’t like your grandmother’s heavy old upright model.
Cordless vacuums offer a lightweight, versatile alternative to the bulky corded appliances of the past, and the newer models can handle all types of flooring and other cleaning projects with the same power as a corded vacuum. The lighter weight and maneuverability are great for homes with lots of stairs. But buyers should be aware — these vacuums often have lower debris collection capacity than their corded counterparts, and without regular charging, a low battery could interrupt your housecleaning.
A high-end model like a Dyson V15 is priced around $700, while a more affordable cordless vacuum like the Moosoo M X6 still offers great cleaning power for a much more affordable $90.
Bagless vacuums substitute the traditional vacuum bag with a clear chamber where debris collects. When the chamber is full, simply dump it in the trash. They’re a lower waste and less expensive to operate than vacuums that require bags, but for allergy sufferers, the increased exposure to allergens — especially when emptying the chamber — might make this a non-starter. A higher-end model like the Sharp APEX costs around $390, while the Bissell Cleanview will run you about $80.
Robot vacuums, unlike humans, never forget to vacuum the carpet and can usually be relied upon to find hidden crumbs behind the sofa and those pesky clumps of pet hair. Some of the latest models can even mop and empty themselves. But the dust collection bins have limited capacity and the robots aren’t ideal for multi-level homes with lots of steps. If you’ve got deep pockets and want a robot that empties itself, try the iRobot Roomba s9+, which retails for about $950. The iLife A9, however, still does a good job on the low-pile carpet for a more affordable $220.
If you have asthma or allergies, you may want to purchase a vacuum with a HEPA filter to keep the air around the vacuum free of flying dust, dirt, pet hair, dander and other indoor air pollutants that might go airborne while you’re sweeping. The Miele Complete C3 canister vacuum offers HEPA filtration and a sealed air system to avoid kicking up extra dust particles and runs about $1,100. The Hoover WindTunnel 3 High-Performance Pet upright vacuum also offers HEPA filtration, as well as extra features to get pet hair off the floor — all for about $200.
5 uses for technology in a seniors’ residence
Many seniors living in retirement residences benefit from technology. Here are five ways that older adults can use modern devices in their everyday lives.
1. To stay in touch. No matter the distance, seniors can continue to stay connected with their families and attend important events such as birthdays and anniversaries thanks to video conferencing technologies.
2. To facilitate planning. Residents can easily register for activities, view the dining room menu, or reserve a table for lunch via a dedicated website or application.
3. To improve safety. Technology can be used to detect falls, send residents medication reminders and allow seniors with reduced mobility to attend virtual medical consultations.
4. To enhance cognitive abilities. Reading, watching movies, and listening to music can help residents maintain their cognitive abilities. In addition, sudoku-type games and crossword puzzles are excellent for exercising the brain.
5. To maintain autonomy. Smart devices, including voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, can help simplify certain daily tasks, provide remote assistance and remind residents of appointments and special events.
If you’re planning to move to a retirement residence, you should first find out about internet access at the facility. In addition, many residences offer introductory computer courses, so you don’t have to worry if you aren’t very tech-savvy.
Online shopping: support local initiatives
For good reason, e-commerce has become a significant part of our daily lives. After all, it can be very convenient to make purchases with a few clicks on your computer, tablet or smartphone, and have the products you need to be delivered right to your door. However, it’s important to maintain a commitment to supporting local businesses, even if you shop on the internet. Here are a few tips to help you find the online stores of merchants in your area.
Online directories
An increasing number of websites are being launched as search engines designed to help you find merchants in your area who offer the products you want. Some of these directories even allow you to refine your search based on whether you’re looking for food, gifts, or other goods.
Once you’ve identified a local business that sells what you need, you’ll be redirected to their online sales platform to make a purchase or browse their selection.
Social media
Many businesses have a presence on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, your municipality and other local organizations may share posts about these retailers on their own social media pages. You can also use the messaging feature on these platforms to get information and recommendations.
While it might take a bit more effort to find online retailers in your area, supporting these businesses is a great way to boost the local economy.
How to invest in the planet
More than ever, people are interested in using their investment money in ways that help the planet, directing funds toward green stocks and other areas.
The trend goes by many names, including green investing, ethical investing, socially responsible investing, and ESG investing (for environmental, social, and governance). When you do your research, check into a fund or advisor’s methodology of choosing investments to make sure it aligns with your goals.
Also, consider that green investing has been on an upswing, which could be a cause for caution as well as enthusiasm. Kiplinger says that from the start of 2020 through late January 2021, “a basket of U.S. renewable-energy stocks has out-gained the broad S&P 500 index by more than 200 percentage points.”
It added that the median price-earnings ratio of the renewable names, based on projected profits, was 40 percent higher than the S&P 500’s.
In other words, green investing is at a high and could encounter a bit of a shake-up, though its long-term prospects still look favorable. A number of exchange-traded funds include portfolios of companies with an environmental focus.
So how to get started? A couple of NerdWallet suggestions include investing in ESG funds and investing in sustainable stocks. ESG funds are mutual funds graded using ESG principles, investing in companies that have a sustainable and societal impact.
You can also request an impact report that details the effect your investment has had on the real world.
Your September landscaping to-do list
Summer comes to a close this month, and that means that it’s time to get back to work in the garden. With a little time and planning each fall, you can enjoy better landscaping year after year.
* Remove faded and droopy summer annuals and replace them with hardier flowers. Pansies can take a beating through a light frost and will provide a splash of color through the fall. Mums are also a great choice.
* Plant any new evergreens during September and keep them well-watered until the ground freezes.
* Plant any new deciduous trees and shrubs. Use root-stimulating fertilizer to encourage root growth.
* Divide any overgrown spring-blooming perennials and water them thoroughly after re-planting. After a hard frost, cut the perennials to the ground.
* Plant spring-blooming bulbs. Make sure to consider color and height, placing smaller bulbs toward the front of your garden where you’ll be able to see them in the spring.
* If you have a vegetable garden, pull out the plants as soon as they finish producing and begin to wither.
* If you have bare patches on your lawn, the cooler weather is a great time for re-seeding or patching with sod because of decreased weed competition.
* Potted plants that go outdoors during the warmer months should come back inside. Use this time to remove damaged stems and leaves with yellowing, holes, or spots.
* Plant the rosebush of your dreams. Fall is a good time to plant roses, just not hybrid tea-style roses, which will not establish sufficient roots before winter.
Kids’ Corner: 3 unique sports from around the world
If you love to move your body and stay active, here are three sports from around the world that may inspire you to change up your routine.
1. Sepak takraw. This is a popular sport in various Asian countries, especially Thailand. Sepak takraw is played on a badminton court and has some similarities to both volleyball and soccer. Two teams of three players must work together to pass the ball across the net using any part of their body except their arms and hands.
2. Kabaddi. This is a contact sport commonly played in India. Two teams of seven players take turns raiding and defending. During the raiding phase, the designated raider must take a breath and run into the opposition’s half of the field, and tag one or more players on the opposing team. They must do this and return to their own half of the field before inhaling again to earn points. To prove they haven’t taken a breath, the raider must repeatedly yell the word kabaddi.
3. Hurling. This is an outdoor team sport that originated in Ireland. Hurling is played between two teams of 15 players, who are known as hurlers. Each hurler uses a hurley or camán (a stick) to compete over the sliotar (a ball) on a long field with goals at each end. Players attempt to score points by carrying the sliotar across the pitch and shooting it into the opponent’s goal.
These three sports have been played for generations, but new ones are constantly being invented. Consider trying any of these games or inventing one of your own.
Buying local: an important practice now and always
The economic crisis caused by the pandemic made it clear that buying local should be a priority for consumers. After all, the benefits for both you and your community are vast.
Support the economy
When you buy goods from local merchants, your support has a domino effect. This is because it allows the retailers to source more materials from producers in the area, which in turn grows the regional economy. Helping local businesses thrive also ensures they can create and maintain jobs for people in your community, who will then have more money to spend.
Protect the environment
If businesses sell products that are made locally using materials sourced from nearby areas, it decreases the amount of time these goods spend on the road or in the air. A reduction in transportation means fewer greenhouse gases are emitted and, often, less packaging is used. For bonus points, walk or cycle to the local shops you frequent.
Ensure worker compensation
If you buy goods from growers and producers in your region, you can be more confident that the people who made them benefitted from local laws regarding wages and working conditions. By purchasing these products, you’re using your power as a consumer to encourage the practices of fairly treating and paying employees.
Obtain quality products
From the method in which products are manufactured to the way animals are raised and food is grown, the goods made in your area are subject to strict quality and environmental standards. In addition to ensuring you get top-of-the-line products, you’re also letting merchants know that you value quality.
When you realize the difference you can make simply by buying local, it’s hard to think of a reason not to. Happy shopping!
