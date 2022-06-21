Choir! Choir! Choir! & More at Shenandoah Valley Music Festival

Mark your calendars for Choir! Choir! Choir!, features Toronto-based performing artists Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman, who take an entertaining approach to leading their audiences in an original arrangement of a pop-rock song in three-part harmony.

Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube, resulting in tens of millions of views. For more information visit: Front Porch Fridays in Strasburg.

Presented by SVMF and the Town of Strasburg

This concert is funded through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Coming this Friday!

Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m.

Strasburg Square in Strasburg, VA

A FREE Concert!

Interactive! Entertaining! Community-building!

Here’s Choir! Choir! Choir! in action!

Check out our 2022 Summer Concert Series

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

sponsored by Crescent Cities Charities

Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Beatles Tribute!

Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m.

ABBA the Concert – A Tribute to ABBA

Friday, July 29, at 8 p.m.

Richmond Symphony

with the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society

Performing Beethoven’s Ninth!

Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

Interested in singing with the choir for this performance? No auditions are necessary! If you love to sing, don’t miss this opportunity! To inquire, click here. This concert is supported in part by the Shenandoah Community Foundation and by an award from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

America

Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m.

Village People

Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m.

The Spinners

Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

Hot Strings and Cool Breezes

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

Also featuring Billy Contreras, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Bryan Sutton & Mark Schatz

Sunday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

For more information: Musicfest. org

Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is a non-profit concert presenter that gets financial support from ticket sales, sponsorships, private donations, Shenandoah County Government, the Town of Mount Jackson, and grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, and Virginia Tourism Corporation.