Choose the perfect area rug
If your living room or bedroom is looking a little tired these days, don’t start planning to redecorate just yet — an area rug might be a quick and much cheaper way to refresh a room.
First, think about how big you want the rug to be. In the living room, all the furniture should sit on top of the rug comfortably or all the front legs should be on the rug. In a dining room, the rug should be large enough that the chairs remain on it even when pulled out. In a bedroom, an area rug should frame the bed and be big enough that the front feet of bedside tables can sit on the edge.
Next, consider the needs of the space. A high-traffic room like the living room requires a more durable low-pile rug that can be easily cleaned, while a more intimate space like a bedroom can handle something a little more delicate.
Think about how the rug will fit into the space. A rug should work with the furniture above it — a round rug with a round table, for example. If you fall in love with a rug that’s too small, you can layer it with a less-expensive plain rug underneath that covers more area, like jute or sisal mat.
Once you have a rug picked out that suits the space and brings your room back to life, make sure to get a rug pad to maximize your rug’s lifespan. Look for one that’s about two inches smaller than your rug on each side so it won’t show through.
As for color and design, a good rule of thumb: Your rug can either stand out or blend in, but it shouldn’t fight the existing colors and decorations in your room.
A light gray room could carry off a dark rug with some colors reflecting the room’s art. For a more subtle effect, choose a gray with a simple pattern.
Rooms with browns and leathers could look nice with a lightly patterned brown, maroon, beige, or gold rug.
The more traditional a room, the more traditional the pattern should be.
How to repair a pocket door
Pocket doors are great space-savers because they conveniently disappear into the wall when opened. However, fixing a pocket door can be a hassle, as many common issues necessitate removing the trim or a section of drywall. Here’s how to go about doing this.
What you’ll need
To repair a pocket door that’s misaligned or has fallen off its track, you’ll need:
• A putty knife
• A pry bar
• A cordless drill
• A bubble level
• A wrench set
If the track must be replaced entirely, you’ll also need a drywall saw.
Steps to follow
Use a putty knife and pry bar to gently wrest out the three sections of the door trim. Take care not to damage the trim so it can be reinstalled later. Next, use a drill to unscrew the floor guide beneath the door. You should now be able to remove the door and reposition it correctly on its track.
If you need to access the portion of the track hidden in the wall (to replace it, for example) you’ll have to cut out a small section of the drywall next to the door opening. You’ll then be able to use a drill to unscrew the track.
Keep in mind that if you want this repair work done quickly and seamlessly, it’s best to leave it to a professional contractor.
Is geothermal energy right for you?
Do you want to save money on your utility bills and minimize your carbon footprint? If so, you may want to upgrade to a geothermal unit for heating and cooling your home.
Geothermal systems use long loops of fluid buried below ground to exchange heat with the surrounding soil. Although installing a geothermal system requires a fair amount of work, it might be a smart investment if:
• You’re about to replace your furnace or cooling system
• You can take advantage of an energy rebate or government incentive to cut costs
• You plan to stay in your home for a long time
• You live on a large lot with plenty of space
If you’re interested in investing in a geothermal unit for your home, make sure you get quotes from multiple companies to ensure you get the best value for your money.
Winter is a great time to get a jump on spring gardening
January is the off-season for most gardens, but the work still continues, with plenty of tasks to be accomplished before the heavy lifting begins in the spring.
Clean up your supplies, including pots, tools, and your greenhouse (if you have one) in preparation for spring. You’ll be glad you did it when it’s time to start planting outside.
Look through some catalogs and sketch out a plan. Do you want to take some perennials out? Mix up your annuals? Grow some vegetables from seed? Outline the necessary tasks and note the approximate week for each item.
If you plan to grow anything from seed, order early. Supply chain issues might mean longer shipping times, so get your seeds in advance so you can get them started at the right time.
Check your winter protection and do a little maintenance if necessary, such as adding more mulch or replacing damaged stakes or ties.
If you have a vegetable garden, it might be time to start prepping the ground for early planting — peas, for example. Place a cloche over the ground to warm it up for a few weeks before sowing.
Shred up your Christmas tree (if you buy a live tree) and add it to the compost bin.
Check any stored bulbs, corms, or tubers for signs of rot or dehydration.
Look after the wildlife. Clean and fill your bird feeders, put out a few suet cakes if you’re feeling generous, and make sure to leave a few areas of the garden uncut until spring to provide winter shelter for helpful critters.
Do you need a standby generator for your home?
In the event of a blackout, a standby generator can power your home. If the electricity cuts out, this appliance can keep your home’s entire electrical system running.
A standby generator needs to be installed outside your home, much like an air conditioning unit and runs on propane or natural gas. Among other things, this appliance will:
• Ensure your sump pump continues to work so your basement doesn’t flood
• Provide power to your fridge and freezer to prevent your food from spoiling
• Keep your heating system running to prevent your pipes from freezing in winter
Additionally, standby generators don’t release fumes, such as carbon monoxide, which is a common issue with portable generators. This makes them safer and bet¬ter for your overall health.
Keep in mind, however, that a standby generator needs to be installed by a licensed professional to ensure it works when you need it most.
Winter fire prevention advice
Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in North America. But during the winter, it jumps to the leading cause, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
To avoid home heating fires, remember these rules:
Portable heaters fueled by gas, kerosene, wood, or coal: All heaters must be at least 36 inches away from anything that can burn. Never leave them on when you are not in the room or when you go to sleep. Never dry clothing on a heater.
Kerosene heaters: Use only the fuel recommended by the manufacturer (Never use gasoline!). When refueling, turn off the heater and let it cool before adding fuel. Wipe up spills promptly. Store kerosene away from heat or open flame in an approved container.
Fireplaces: Have the chimney inspected prior to the start of the heating season and cleaned if necessary. Creosote builds up in chimneys and causes chimney fires. Always use a sturdy screen when burning. Remember to burn only wood (never paper or pine boughs). And never use flammable liquids in a fireplace.
Wood stoves: Be sure the stove complies with local fire codes and is properly installed and maintained. Chimney connections should be inspected at the beginning of each heating season. Follow the same safety rules for wood stoves as for space heaters. Burn only wood and be sure the stove has approved stove boards below it and behind it to protect floors and walls.
Portable LP gas heaters with self-contained fuel supplies are prohibited for home use by fire safety standards.
4 affordable alternatives to hardwood floors
If you want the high-end look of hardwood floors without the hefty price tag, there are more affordable options. Here’s an overview.
1. Vinyl
This type of flooring can be designed to look like wood but has all the benefits of vinyl. It’s scuff, dent, and scratch-resistant and will stand up to everyday wear and tear. Furthermore, certain types of vinyl planks feature click-lock technology, which makes them easy to install.
2. Cork
Cork is sustainably harvested and environmentally friendly. This renewable resource is resistant to insects, mold, and mildew, and naturally anti-microbial. In addition, cork flooring provides a comfortable cushion underfoot, making it ideal for people with back and joint issues.
3. Laminate
Durable and available in a wide variety of styles and colors, laminate flooring is stain and moisture-resistant. This type of flooring offers a shine that lasts year after year and is ideal for bathrooms and kitchens.
4. Engineered bamboo
Made by bonding a thin layer of bamboo onto a plywood or fiberboard core, this type of flooring has a plasticated top for added protection. It’s stylish, robust, and easy to maintain, and since bamboo is a wholly renewable resource, this product is an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers.
For the best possible results, make sure your new flooring is professionally installed.
