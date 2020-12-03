Choosing the right boarding facility for your dog

Do you need to board your dog for the holidays? If so, you’ll want to ensure the facility you choose offers quality care. Here are the criteria you should look at.

• The condition of the place. A good boarding facility should be clean, odor-free, and relatively calm. Dogs should look content and stress-free. They should also have proper bedding and water.

• The amount of space provided. Find out whether the animals are kept in cages or large enclosed areas. You want your dog to be able to move around with ease.

• The activities offered. Ask about the daily routine, including the number of walks and opportunities for your dog to socialize and play.

• The food served. Some facilities ask you to bring food while others supply it. If it’s the latter, make sure the food doesn’t differ too much from what your dog usually eats.

• The emergency protocols in place. Find out how employees are trained to deal with injuries, illnesses, and other urgent situations.

• The staff’s training. Observe how employees interact with various dogs when you visit the facility. They should also know how to recognize problematic situations before they deteriorate.

• The behavioral techniques used. Ask the staff about the methods they use to manage stress, discourage aggression, and keep dogs in line at the facility.

• The permits. Depending on the number of dogs they board, the facility might require special certification from the government.

The best way to learn about a particular boarding facility is to arrange a tour. However, make sure you reserve a place sooner rather than later. Availability can be limited, especially around the holidays, and your dog may need to be vaccinated beforehand.

Ask around!

To help you decide which boarding facilities to visit, ask for references from people you know, and read client reviews online. In addition, your pet’s veterinarian is a great person to ask for recommendations.