Choosing the right freezer

Are you running out of room in your freezer? If so, a stand-alone freezer may be just what you need. Here are some factors to think about when choosing one.

Type

There are two kinds of the stand-alone freezer:

• Chest freezers generally offer more space per cubic-foot than upright models. However, their design makes it harder to find things, as there are usually no shelves or drawers to help organize your food.

• Upright freezers have shelves and drawers that make it easy to organize your goods. They take up less floor space than chest freezers but have less usable space.

Size

Both freezer types are available in a variety of sizes. Your choice will depend on where you’re planning to put it, what you want to store and the size of your family.

As a general rule, plan for 1.5 cubic feet for each member of your family. However, hunters, gardeners, and people who buy food in bulk may need a bigger freezer than a family simply wishing to keep a supply of frozen pizzas on hand.

Features

Many newer freezers have features that make them much more convenient to use. They may include alarms that alert you if the temperature has dipped, locks to block access or make sure the door stays closed and dividers and tiered bins for chest freezers. Some upright freezers even offer soft-freeze zones, so you never have to deal with completely hardened ice cream again.

To make sure your freezer works as efficiently as possible, place it somewhere away from heat sources and aim to keep it no more than two-thirds full.