Choosing the right tile

Not all tiles are the same. In fact, each type has its own characteristics that make it well suited for some spaces and less than ideal for others. Here’s what you should know before you start your next tiling project.

Ceramic

The durability of a ceramic tile depends on its PEI rating, which measures the surface enamel’s resistance to abrasion. Class 1 and 2 tiles are lightweight options perfect for shower walls and back splashes. On floors, however, you’ll need at least a class 3 tiles to avoid cracking the surface.

Porcelain



This material is available in a wide range of styles and can be made to look like just about any type of flooring. Porcelain is highly resistant to damage, stains, and moisture, which makes it a good choice for bathrooms, kitchens, and entryways.

Natural stone

From marble and slate to granite and limestone, there’s no denying the elegance of stone tiles. However, the porous texture of certain types makes it harder to clean and more susceptible to scratching. To prevent water damage and stains, you’ll need to regularly apply a high-quality sealant.

Glass

While not recommended for floors, glass tiles can be used to create a mosaic-style back splash in the kitchen or an accent piece around a bathtub. Using the material can brighten up a room as glass reflects light and pairs wonderfully with natural surfaces like wood and stone.

Once you’ve selected your tiles, leave the installation to the professionals. Their experience allows them to work efficiently, waste fewer materials, and create unique designs.