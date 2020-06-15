Christa Shifflett of the Warren Coalition discusses COVID’s impact on “The Disease of Addiction”

WHAT MATTERS Warren — In this sobering video, you’ll be in awe as Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition, discusses the COVID pandemic’s implications on the disease of addiction. In all of 2019, Warren Memorial Hospital reported 85 overdoses. By mid May of this year, WMH has treated over 100 cases. March saw a 55% increase in alcohol sales and opioid overdoses which were decreasing are now on the rise again.

Shifflett frankly explains that one in three people biologically have a predisposition to become addicted to substances if exposed. A genetic test is now offered for those who face pain management issues which could save lives of those at risk whom, if armed with the knowledge of their potential to develop an opioid use disorder, would seek other pain reduction alternatives. Many of those struggling with opioid use disorders innocently took pain medication after surgeries or injuries and fell in love with the euphoric feeling the prescriptions prompted.

Christa encourages all to remember that words matter and that people-first language around the changes to the brain that is caused by addiction is essential to helping those with substance use disorders seek the assistance they deserve and require to live a healthy life. She rightly insists we must remove the word “addict” from our vocabulary as she points out that people suffering from cancer aren’t called “cancerous” nor are they labeled and judged due to their illness. Likewise, those fighting the battle of addiction should not be classified by disempowering terms.

She also reminds healthy individuals of their responsibility to check on friends and neighbors and to notice if they have increased their alcohol consumption or appear stressed, traumatized or otherwise struggling with adapting to the current state of the world. Now is a time when a rise in substance misuse, increased cases of substance use disorders and relapses are common. She discusses the eye-opening findings from the recent study by the Recovery Village during the interview:

Shifflett also references an alarming statistic purporting a 578% increase in a certain prominent wine club’s sales during the month of March. To read more thought provoking facts about the increase in alcohol consumption throughout the pandemic click on this article in Forbes magazine.

To get support, find support for a loved one, or just develop a greater understanding reach out to Christa about a presentation for your group on topics like understanding the disease of addiction, how childhood trauma impacts adult health/life spans, how to help build resilient communities or learn more about how you can play a role in helping to prevent or heal substance use disorders visit www.warrencoalition.org

ABOUT THE WARREN COALITION:

Warren County Community Health Coalition – Warren Coalition – is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. We continue to work towards making Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through the many programs we provide.

Warren Coalition

540-636-6385

538 Villa Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630

christa@warrencoalition.org

WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE

Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.

Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.

About WHAT MATTERS:

WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.