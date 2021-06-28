Crime/Court
Christendom College ‘Professor Emeritus’ arrested on child sex abuse charges
The Warren County Catholic community was rocked by the Friday, June 25 arrest on a trio of child sexual abuse and solicitation charges of former professor and “Professor Emeritus” at Christendom College, William Raymond Luckey. Royal Examiner was contacted over the weekend by Catholics in this community about the arrest of the 72-year-old Luckey and alerted to a posting about it by Catholic blogger Simcha Fisher (www.simchafisher.com).
Fisher was prominent in carrying a 2018 effort by female alumni to pressure Christendom College administrators into changes in its approach to what was claimed to be a culture of coverup of an alleged history of sexual abuse of females at the conservative Catholic college, to a regional and even national online audience. Of that experience, Fisher wrote in yesterday’s post: “Christendom President Timothy O’Donnell apologized in 2018 after we reported on the school failing women who had been sexually assaulted on campus. At the time, the school pledged to bring in experts to review the school’s policies and protocols dealing with sexual assault and harassment.”
But it was not college-age women at issue in Luckey’s arrest by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on June 25th. Luckey was charged with one count of “Solicitation of prostitution from a minor less than age 16” and two charges of “Indecent liberties, parent, grandparent, etc. of a child less than 15”. According to the RSW Regional Jail website, Luckey, of the 200-block of Summit Ridge Rd., Front Royal, was booked into the northern Warren County facility at 7:03 p.m. Friday evening. Warrants on the three charges indicate fingerprinting of Luckey between 4:35 and 4:39 p.m. that afternoon. Court documents list the offense date as June 22, 2021, for all three charges.
Copies of warrants on those charges received from the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Monday offer more disturbing detail. Of the two indecent liberties charges, Luckey is accused of “with lascivious intent knowingly and intentionally sexually abuse 10-year-old female …” and “that the accused feel or fondle the sexual or genital parts of such child”.
Of the solicitation charge the warrant alleges that Luckey “offer(ed) money or its equivalent to a minor under 16 years of age to … perform (various oral or sexually penetrative acts) upon or by another person … with the intent to sexually arouse or gratify and thereafter perform a substantial act in furtherance thereof.”
As noted above, the offense date on all three charges is listed as June 22, 2021, three days before Luckey’s arrest. Luckey is initially being held without bond. According to court documents he has a bond hearing scheduled this Thursday, July 1, at 3:30 p.m. and a preliminary hearing on August 5 at 10:30 a.m., both in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. According to that court clerk’s office, Luckey was initially represented by Thaddeus Furlong, an attorney out of Stafford, Virginia. An online check indicated “Sex Crimes” among his areas of expertise. The attorney also noted a “high-profile” client base.
A phone message left with Christendom College’s public affairs department at 1 p.m., Monday, seeking comment on the arrest had not been replied to by publication.
Of Luckey’s tenure at Christendom and other positions within Catholic educational and publication endeavors, Simcha Fisher wrote on Sunday:
“Luckey is listed as a professor emeritus on the school’s website. Luckey is a frequent writer for publications Faith and Reason, as well as the Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty’s publication, The Journal of Markets and Morality. He has written on Catholic social teaching and the economy for Crisis Magazine, as well.
“Luckey is listed as an adjunct scholar for the Ludwig Von Mises Institute, Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty, as well as a member of the Fellowship of Catholic Scholars and the advisory board for the Center for Economic Personalism.
“The small Catholic liberal arts college in Front Royal, VA began awarding a William R. Luckey award for Political Science and Economics in 2015, when Luckey retired as a teacher. Two days after the arrest, Luckey was still listed on Christendom’s website as a Professor Emeritus.”
Virginia State Police investigating armed hostage situation that resulted in officer-involved shooting in Luray, VA
An investigation is underway into an armed hostage situation that concluded with a multi-agency, officer-involved shooting in the Town of Luray. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation into the shooting incident, which involves personnel from state police, Town of Luray Police Department, Town of Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Office, and National Park Police.
The local, state, and federal law enforcement had responded en masse to an emergency 911 call for an armed male subject having taken people hostage inside a convenience store in the 500 block of West Main Street in the Town of Luray. The call came in around noon, and the responding law enforcement personnel staged in the parking lot outside the store.
For an extended period of time, law enforcement personnel worked to verbally engage the armed male subject via a loudspeaker. The man refused to cooperate with law enforcement’s repeated commands to put down his weapon and safely exit the building. During the course of the attempted negotiations, he did come to the front of the store and open the door and then retreat back inside.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., the man exited through the front doors of the store with a long gun that he pointed at law enforcement. Law enforcement at the scene fired at the male subject. He died at the scene. The long gun was recovered at the scene. His remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy. The state police are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.
The two individuals taken hostage inside the store were not injured during the incident. No law enforcement was injured during the course of the incident.
In accordance with state police policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing criminal investigation and an administrative investigation.
Winchester woman pleads guilty to distributing Acetyl Fentanyl and Fentanyl
On June 17, 2021, a Winchester woman pleaded guilty to distributing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl in February 2019.
According to court documents, Jennifer Lynn Heishman, 37, of Winchester, Virginia, contacted an individual on February 23, 2019, to arrange a purchase of heroin. Later that evening, Heishman paid $100 for two foil packets of drugs, using money provided by her boyfriend. Heishman then brought the drugs into the residence, distributed them to her boyfriend, and they ingested the drugs.
The next day, February 24, 2019, a piece of foil containing a grayish-colored power was recovered from Heishman’s residence. The foil packet was one of the two packets of drugs Heishman distributed the previous day, and tested positive for fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.
Heishman pleaded guilty to knowingly and intentionally distributing a mixture or substance containing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 22, 2021, and faces a period of incarceration within the range of 72 to 132 months.
Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia and Jared Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division, made the announcement.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Winchester Police Department, and Northwest Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force are investigating the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lena Busscher and Randy Ramseyer are prosecuting the case.
Don’t try to outrun the police – you’ll loose
ROCKINGHAM CO., VA – A Quicksburg, VA, woman is behind bars on multiple charges after she fled law enforcement Thursday, June 17, 2021. Virginia State Police have charged Rebecca E. Frost, 34, in Rockingham County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. In the City of Harrisonburg, State Police have charged Frost with two felony counts of eluding law enforcement, two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, one felony count of assault on law enforcement, and one felony count of hit-and-run and one misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license. Frost was also charged with several traffic infractions.
State Police initiated the traffic stop at approximately 6:45 p.m. as a 2001 Hyundai Accent was traveling East at 700 block of Port Republic Road in the City of Harrisonburg. The violation was for improper registration.
The driver initially pulled over, but quickly took off and the pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued through the JMU campus onto Interstate 81 in Rockingham. The Hyundai was eventually contained on Route 340 just north of the Miller Coors Plant. The driver, Frost, was taken into custody and transported to Rockingham Regional Jail and held without bond.
Frost struck a state police cruiser during the pursuit. No troopers were injured during the course of the pursuit.
The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph.
After barricading himself, suspect found dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot
Units from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gate Stone Lane on June 13, 2021, for the report of a domestic assault and possible barricaded subject with a firearm.
At approximately 7:23 am, a 9-1-1 hang-up was received in the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center. Dispatchers called the number back and were advised by a male that it was an accidental dial and that everything was fine. The dispatcher could hear a woman in the background crying and yelling for help, as well as children screaming, and immediately sent units to investigate. The female was able to exit the residence with her children, and call back in to 9-1-1. The caller advised that her husband had physically assaulted her the night before and again this morning, to include choking her, and was now in possession of a handgun threatening to kill himself.
Arriving units located the female and her children, ages 10, 8 and 2 in front of the residence and removed them from the area with a perimeter set up to contain the armed suspect. Additional FCSO units responded to the scene and a command post was established where attempts to contact the male inside the home began.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT, CNT and Drone Teams were activated and began responding to the scene as attempts to communicate continued. The Virginia State Police and Middletown Police Department provided mutual aid and the Winchester Police Department’s SWAT team responded to reinforce FCSO SWAT. Both Frederick County and Winchester Fire and Rescue had personnel standing by to assist as well.
With the perimeter in place and all specialty units set up, the decision was made to attempt to deploy a “throw phone” to communicate with the male, as there was no landline phone in the home and loud speaker announcements had not generated any response. A key to the front door was provided for the deployment of the throw phone. SWAT members could see the foot of a person at the top of the landing to the second floor. Verbal call outs had no response and, out of an abundance of caution, SWAT pulled back and a drone was deployed inside the residence to attempt to assess the situation. The drone showed the lower half of the male laying prone in a doorway but was unable to confirm his condition. A “throw-bot” video device was then deployed which also gave a limited view but confirmed no movement from the suspect. At approximately 10:50 am, SWAT members ascended the stairs and located 46-year-old Stephen Griffitt deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A medic unit confirmed Griffitt was deceased and the residence was secured for investigators to begin processing the scene at approximately 11:30am at which point the perimeter was released and command terminated.
Front Royal man facing multiple drug-related charges in fatal car-motorcycle collision
The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle that occurred late Sunday morning, June 6, on Strasburg Road (Route 55 West). The driver of the car, 30-year-old Front Royal resident Charles J. Corathers, is facing a variety of charges including driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. Corathers was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
Killed in the collision VSP investigators determined was caused when the eastbound 2006 Ford Focus Corathers was driving crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle was 33-year-old John L. Cunningham of Strasburg. Cunningham, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Corathers was uninjured.
Royal Examiner asked VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Coffey if an additional charge of Vehicular Manslaughter was possible. “Yes, that is an option. We consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, but I don’t have a time table for additional charges,” Sgt. Coffey replied by email. This story will be updated when additional information on other pending charges is acquired from the Warren County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Below is the VSP press release in its entirety:
“Virginia State Police Trooper A. Pike is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 11:50 a.m. on Route 55 (Strasburg Road), 1/2 of a mile west of Route 678 (Fort Valley Rd).
“A 2006 Ford Focus was traveling east on Rt. 55 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle.
“The driver of the Ford, Charles J. Corathers, 30, of Front Royal, Va., was not injured in the crash. Corathers was wearing a seatbelt.
“The driver of the Kawasaki, John L. Cunningham, 33, of Strasburg, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Cunningham was wearing a helmet.
“Corathers was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. Corathers was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
“VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.”
This was not Corathers first run in with the law as illustrated in this linked Royal Examiner story:
Child welfare check leads to neglect, drug charges of parents
Virginia’s annual crime analysis report now available on Virginia State Police website
Virginia’s official and only comprehensive report on local and statewide crime figures for 2020, is now available online. The Crime in Virginia report continues to provide precise rates and occurrences of crimes committed in towns, cities and counties across the Commonwealth. The report breaks down criminal offenses and arrests by the reporting agency.
Violent crime includes the offenses of murder, forcible sex offenses (rape, sodomy, and sexual assault with an object per the FBI’s updated rape definition), robbery and aggravated assault. Overall, Virginia experienced a 1.9 percent decrease in violent crime offenses compared to 2019. There were 15,713 violent crime offenses reported in 2020 compared to 16,018 violent crime offenses in 2019.
The following 2020 crime figures in Virginia are presented in the report:
- The number of reported homicides increased from 428 to 528 (23.4%). Victims and offenders tended to be younger males; 45.1% of homicide victims were men between 18 and 34 and 52.7% of offenders were men between 18 and 34. Nearly half (49.2%) of all homicides occurred at a residence/home.
- Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 6% compared to 2019 during which 10,575 motor vehicles were stolen in 10,044 offenses. During 2020, there were 11,209 motor vehicles reported stolen in 10,773 offenses. In 2020, 6,366 motor vehicles were recovered (vehicles may have been stolen prior to 2020). Of all motor vehicles stolen, 40.2% were taken from the residence/home. The reported value of all motor vehicles stolen was $113,993,341.
- Drug arrests decreased by more than a third (36.7%) with the largest percentage decrease in the under 18 age group (48.6%). The number of reports of drugs seized decreased for nearly all drug types, especially marijuana (31.7%), due in part to decriminalization of possessing less than 1 ounce of the drug effective July 1, 2020.
- Burglary decreased 18.4%. Of the 11,413 burglaries and attempted burglaries, more than half (52.2%) took place at night between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., a reverse pattern from 2019 during which 54.8% of burglaries occurred during the day. Furthermore, 68% occurred at a residence/home, a decrease of 7.3% over the previous year.
- Of the known weapons reported for violent crimes, firearms were used in 83% of homicides and 50.4% of robberies. Firearms were used in more than one-third (35.2%) of aggravated assault cases.
- There were 190 hate crime offenses, involving 193 victims, reported in 2020 representing a 2.7% increase compared to 2019. Two offenses indicated more than one type of bias motivation. Nearly three-fourths (72.8%) were racially or ethnically motivated. Bias toward sexual orientation and religion were next highest (14.4%, 11.8%, respectively). Of all reported bias motivated crime, 77.4% were assault offenses (aggravated assault, simple assault) or destruction/damage/vandalism of property.
The report employs an Incident Based Reporting (IBR) method for calculating offenses, thus allowing for greater accuracy. IBR divides crimes into two categories: Group A for serious offenses including violent crimes (murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery and aggravated assault), property crimes and drug offenses, and Group B for what are considered less serious offenses such as trespassing, disorderly conduct, bad checks and liquor law violations where an arrest has occurred.
For both Group A and Group B offenses, there were a total of 206,609 arrests in 2020 compared to 274,636 arrests in 2019, representing an overall decrease in arrests in Virginia of 24.8%.
Per state mandate, the Virginia Department of State Police serves as the primary collector of crime data from participating Virginia state and local police departments and sheriffs’ offices. The data are collected by the Virginia State Police Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division. This information is then compiled into Crime in Virginia, an annual report for use by law enforcement, elected officials, media and the general public. These data become the official crime statistics for the Commonwealth and are sent to the FBI for incorporation into their annual report, Crime in the United States.
