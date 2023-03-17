Christianity in Ireland before St. Patrick

On March 11, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Virginia Committees of Correspondence. The committees were formed by towns, counties and colonies as communications systems during the early years of the American Revolution. Members of these wrote to each other to express ideas, confirm mutual assistance and debate and coordinate resistance to British imperial policy. Committees of this type had existed since early in the eighteenth century as a way for colonial legislatures to communicate with their agents in London. In the 1760s, the Sons of Liberty used them to organize resistance, the most famous and influential operated from 1772-1776.

There were three systems of committees. The Boston-Massachusetts system, the inter-colonial system and the post-Coercive Acts system. The Boston-Massachusetts system was formed in November 1772 by radicals in Boston. These committees were used to discuss possible forms of resistance with the other colonial legislatures. It created a permanent network of communication between colonies that allowed a collective response to future imperial incursions on the rights and liberties of American colonists. The inter-colonial system was formed in March 1773 and was used to discuss possible forms of resistance. The post-coercive acts system formed and met just prior to the First Continental Congress in 1774 to resist the Coercive Acts. This system absorbed the Boston-Massachusetts system and radicalized the inter-colonial system. The first standing of these committees was formed by Samuel Adams and twenty other Patriot leaders in November of 1772 in Boston in response to the Gaspée Affair, which had occurred the previous June in the colony of Rhode Island. The Committees of Correspondence were influential in revolutionizing the town meeting from discussions of local matters to far-reaching global politics, serving as a means for the concerned citizenry to voice their opinions about the grievances they had with Britain.

In March 1773 the Virginia House of Burgesses organized legislative standing committees for intercolonial correspondence, with Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry among their 11 members. The committees played a major role in promoting colonial unity and in summoning in September 1774 the First Continental Congress, a majority of whose delegates were committee members. The following is the resolution which was adopted by the Virginia legislature March 12, 1773.

“Whereas, the minds of his Majesty’s faithful subjects in this colony have been much disturbed by various rumours and reports of proceedings tending to deprive them of their ancient, legal, and constitutional rights.

And whereas, the affairs of this colony are frequently connected with those of Great Britain, as well as of the neighbouring colonies, which renders a communication of sentiments necessary; in order, therefore, to remove the uneasinesses and to quiet the minds of the people, as well as for the other good purposes above mentioned Be it resolved, that a standing committee of correspondence and inquiry be appointed to consist of eleven persons, to wit: the Honourable Peyton Randolph, Esquire; Robert Carter Nicholas, Richard Bland, Richard Henry Lee, Benjamin Harrison, Edmund Pendleton, Patrick Henry, Dudley Digges, Dabney Carr, Archibald Cary, and Thomas Jefferson, Esquires, any six of whom to be a committee, whose business it shall be to obtain the most early and authentic intelligence of all such Acts and resolutions of the British Parliament, or proceedings of administration, as may relate to or affect the British colonies in America, and to keep up and maintain a correspondence and communication with our sister colonies, respecting these important considerations; and the result of such their proceedings, from time to time, to lay before this House.

Resolved, that it be an instruction to the said committee that they do, without delay, inform themselves particularly of the principles and authority on which was constituted a court of inquiry, said to have been lately held in Rhode Island, with powers to transmit persons accused of offences committed in America to places beyond the seas to be tried.

The said resolutions being severally read a second time, were, upon the question severally put thereupon, agreed to by the House, nemine contradicente (without dissent).

Resolved, that the speaker of this House do transmit to the speakers of the different assemblies of the British colonies on the continent, copies of the said resolutions, and desire that they will lay them before their respective assemblies, and request them to appoint some person or persons of their respective bodies, to communicate from time to time with the said committee.”

Committees of correspondence were emergency provisional governments in response to British policies leading up to the Revolutionary War. These groups were appointed by the various colonies legislatures to provide leadership and intercolonial cooperation. The exchange of ideas, information and debate between different committees of correspondence helped organize and mobilize patriotic resistance in communities throughout the colonies and built the foundations for the Continental Congress. With the outbreak of war on April 19, 1775 at Lexington and Concord, the committees of correspondence became the de facto government of the rebellious colonies. Though replaced by provincial congresses during the conflict, they continued to function at the local level.

The ceremony was held at VFW Post 9760, Berryville, Virginia. Dale Corey emcee’d the event with Reverend Jim Simmons providing chaplain duties. A color guard led by Commander Marc Robinson presented and posted the colors. Wreath presentations were made by Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves Chapter and Bryan Buck, Fort Harrison Chapter. A musket salute led by Commander Dave Cook fired a three round volley to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Virginia Committee of Correspondence. Members of the color guard/musket squad included Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Mike St Jacques.