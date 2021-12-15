Seasonal
Christmas activities that everyone can enjoy
Keep your holiday gathering lively and fun for all ages with these activity ideas.
* Oven mitts game: Dare everyone to open at least one present while wearing oven mitts. It’s practically impossible, hilarious to watch, and reminds us to slow down and enjoy the time we spend together.
* Candy cane hunt: Hide candy canes around the house (or yard, if you’re brave or live somewhere warm) and challenge kids to find them all.
* Snowball fights: Take the party outside for a bracing battle in the snow. If you don’t care to go outside or there isn’t any of the white stuff on the ground, buy or make a bucket of cotton wool snowballs.
* Tabletop games: Board and card games are a great choice to entertain partygoers and keep the conversation flowing while you munch on cookies and sip your favorite festive beverage. Focus on easy games that don’t require a ton of concentration — this is a social event and nobody wants to spend hours learning the rules.
* Nerf dart battle: They don’t hurt when they hit you, can’t cause much damage, and just about anyone can use them. Tuck tiny Nerf guns and darts into stockings and watch the mayhem unfold.
* Christmas movie marathon: When the party slows down and the kids start yawning, throw some blankets and pillows on the floor and let them unwind with some holiday movies. Odds are strong that you’ll wind up with a pile of sleeping kids while the adults can relax, chat and do a little bit of cleanup.
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The world’s largest yule log
What a whirlwind it was at the Snow Island cake factory that day! Since the crack of dawn, the region’s best pastry chefs had been hard at work trying to break the world record for the largest yule log. Their goal: to make a vanilla cake with chocolate frosting almost the size of a house. It seemed like an outrageously ambitious challenge, but the Snow Island bakers and their many assistants were confident that their talent and determination would help them succeed.
Sitting on bleachers set up for the occasion, several people watched the scene unfold with great interest.
“Look, Capella,” Orion said to his twin sister. “The container for mixing the frosting is as big as the public pool!”
“Yum! Chocolate is so tasty,” the gluttonous girl replied.
“I would love to just swim in it!”
Walking around the factory floor was the top journalist from the Snow Island Gazette, who didn’t want to miss a minute of the momentous occasion. With his camera in hand and a gleam in his eye, Gregory Slifer intended to capture the action from every angle.
To get the perfect shot of the vat of chocolate frosting, he climbed into a basket on the end of a nearby forklift. An experienced worker used the machine to carefully raise him above the massive tank.
“What an incredible view,” Gregory said, leaning a little too far forward.
At that very moment, the strap around his neck meant to hold the camera snapped. Wide-eyed, Gregory watched as his prized equipment plummeted to the chocolatey surface below and sunk into the frosting.
Orion and Capella rushed to the reporter’s side.
“Mr. Slifer, is your camera waterproof?” Orion asked.
“It is indeed! Waterproof and extremely durable,” Gregory replied. “I often use it outdoors when I cover blizzards and ice storms. I’ve always been able to count on it.”
“Well, we can fish it out for you, no problem,” Capella declared.
“And clean it off, too,” her brother added.
After getting permission from the factory’s health and safety director, Capella embarked on the tricky mission. After putting on her scuba gear (which her parents had quickly brought from home), the young girl was strapped to the end of the forklift with a sturdy harness. Unable to contain her excitement, Capella was then lowered into the vat of creamy chocolate.
A few minutes later, the eight-year-old girl emerged. Covered in frosting, she held up the camera for all to see. “Got it,” she cried out.
The grateful reporter rushed to her side to thank Capella and retrieve his equipment. Wiping the lens, he was relieved to discover that the camera still worked.
After carefully purifying the vat of frosting, the Snow Island culinary crew completed their challenge. The panel of judges was duly impressed. Once a picture was taken for the Book of World Records, the giant dessert was sliced up and shared among all the residents of the region — much to the delight of Capella and her brother.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Snow Island: The Christmas photo exhibit
This Christmas, Snow Island celebrates its 250th birthday!
Fun and festivities are organized, but not everything goes according to plan…
Strolling down the street with great excitement, Orion, Capella, and their father, Patrick, were on their way to the Snow Island Art Gallery. The gallery had graciously allowed the city to use one of its rooms to showcase old photos from Christmases past, and the exhibition was scheduled to open that afternoon.
Fascinated by the history of his hometown, Mr. Patrick, as his students called him, volunteered to organize the whole thing. He’d asked elders from across the island to share their old holiday photos, and the response was incredible. In fact, he received so many pictures that he only finished organizing and hanging them up the day before.
Today, Patrick had the twins in tow to help with the finishing touch: putting up the Christmas decorations.
When they arrived, however, they were shocked by what they saw. Hundreds of photos had fallen off the walls and several frames were broken. There was shattered glass all over the floor and even some of the display boards were knocked over.
“What happened?” Orion asked, a note of panic in his voice.
“I believe it’s my fault,” his father answered with a grave tone. Pointing to an open window, Patrick explained: “I wanted to let in some fresh air because all the old boxes made the room smell musty. I must have forgotten to close it before I left.
“The strong winds that blew in last night certainly did a number on this place. I’ll have to postpone the grand opening. There’s no way we’ll be ready in time.”
Patrick sighed as he began to sweep up the broken glass.
“No way! I’m sure we can find a solution,” Capella exclaimed, always eager to take on a challenge. “Come on,” she said to her brother. “I know what to do. We’ll be right back, Dad!”
Before he could say anything, the children bolted for the door.
“Where are we going, Capella?” Orion asked.
“To look for our friends,” she replied. “With a few extra people, we’ll have this mess cleaned up in no time.”
“Good idea!”
Once outside, Orion and Capella sped off to get help. Within 20 minutes, word had spread and a dozen classmates had gathered, more than happy to lend a hand to the coolest teacher in school.
Back at the gallery, everyone got straight to work. Patrick called out instructions, amazed at how many students had rushed to his aid. There’s nothing like a bunch of energetic eight-year-olds to get a job done at lightning speed!
Two hours later, the room looked as good as new — minus a few picture frames — and the newly hung decorations made it feel like Christmas.
“Wow, everyone, I can’t thank you enough,” Patrick exclaimed as he admired their handy work. “Thanks to you, our exhibition is ready to welcome its first visitors.”
Right on cue, Mayor Isla arrived for the inauguration. Impressed by the exhibition, she showered the children with praise as they led her around the room.
Patrick turned to Orion and Capella. “You saved the day,” he said. “I’m very proud of you.”
Smiles lit up the twins’ faces. Without a doubt, they’d share the story for years to come.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Mature Living
Should you decorate for Christmas?
Suppose you are a person of a certain age, no longer living with a spouse, no grandkids planning to visit. Why should you decorate for Christmas?
Why not? Decorations give a lot:
* They make a house a home. Even if you are only keeping a house for yourself, keeping holiday traditions makes your home part of the world.
* Decorations can cost little but give a lot. A simple, pre-lit table-top tree is inexpensive, easy to set up, and the lights give a lot of pleasure during the dark winter. If nothing else, splurge on a sparkly poinsettia.
* You might want to avoid the more messy materials, like real pine branches or tinsel if you don’t want to do a lot of clean up.
* Keep the traditions of your faith and culture. Christians may want to remember the birth of Christ. It doesn’t require anything elaborate, but everyone can bring their faith into their home.
* A reminder of holidays past. Indulge yourself with some good nostalgia for the excitement of Christmases past. If you don’t have any happy memories, it’s high time you made some.
* It’s welcoming to visitors. A nod to the holidays puts everyone in a happy mood.
* Your cat will love it. Especially if you put a couple of dangly decorations on your tree. Word to the wise: Don’t make them expensive dangly decorations.
Seasonal
Fun games to get your holiday party started
Games are a great way to liven up a holiday celebration. However, it’s best to avoid any that require a long explanation or specific knowledge, as you might lose the interest of your guests. Party games — often quick, simple, and hilarious — are your best bet. Here are a few options:
• Perudo. In this bluffing game, each player rolls five dice but keeps the results hidden. Everyone must then make declarations about how many dice are showing a particular value. When someone calls a bluff, all the dice are revealed.
• Stay Cool. All you have to do is answer as many questions as possible in two minutes. The catch? You have to answer two simultaneously — one out loud and the other spelled out using letter dice.
• Telestrations. Each player sketches a word and passes it to the person next to them, who must guess what’s been drawn. The following player uses that guess to draw a new image, and so on. It’s essentially the telephone game on paper.
• 6 nimmt! The point of the game is to get rid of all the cards in your hand by laying them out in ascending order on the table. The person who plays the sixth card in a sequence must pick up the entire row.
From Concept and Dobble to Just One, Time’s Up! and Werewolf, there’s no shortage of games to entertain your guests and family members. Visit your local bookstore or board game shop for more recommendations.
Food
Simplify your Christmas feast with a pressure cooker
Pressure cookers aren’t serving up tasteless mush anymore. Today’s electric pressure cookers, such as the ubiquitous Instant Pot, can do it all, and with programmable settings, the options are endless. And since most homes don’t have multiple ovens or endless stovetop burners, pressure cookers can provide a useful workaround when your stove is at capacity.
Try pressure cooker mashed potatoes for tender potatoes that mash easily and won’t force you to babysit a pot of boiling water. A large electric pressure cooker can accommodate about three pounds of potatoes and cooks them to perfection in about ten minutes.
Homemade macaroni and cheese are delicious, but it’s also tricky and time-consuming. A pressure cooker can drastically speed up your cooking time and give you homemade flavor with much less effort.
If your family goes nuts for brisket, a pressure cooker can deliver tender and flavorful meat much faster than an oven or grill. The added bonus: You won’t have to get up at three in the morning to start cooking an enormous piece of meat for dinner at seven in the evening.
Traditional English Christmas pudding makes a rich and dramatic dessert (especially if you douse it with brandy and set it on fire), but most cooks decline to spend six to eight hours babysitting the pudding while it boils on the stove. A pressure cooker cuts the cooking time down to an hour and doesn’t require nearly as much supervision.
Provide a colorful, healthy alternative to sodas with infused water. Combine a pot of water with small slices of your preferred fruits, bring the pot up to pressure, and depressurize again, then drain and chill the mixture. You can dilute with plain water for a hint of flavor, drink full strength, or use it as a mixer for cocktails.
Seasonal
How to spruce up your porch for the holidays
One of the simple joys of the holiday season is seeing how people decorate their homes for Christmas. Do you want your own house to turn heads? If so, here are some easy ways to make your porch beautiful and inviting.
• Place small potted trees wrapped in fairy lights on either side of the door
• Use several matching wreaths to decorate the front door from top to bottom
• Wind decorative garlands around the railings, pillars, or doorframe
• Decorate a second Christmas tree on the front porch(use weatherproof ornaments)
• Fill a large pot or Christmas urn with plants to add a touch of greenery
• Arrange a pile of wrapped boxes near the entrance to resemble presents
• Hang festive lanterns from the portico or place them on the stairs
• Adorn the space with wooden reindeer or oversized ornaments
For more inspiration, and to find all the decorations you need for your home, visit the shops in your area.
