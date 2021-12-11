Seasonal
Christmas banned by the no-fun people
It might come as a surprise, but today’s secularists are very much in line with the religious Puritans of the 17th century on the subject of Christmas.
Both consider the holiday not Christian.
The Puritans considered it an example of the “trappings of popery,” a sentiment that could draw an indulgent chuckle from secularists today.
The secularists today consider Christmas an act of government, not religion.
Neither the Puritans nor the secularists are wrong, but they aren’t right either.
Pope Julius I did establish The Feast of the Nativity in 336 A.D., the popery the Puritans so hated. On the other hand, Christmas and every other major Christian holiday all had been established by the Roman popes by the end of the fourth century, even the ones celebrated (without fun) by Puritans.
The claim of the secularists that Christmas is governmental is because, on June 26, 1870, the U.S. government did declare Christmas a federal holiday, meaning you won’t get mail delivered.
But in the time between the Puritans and the secularists, governments were no friends of Christmas.
The English government in the 1600s didn’t like Christmas one little bit. English Puritans, led by Oliver Cromwell, didn’t like shiny things or fun, so they outlawed “carnal and sensual delights,” which included Christmas. They would have agreed with today’s secularists that Christmas wasn’t religious. In fact, they banned Christmas worship.
In America, the English separatist Puritans who arrived in 1620 actually outlawed the holiday in Boston from 1659 to 1681. You could be fined five shillings for the horrific ‘satanical practices’ of exchanging gifts, greetings, dressing in fine clothing, and feasting.
But still, Christmas was an idea that kept coming back.
In Louisiana, where fun and Christianity have long been at home, Christmas was officially established for the first time in the U.S. in 1830 — by the state government.
Today, whether your Christmas is 1,685 years old and a day of faith and fun, or whether it is 151 years old and a day when mail doesn’t get delivered, people still enjoy Christmas as the shiniest holiday of the year.
10 good deeds for the holiday season
The holidays are typically a time to celebrate and enjoy. For some people, however, it can be a difficult period of the year to get through. If you want to spread the Christmas spirit in your community, here are a few simple actions you can take:
1. Donate money or non-perishable items to a food bank in your area
2. Sort through old toys, clothes, or books, and give them to someone in need
3. Help someone you know by offering to watch their kids or prepare a meal for them
4. Pay a visit to someone who lives alone
5. Volunteer to accompany people in your area on errands
6. Send greeting cards to the people who live at your local seniors’ residence
7. Show your appreciation for those who offer their services (a thank-you note for the postal worker, cookies for the bus driver, etc.)
8. Participate in a gift-giving program in your community
9. Put your talents to good use (sing at a seniors’ residence, knit scarves for people at a shelter, etc.)
10. Support local artists and artisans by purchasing your Christmas gifts from them
These are just some of the ways you can make the holidays brighter for everyone in your community.
How to prevent impaired driving over the holidays
The number of impaired driving collisions dramatically increases over the holiday season. Here are a few tips to make sure neither you nor the people you care about get behind the wheel while under the influence.
Attending a party
If you’re attending a holiday shindig, make sure to choose someone to be a designated driver. If this person ends up consuming drugs or alcohol, play it safe by calling a cab or using a ridesharing service. You could also plan to rent a room at a nearby hotel or sleepover at a friend’s house to avoid getting behind the wheel.
Hosting a party
If you’re hosting a holiday party, there are a few precautions you can take to make sure your guests don’t drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. For example, serve plenty of food and provide alcohol-free beverages throughout the night. In addition, offer your spare bedroom or couch to anyone who wants to stay the night, or pre-arrange cab rides for those who need a lift.
Tips for the road
When driving home from a holiday shindig, keep an eye out for the following warning signs that another driver might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol:
• They’re making wide, abrupt, or illegal turns
• They have a slow or delayed reaction time to traffic lights and signs
• They’re driving unreasonably fast, slow, or at an inconsistent speed
• They’re continuously weaving, swerving, or drifting out of their lane
If you suspect you’re driving behind an impaired driver, slow down, stay behind them and when it’s safe to do so, pull over and call 911.
Additionally, impaired driving accidents that result in fatalities are more likely to happen very late at night or early in the morning. Therefore, try to avoid being on the road between midnight and 3 a.m.
Living nativities demand camels
When it comes to living nativity scenes, nothing makes a splash like a camel.
Yes, you have your sheep, and they are fluffy and warm when it is cold outside. They definitely have a place at the manger because the angels appeared to the lowly shepherds. You have the donkey, which is comic relief, and also Mary and Joseph had to get to Bethlehem some way and they probably parked their camel at the manger.
But nothing welcomes the newborn baby Jesus more than the camel. The camel’s size, majesty, and innate dignity make it a star attraction.
Camels have been part of Christmas for hundreds of years.
Even the first president George Washington rented a camel for the Mount Vernon Christmas party in 1787. He paid 18 shillings, about $900 in today’s money.
In Egypt, Baba Noel (Father Christmas), a fat man in a red suit with a white beard, can sometimes be seen near Cairo shopping districts riding — of course — a camel, bedecked in carpets and dangling balls, according to the Washington Post.
Nothing in the Bible tells us about a camel at the manger, but throughout the centuries, people assumed there must have been one because of the Wise Men.
The Bible says the Wise Men, sometimes depicted as kings, came from the east following a star. They gave the baby Jesus three gifts: Gold, the treasure of a king; frankincense, a fragrant resin used for perfume and offerings to God; and myrrh, a resin used for fragrance, medicine, and even embalming, according to Christianity Today.
The gifts from the Wise Men were expensive and only available on the Arabian peninsula or Africa. Therefore, people figured the Wise Men arrived on camels: Three gifts, from three Wise Men, on three camels. That’s how it has worked out in common lore, but every piece of that can and has been disputed.
The one thing we know about the Wise Men from the Bible is that they weren’t snitches. The evil King Herod wanted the Wise Men to report to him when they had found the baby Jesus. But the Wise Men were way too wise for that. With the dignity of their silent camels, they found Jesus, then snubbed the king and slipped away home.
Snow Island: The Christmas lantern walk
On one particular night in December, Orion and Capella were allowed to stay up late. This was because they were taking part in Snow Island’s first-ever lantern walk. Trailing behind their parents, they followed other hikers through the woods along the Star Trail. Soon, the group would arrive at the observatory where they would be able to admire the night sky and, if they were lucky, catch a glimpse of the northern lights.
Illuminated by the glow of their lanterns, the twins happily joined in as the crowd sang Christmas carols. The mood was merry, and it was a perfect night for a stroll.
Suddenly, someone cried out in pain.
“Mrs. Isla twisted her ankle,” a man called out.
Several people turned back to help the mayor, who’d been keeping stragglers company at the back of the group. Orion, Capella, and their parents quickly followed. While the mayor apologized profusely for having ruined the hike, the adults discussed what to do. Some thought that one person should wait with her until help arrived, while others offered to help her hobble the rest of the way to the observatory since it wasn’t far.
Just then, Orion had an idea: “Hey, why don’t we make her a stretcher?”
“Yes, we learned how to make one this summer at the Little Explorers’ Day Camp,” his sister added.
“It won’t be easy to do by lantern light, but I think we can make it work,” one woman responded cheerfully.
Excited to put their knowledge to the test — and to help Mayor Isla — the twins began explaining what to do. For many, the activity brought back memories of their own childhood out¬door survival lessons, and a sturdy stretcher was built in no time.
A few people carefully helped Mayor Isla onto the stretcher, and the stron¬gest members of the group carried her up to the observatory while others lit the way. Soon, they joined the rest of the crowd who’d gathered around the observatory and extinguished their lanterns.
Capella was disappointed not to see any northern lights, but then her brother pointed to the sky and cried out with excitement: “Look, you can see Orion from here!”
“You’re right,” she replied, gazing up at the constellation her twin was named after. “Help me find my star!”
“Your star?” asked the mayor, who’d been positioned on the ground nearby.
“Yes, Capella is the brightest star in the Auriga constellation,” the girl explained.
“Oh, I didn’t know that,” the mayor replied. “Your parents must really like stars if they named you after one.”
“It’s because they met here,” Orion said. “Dad took his class on a field trip to the observatory, and Mom was their guide.”
“How romantic,” Mayor Isla exclaimed, following the girl’s finger as she pointed up at the star that was her namesake.
After gazing at the stars and sipping hot chocolate, the hikers prepared to make their descent.
Suddenly, the sky lit up with flashes of fluorescent green. “Oohs!” and “Aahs!” resounded through the crowd as all stood mesmerized by the marvel.
There was little doubt that the first edition of the lantern walk had been a great success, especially for Capella and others who got their first look at the northern lights.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Only 2 weeks before Christmas!
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. While you’re not too busy building snowmen, singing carols, or visiting Santa, here are a few tasks to complete.
• If you want a real one, this is the time to buy your tree and bring it home to decorate.
• Wrap your gifts (or have them wrapped at a local shop) and then find a place to hide them.
• Pick up your turkey and any non-perishable menu items for your party.
• Clean each room from top to bottom before you welcome people into your home.
• Create a playlist for the party and prepare a few activities to entertain your guests.
And to get you in the holiday spirit…
Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, take your kids or partner to see a holiday performance or browse the stalls at a local Christmas market.
Holiday dangers for pets
You always thought that once the children were all grown up you could finally give free rein to your imagination and go crazy with the decorations. But, unfortunately, you forgot to take your pet into account. That’s right; even with pets, it’s important to follow some safety rules in order for Christmas to be a success.
Firstly, your Christmas tree poses several risks. If it is natural, ensure that your cat doesn’t drink the water, and keep it well away from fallen needles. Also, ensure that the tree is stable and won’t fall over if your cat suddenly decides to jump into it. After all, you don’t want the tree falling over and injuring your beloved pet.
Tree ornaments also pose a threat to the health of your pets; they can suffocate a pet or damage its intestines if they are swallowed. So avoid using tinsel icicles and make sure any dangerous ornaments, such as artificial snow and small decorations, are inaccessible. In addition, keep dogs and cats away from strings of lights, as they could electrocute themselves by chewing on them. Finally, opt for plastic ball ornaments rather than glass ones, which are easily breakable.
Position poinsettia plants out of the reach of animals, as they are toxic. Also, be careful where you set up candles, and never leave them burning unattended.
Sweets, leftovers, alcoholic drinks, ribbons, and small toys can all be dangerous if ingested by your pet. Sure, you can still decorate your home and entertain guests, but be sure to take a few precautions.
Lots of guests can be stressful, so let your pets have access to a quiet place where they can hide during the festivities.
