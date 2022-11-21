Christmas Countdown

Christmas is a mere month away. Though it may seem like you have all the time in the world, the coming weeks are sure to go by quickly. Here’s a list of things to check off your to-do list so you can cut down on last-minute tasks.

At six weeks out, we should have done the following:

• Think about your holiday decor and write down everything you need

• Take inventory of what decorations are left over from last year and determine if you need to buy anything

• Keep an eye out for sales on decorations and gifts

• Determine who you want to entertain at Christmas and send out invitations

• Make an appointment with your hairdresser or beautician

At five weeks out, did you do these:

Though you may not be hosting guests for a few weeks, it’s never too early to get the following tasks checked off your list:

• Shop for decorations

• Create a gift list for loved ones

• Buy everything you need to wrap presents, including bows and tags

• Sort through toys, clothes, and other items you no longer use and donate them to a good cause

• Organize a gift exchange

Now it’s just four weeks before Christmas

Christmas is just a short month away, and the magic of the holiday season is in the air. Get in the spirit of things by completing the following tasks:

• Decorate your home while listening to Christmas carols

• On a nice day, set up your outdoor decorations

• Start your advent calendar

• Shop for gifts you still need for friends and loved ones

• Reserve key items like a turkey or Christmas cake

• Help your children write letters to Santa

Three weeks before Christmas

There are only three short weeks until Christmas. Make your

life easier by completing the below tasks:

• Plan your Christmas meals

• Finish buying all your gifts, especially those that require delivery

• Confirm who will be attending your Christmas party

• Make sure you have enough chairs, tables, and dishes for your guests

• Plan the entertainment for your holiday get-together

Two weeks before Christmas

Christmas is fast approaching, but there are still 14 days left before the big day. If you’re wondering what to do this week, use the following list as a guide:

• Write and mail your Christmas cards to ensure they arrive on time.

• Cook foods that freeze well, like meat pies and casseroles.

• Finish your gift shopping before the stores become too crowded. Make sure to purchase one or two extra gifts in case you receive an unexpected guest.

• Wrap your gifts or have them wrapped by a local non-profit. Hide them from your children or place them directly under the tree.

• Finalize your Christmas menu while considering the dietary needs of your guests.

One week before Christmas

Time flies in December! Now, there’s only one week left before Christmas. Even if you’ve been preparing for a while, here are a few things you may still need to do in the coming days:

• Make desserts to serve at your party or enjoy in the coming days

• Clean and organize your home, so it’s ready for entertaining

• Go to the grocery store to buy fresh and perishable foods

• Take a moment for yourself to enjoy this festive and joyous time

Merry Christmas.