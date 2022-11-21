Connect with us

Seasonal

Christmas Countdown

Published

3 hours ago

on

Christmas is a mere month away. Though it may seem like you have all the time in the world, the coming weeks are sure to go by quickly. Here’s a list of things to check off your to-do list so you can cut down on last-minute tasks.

At six weeks out, we should have done the following:

• Think about your holiday decor and write down everything you need
• Take inventory of what decorations are left over from last year and determine if you need to buy anything
• Keep an eye out for sales on decorations and gifts
• Determine who you want to entertain at Christmas and send out invitations
• Make an appointment with your hairdresser or beautician

At five weeks out, did you do these:


Though you may not be hosting guests for a few weeks, it’s never too early to get the following tasks checked off your list:

• Shop for decorations
• Create a gift list for loved ones
• Buy everything you need to wrap presents, including bows and tags
• Sort through toys, clothes, and other items you no longer use and donate them to a good cause
• Organize a gift exchange

Now it’s just four weeks before Christmas

Christmas is just a short month away, and the magic of the holiday season is in the air. Get in the spirit of things by completing the following tasks:

• Decorate your home while listening to Christmas carols
• On a nice day, set up your outdoor decorations
• Start your advent calendar
• Shop for gifts you still need for friends and loved ones
• Reserve key items like a turkey or Christmas cake
• Help your children write letters to Santa

Three weeks before Christmas

There are only three short weeks until Christmas. Make your
life easier by completing the below tasks:

• Plan your Christmas meals
• Finish buying all your gifts, especially those that require delivery
• Confirm who will be attending your Christmas party
• Make sure you have enough chairs, tables, and dishes for your guests
• Plan the entertainment for your holiday get-together

Two weeks before Christmas

Christmas is fast approaching, but there are still 14 days left before the big day. If you’re wondering what to do this week, use the following list as a guide:

• Write and mail your Christmas cards to ensure they arrive on time.
• Cook foods that freeze well, like meat pies and casseroles.
• Finish your gift shopping before the stores become too crowded. Make sure to purchase one or two extra gifts in case you receive an unexpected guest.
• Wrap your gifts or have them wrapped by a local non-profit. Hide them from your children or place them directly under the tree.
• Finalize your Christmas menu while considering the dietary needs of your guests.

One week before Christmas

Time flies in December! Now, there’s only one week left before Christmas. Even if you’ve been preparing for a while, here are a few things you may still need to do in the coming days:

• Make desserts to serve at your party or enjoy in the coming days
• Clean and organize your home, so it’s ready for entertaining
• Go to the grocery store to buy fresh and perishable foods
• Take a moment for yourself to enjoy this festive and joyous time

Merry Christmas.

At Thanksgiving dinner: Who will say grace?

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 21, 2022

By

Being chosen to say grace at a big family dinner is always an honor. Often, however, no one is chosen, though all expect and anticipate the prayer. A Thanksgiving meal prayer makes the occasion special and makes your friends and family feel blessed.

When the question is asked, “Who will say grace?” you can volunteer, even though you may not be the most “religious” person in the family (the one who is will be pleased to have you step forward).

The best prayers are those that come from the heart rather than from a prayer book. A prayer could begin with something as simple as, “For all our family and friends, we thank you, Lord.” Or “We pray your blessings on our family and friends and on those who could not be here today. We thank you for our many blessings and for this opportunity to be together. Bless this food and those who prepared it. Amen.”

A few tips: Keep it short, so the food doesn’t get cold. Keep it simple. Avoid any further philosophizing, and don’t use it as an opportunity to ask God to correct anyone’s faults. Be humble.


If it is a buffet-style dinner, offer the prayer while everyone is ready to go through the line. If it is a sit-down dinner, asking everyone to hold hands is a nice touch.

Recognizing the Plymouth Thanksgiving: How the Pilgrims became America’s forefathers

Published

1 day ago

on

November 20, 2022

By

The town of Plymouth in Massachusetts has not always been well-known. The town and the Pilgrims who created it were largely forgotten for 200 years until December 22, 1820.

On that day, the great orator Daniel Webster traveled to Plymouth from Boston to take part in the bicentennial celebration of the Pilgrims’ landing. So great was his speech that it became known as the “Plymouth oration.”

Before 1,500 people seated themselves on wooden benches in the meetinghouse, he said, in part:

“We have come to this Rock to record here our homage for our Pilgrim Fathers; our sympathy in their sufferings; our gratitude for their labors, our admiration of their virtues; our veneration for their piety, and our attachment to those principles of civil and religious liberty…


“We listen to the chiefs in council … We are filled with reverence and admiration for the mild dignity of Carver and Bradford, the decisive military air of Standish, the devout Brewster, the enterprising Allerton…”

Webster’s oration started the Pilgrims’ elevation to their status as forefathers of the nation. At that time, the recently independent America needed an event and a place that rooted the country to its founding history.

They needed a founding location. Jamestown in Virginia was a candidate, as was Plymouth in Massachusetts. Jamestown had an advantage because it was founded 13 years before the Pilgrims landed. But Plymouth offered a moral authority, thanks to the words of Daniel Webster.

Though the great Thanksgiving feast occurred 401 years ago, in November of 1621, we still follow the Pilgrims’ lead in being thankful for our blessings on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving fun facts

  • Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be the national bird of the U.S. In a letter to his daughter, he said the bald eagle had a bad moral character.
  • Minnesota produces most of the 46 million turkeys prepared at Thanksgiving in the U.S. every year.
  • Green bean casserole, invented by the Campbell Soup Company, is served in 30 million households, but 24 percent of diners hate it.
  • Breaking the wishbone originated with the Estruscans, an ancient Italian civilization. Birds were thought to be able to predict the future. They actually kept the bones intact to use the birds’ powers for more wishes.
The history behind Taps: the bugle call played on Veterans Day

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Taps is a 24-note bugle call played at American military funerals, wreath-laying ceremonies, and memorial services like Veterans Day.

In 1862, Major General Daniel Adams Butterfield adopted a French bugle call believed to be written in 1809 to signify the day’s end to soldiers. It was used as a signal to communicate troops should extinguish all lights and go to bed.

Butterfield also used Taps to honor his men while in camp at Harrison’s Landing, Virginia. The call soon spread to other units of the Union Army and was even used by the Confederates.

As for the name Taps, it most likely comes from the fact that prior to Butterfield’s bugle call, the “Extinguish Lights” call was issued by three drumbeats colloquially referred to by troops as taps. When Butterfield’s call replaced the drumbeats, soldiers continued to refer to the end-of-day signal in this manner.


By 1891, Taps became a standard component of military funerals and in 2012, Congress recognized it as the National Song of Remembrance.

 

5 interesting facts about Veterans Day

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

Every year, Americans celebrate Veterans Day on November 11 to honor the country’s veterans for their patriotism and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Here are five facts you may not know about this important day.

1. Veterans Day was initially called Armistice Day
Armistice Day began as a celebration recognizing the victory of the allied forces during World War I. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 and is now dedicated to veterans of all wars.

2. There’s no apostrophe in Veterans Day
The lack of an apostrophe in “Veterans Day” implies that the occasion doesn’t belong to veterans. Rather, it’s a day that honors all soldiers who once served their country, both dead and alive.

3. Veterans Day is different from Memorial Day
Memorial Day explicitly honors military members who’ve lost their lives while serving.

Front Royal Virginia

4. Other countries celebrate Veterans Day
On November 11, several other commonwealth countries, including Canada and Australia, also honor soldiers who lost their lives in wars. However, in these countries, the occasion is called Remembrance Day instead of Veterans Day.

5. Veterans Day was briefly celebrated in October
In 1968, the Uniform Holidays Bill was passed, which moved Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October. The law went into effect in 1971, but in 1975, President Gerald Ford returned Veterans Day to November 11 due to the important historical significance of the date.

This year, consider making time to honor the veterans in your community by attending a local Veterans Day event.

The mysterious disappearance in Stonehill

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 30, 2022

By

Wanda the witch and Greg the ghost are two friends who live hidden in a clearing near Stonehill. Every year on Halloween night, they disguise themselves as humans to collect delicious sweets.

As Wanda waits for her partner in crime at their usual meeting place, she hears a commotion:

“My candy for the trick-or-treaters was stolen!” exclaims a man dressed as a pirate.

“Mine too!” an elderly woman shouts from her balcony.


“Same here!” yells a young couple in unison.

The neighbors soon gather in the street and begin exchanging theories on how their candy was stolen. Suddenly, Greg shows up, looking mischievous and wearing a sheet, so no one suspects he’s a real ghost.

“It was you!” Wanda accuses him immediately.

“What!? I’m not a trickster,” he answers with a wink.

“We’re just about to go trick or treating,” Wanda replies. “We must give them back their candy!”

“That’s right, so you’d better find my great hiding place right away!” laughs Greg. “I figured it all out when I ‘borrowed’ the candy last night. If you solve my riddle, they’ll get their candy back.

“Here are my three clues:

1. I’m full of colorful treasures of all shapes and sizes.
2. You must wear good shoes when you visit me to stock up.
3. I provide you with the vitamins you need to stay healthy.”

“That’s tough,” says Wanda. “Treasures that keep you healthy? A good pair of shoes? Is the candy at the toy store? They sell colorful things, but not vitamins. It can’t be the grocery store either since you can go there in sandals.”

Wanda glances at the worried crowd. She must guess the answer quickly! She paces back and forth, thinking about it. Then, suddenly:

“I know!” she exclaims triumphantly.

She bolts down the street as Greg chases after her with a sneer.

When she makes it to the U-pick farm up the road, the young witch looks everywhere for a potential hiding place. Wanda sees a row of pumpkin boxes and rushes over to discover one filled with treats.

“I did it!” she exclaims. “But we’ll never be able to return all the candy in time.”

“I told you I had everything planned,” replies Greg. “Lend me your broom.”

Wanda cautiously hands over her broom. Greg removes the sheet he’s wearing and transforms it into a massive sack of candy, which he ties to the broom handle.

“It’s time to save Halloween,” he says, smiling.

“Well done,” she replies while mounting her broom.

On this memorable Halloween night, the town of Stonehill is showered with candy. The costumed children look up in awe and open their bags to collect the falling treats. Afterwards, some say they saw a strange shooting star, while others swear they heard joyful laughter echoing through the sky. Of course, no one will ever suspect that the candy showers are the work of a kind-hearted witch and a prankster ghost.

THE END

By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour
Translated by Jasmine Heesaker

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 29, 2022

By

You won’t be able to resist these sweet, light, and crispy ghosts. Decorate them yourself or with someone you love.

Ingredients
Yield: 16

• 3 egg whites
• 3/4 cup white sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
• 1 tube of black or brown gel icing

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 200 F and prepare a parchment-lined baking sheet. Pour about a cup of water into a saucepan and bring to a boil.


2. In a large metal bowl, whisk together the egg whites, sugar, and cream of tartar. Place the bowl over the pot of boiling water to create a double boiler. Make sure the bowl doesn’t touch the water.

3. Heat the mixture, constantly whisking, until the sugar is dissolved. Remove the bowl from the saucepan and whip with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Carefully pour the mixture into a pastry or resealable plastic bag with a cut corner.

4. Pipe 16 ghost shapes. Place the baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven and bake for three hours. Turn off the oven and leave the door slightly ajar to let the meringue ghosts dry for at least two hours. When the meringues are completely cooled, decorate them with gel icing.

