Christmas in July Extravaganza: A Celebratory Boost to Front Royal Community

The streets of Front Royal will transform into a Christmas wonderland on July 29th, bringing an enchanting winter spirit to the heart of summer. The much-anticipated event, dubbed “Christmas in July,” is set to deliver a day full of joy and festivities, brought to you by local entrepreneur and community advocate Sue Lawrence.

Sue Lawrence runs Keymove Properties and the eclectic boutique White Picket Fence. Known for her ardent support of the community and innovative ideas, Lawrence promises a unique experience for all. From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, children will have the opportunity to meet Santa, creating early memories and making their Christmas wishes known.

But the fun doesn’t stop with Santa. From noon to 2:00 pm, vendors and merchants will set up shops, offering early Christmas shopping opportunities, engaging games, and entertaining activities. For those with an appetite, the Carolina Dreamin food truck will be on-site, serving up tasty treats.

Local businesses like Penny Lane Hair Company, Grumpy Monkey Girl, White Picket Fence, Keymove Properties, C&C Frozen Treats, Main Street Geek, Mountain Trails, and many more will participate, adding variety and local touch to the festivities. In the spirit of community collaboration, Lawrence encourages anyone interested to get involved.

“Christmas in July” is not only an event filled with festive fun; it’s a testament to the vitality of Front Royal’s Main Street. This event comes amidst a flurry of activity and new businesses opening their doors. From Melissa’s new gallery to the upcoming bakery and the relocation of Royal Nutrition, the pulse of Front Royal’s Main Street is stronger than ever.

Ultimately, the event aims to draw more people to the Main Street area, showcasing the diversity of businesses and the thriving community spirit. The eclectic charm of Front Royal continues to attract tourists from around the globe, and this event will undoubtedly provide another reason to visit. So mark your calendars for July 29th and join the Front Royal community in celebrating Christmas in July.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

