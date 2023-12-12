Opinion
Christmas: The Everlasting Father On Mission Impossible
At Christmas, when so much is written about the fact that our Saviour Jesus Christ was born and all the wonders and beauty abiding therein, still leaves and begs the question not only Why, but How.
So what about man’s presence on earth and what the future holds for him? Folks, it is quite apparent there is hardly any future for mankind worth speaking of or speculating about. And why is this? Death and destruction seem to reign everywhere and have done so throughout all time. And time appears to be something we all have so very little of. In other words, all of mankind’s life is or can be said, at best, temporal and fleeting and ending in death. So, to quote what I wrote in a previous letter (Christmas: A Great Light In Darkness), “TRULY OUR STATE IS THAT OF PERISHING.”
OH yes, there is so much that is wondrous and beautiful in the Christmas season, but the most wonderful, especially the most wonderful, is that God loves us! We do have to wonder at this, seeing that we have trouble loving others, and even ourselves, it seems. But it’s been that way since mankind sinned against God in the Garden Of Eden! And so, we continue to suffer the consequences of insisting on our way rather than God’s way. And yet, absolutely amazingly, while thinking of destroying us, His great love prevailed, and He said, “I will not give you up, for I am God and not man”! This is a God worth loving and seeking, reaching out for His righteousness and not our wickedness, His Light rather than darkness, and Life rather than death!
As Jesus (God on earth) said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life,” the answer to man’s sin problem is in the power of The Everlasting Father to work the miracle of the impossible. So, as Christmas unfolds before us and we are once again reminded of the birth of Jesus Christ and His mission (what Christmas is all about) while knowing the Why of His coming, I sincerely hope you can and will find the How of His redemptive power for yourselves. For then, you will know the joy and surety of eternal life in Jesus Christ and abiding forever with Him!
Again, as to the How, it rests entirely in His power to work the impossible, thereby realizing all He plans for us and what, as I wrote in another letter (Miracle Worker); “we become as the result of a wondrous miracle of God. Or more pointedly, from the touch of the Master’s hand”! Are you seeking Him?
In His Love, In His power,
Rev. Jess Shifflett
Front Royal, VA
Opinion
VIEWPOINT: A Bit of Bethlehem in Front Royal at Skyline Baptist Church
“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” – (Luke 2:11)
This past Friday evening in the heart of Front Royal, the folks at Skyline Baptist Church brought to life the scenes and senses of our Savior’s birth in the village of Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago. Mary, Joseph, the Shepherds, Kings, and all sorts of common folk from all walks of life were on display during a short but magical portrayal of those first days.
From a depiction of the manger scene to live donkeys and sheep, it was easy to be visually transported back in time to the single most consequential event ever to bless this world… an event that towers above and flies in the face of the tragedies and challenges currently occurring throughout the world, especially the Mideast.
The Skyline Baptist Church Nativity is an event (and a gift) that it has offered our community for several years. It is a “must-see” experience for parents and children alike… if you missed it this year, be sure to put it on your “must-see” bucket list for next Christmas season. Your family and those who join you will be blessed.
The church’s pastor, Randy Desantis, and his wife Lois, along with many very dedicated parishioners, made sure everyone was welcome. They were intent on making sure that everyone had the opportunity to get out of the cold for a few minutes to enjoy the numerous plates of cookies and liquid refreshments (and, to my taste, the hot coffee). Everyone went home with a smile on their faces and food in their bellies.
One of the many blessings and joys of living in a small community like Warren County is our having numerous Christian churches that generously reach out to the neighborhoods each year with programs such as food distribution, homeless shelters, etc., and especially programs and events such as the live Nativity scene we witnessed last Friday evening. These programs show the churches’ obedience to Christ’s commands so “(we) might have (a rewarding life here on earth) and … have it more abundantly” and extend Christ’s invitation for eternal life to those who embrace this message of that fateful night over 2,000 years ago when our savior was born.
We congratulate the pastor and the congregation of Skyline Baptist Church (the church with the large cross on the front at 1200 John Marshall Highway, heading east out of town) for offering this wonderful “real life” experience to our community each year. You can join them for their Christmas Eve service on Sunday, December 24 at 5:00 PM… For more details, call 540-635-4212.
2 Corinthians 9:15: “Thank God for his gift that words can’t describe!”
Dale Carpenter
Shenandoah Christian Alliance
Opinion
Commentary: Administration’s Inertia on Decertifying Officers Sets Troubling Precedent
Let’s say you order a washing machine online. The manufacturer admits the appliance is in short supply but pledges to deliver the item in a couple of months – tops. You pay the hefty cost.
You wait. And wait some more.
In the meantime, you keep schlepping your dirty clothes to the laundromat, fishing around for enough quarters each week. You wonder what’s going on with your purchase. Nor can the appliance maker tell you when your machine will actually arrive.
That example is similar, in a roundabout way, to the issue of getting rid of bad cops in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has repeatedly delayed updating parts of a 2020 law to decertify rogue police officers despite a more than a year old deadline. What’s going on?
More tools to remove bad cops have taken effect since then; the changes are an obvious improvement. They help bolster the confidence of Virginia residents toward the men and women in blue. But the administration was supposed to have approved related statewide standards more than a year ago – and still hasn’t.
Changes in decertification of police should bolster trust among Virginians
VPM recently reported on the foot-dragging.
In essence, Youngkin, a Republican, and his public safety officials have thumbed their noses at the law passed during the administration of Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam, which expanded reasons for officer decertification.
This is a bothersome precedent. It could lead to reprisals when political parties shift power in a never-ending tit-for-tat in which duly enacted laws aren’t enforced by succeeding administrations. Ultimately, Virginians lose.
“I’m kind of mystified,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax and a supporter of the 2020 law, told me in an interview. He also wondered if the administration could be sued over the delay.
The governor “doesn’t get to pick and choose what laws he wants to follow,” he said.
“We worked very closely with law-enforcement leadership to design changes to the process,” Surovell continued. Police chiefs and sheriffs had been frustrated about the inability to root out bad officers, and the options to decertify police had been limited.
Before 2020, departments could decertify officers only after they were convicted of felonies or specific misdemeanors or if they refused a drug test. Nor were law-enforcement agencies always checking closely with previous employers when officers tried to relocate.
A Dec. 1 letter from Surovell, the Senate majority leader; Sen. Mamie Locke, the Senate Democratic Caucus chair; and Del. Don Scott, the incoming speaker of the Democratic-majority House of Delegates, asked administration officials when they intend “to comply with state law” and why the review has taken so long.
The law’s approval in 2020 came partly as a response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Virginia legislators and high-ranking police officials, however, had been seeking more ways to decertify officers long before that.
A 2012 news story, for example, noted officers in Virginia fired for criminal convictions and other infractions often kept their state certification. They could move to other jurisdictions in the commonwealth. Top police officials said they needed the state’s help to change the status quo.
From 1999 to early 2021, 83 law enforcement officers and jail staff lost their ability to work in Virginia because of bad conduct. From March 2021 – when the new law took effect – through February 2023, 118 officers were decertified, according to state data published by the law enforcement watchdog group OpenOversightVA.
The majority of the latter group were decertified for false statements during internal affairs investigations, VPM reported. Others were jettisoned for infractions, including use of force violations or falsifying documents.
The stats suggest some of those officers could’ve hung on to their jobs before the new changes.
As then-Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told me in 2020, if he fired an officer for using excessive force, that person could “go to another agency if that department did not come and look at his personnel records.”
The changes in the decertification law also meant an officer could lose his credentials if he were fired or resigned for actions that compromised his “credibility, integrity, honesty, or other characteristics.”
Another clause in the law dictated officers would be terminated if they didn’t adhere to as-yet-to-be-determined statewide standards. As VPM reported, a work group including representatives from law enforcement and criminal justice advocates developed those policies. It took the group nine months to reach consensus on the standards, which the Criminal Justice Services Board passed in June 2022, five months after Youngkin took office.
The proposed standards require officers to “treat all individuals with dignity and respect” and “uphold the public trust.” The proposal spells out misconduct that can lead to decertification, including making a false arrest, tampering with evidence or a witness, or having sex with someone in custody.
However, the regulation and several others relating to training and accountability have spent more than 470 days under review by Youngkin’s secretary of public safety, even though state law required the standards to be passed within 280 days of the statute going into effect.
I asked Macaulay Porter, Youngkin’s spokesperson, about the delay and whether any pending reviews of other laws had taken so long. She didn’t respond to voicemail and email requests.
Law enforcement officials and other interested parties worked diligently to craft the policies. There’s no justifiable reason for the administration’s delays.
At this rate, the phantom washing machine will arrive before the updated decertification standards. The administration’s tortoise-like review is indefensible – and worrisome.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
History of American Political Parties, Part VII: Birth of the Second American Party System
Love him or hate him, Andrew Jackson is undoubtably one of the most influential and important presidents in American history.
Jackson’s presidential victory in 1828 ushered in several major political parties shifts including the creation of a new party and the birth of the Second American Party System of Democrats and Whigs.
Jackson, and the real mastermind behind the curtain, Martin Van Buren, created the new Democratic Party as a classical liberal Jeffersonian Party. Together Jackson and Van Buren planned to succeed where Jefferson had failed during his presidency, especially in his attempt to keep the federal government small. Jackson vetoed improvement projects like the National Road to keep spending low and went to war against the Second Bank of the U.S. until he successfully killed it – along with the nation’s economy. Jackson also fought banks in general, hating what today we call ‘predatory lending.’ He preferred hard currency like gold and silver to paper money loaned by banks.
Jackson, on the other hand, acted much more like a modern president than others of his day. During the 19th century, Congress ran made the rules and set the policies; presidents very much took a back seat. The exceptions were Jackson, and later Lincoln. Jackson felt he should dominate government being that his position was the only one elected by the entire nation. He vetoed 11 bills in his presidency, more than the previous six presidents combined. Earlier presidents only used the veto if they felt a bill was unconstitutional; Jackson used his vetoing power if he simply disagreed with the bill.
Jackson wielded so much power during his presidency that his enemies began calling him King Andrew. The nickname stuck and became the basis for the opposition party name that grew to challenge him. In 1833, the Opposition Party began referring to themselves as the Whig Party, a name taken from a British political party that once opposed King James I.
At first, the party makeup was eclectic. The only requirement to join was hating Jackson. Its principal founders were an old Federalist lawyer from Boston, Daniel Webster; a classic conservative westerner from Kentucky, Henry Clay; and a state’s rights liberal from South Carolina, John C. Calhoun. Over time the party came to represent the classical conservative stance of what will be known as The American System, which called for positive government to build an infrastructure of roads, canals, and railroads to support industrialization as well as impose higher tariffs to support homegrown businesses.
The other area of change was the idea of parties. Where once parties were seen as an evil necessity, Jackson saw them as a positive good. He believed parties guaranteed that ideologies remained pure. Under the one-party Era of Good Feelings, Federalists, calling themselves Republicans, were able to get into the henhouse. Under a two-party system, people could gather with likeminded individuals and push an actual agenda. Under this system people knew what to expect when voting for a Democrat or a Whig. If a candidate did not agree with the party’s platform, they would not be supported by that party in an election. So, if you ever vote straight ticket in an election, you can thank Jackson. Often voters do not need to know who is running for office; they just know to support either Republican or Democratic candidates because those values are intrinsic to those parties.
Parties also gave control to their leadership. Leaders could force candidates to follow the party line or lose support. Leaders kept constituents loyal by offering rewards for their support. The principal job of the 19th century president was granting government jobs to party supporters, something known as the spoils system. This led to a great deal of widespread corruption, but also solidified the party’s power.
The most important aspect of legitimate parties came from Van Buren, who saw parties as the ultimate glue to hold the nation together. As the North and South were starting to go in different directions, it was parties that united them. As long as there were Whigs and Democrats in both the North and South, and they kept conversations to banks, tariffs and internal improvements, Americans remained loyal to their parties’ ideologies and hence to a unified nation.
Whigs and Democrats fought it out in the 1830s and 1840s. Neither side able to hold the presidency for long. In fact, there was not a two-term president between when Jackson’s departure from office in 1836 and when Lincoln’s 1860 election. The two parties stuck to their ideological roots – Democrats as classic liberals and Whigs as classic conservatives – during these decades. However, starting in the 1850s, America was forced to deal with the slavery issue which tore the Second American Party system apart and set the nation up for war.
James Finck, Ph.D. is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. He may be reached at HistoricallySpeaking1776@gmail.com.
Opinion
The Hypocrisy of the Sam Bankman-Fried Conviction
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of FTX and Alameda Research hedge fund has been found guilty on all seven counts related to financial fraud and money laundering in a lower Manhattan courtroom. The trial took a lot less time than expected, as did the jury’s deliberation of the case which speaks to the overwhelming evidence against the onetime financial guru of entertainers, crypto enthusiasts, and politicians. SBF could face sentencing of up to 100 years behind bars.
Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said that “Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto.”* Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams concurred, calling Bankman-Fried’s actions “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”**
SBF’s conviction is particularly fitting since he had marketed himself as a new-style capitalist who was more interested in philanthropy and giving away his wealth, instead of enriching himself. That so many were taken in by this charlatan, especially a number of supposedly savvy investors, demonstrates again that greed remains a significant part of the human condition.
While SBF will hopefully receive his just rewards for his wrongdoings, there is another fraud that has been taking place in the financial world for quite some time, which dwarfs exponentially the scam of the one-time “crypto-king.” Unlike SBF, however, this entity continues to exist and faces no prosecution, but instead is often praised for its operations.
The institution, of course, is the Federal Reserve and, for that matter, all central banks. Central banks do what FTX did but on a colossal scale. While SBF’s crimes were limited to those who foolishly invested with him, the Fed’s customers are all those who hold dollars and have little option to not use them unless they want to revert to barter and become desperately poor. Like what SBF did to his investors, the Fed has defrauded (although surreptitiously) its “customers” by robbing them of their purchasing power through monetary debasement. The loss of purchasing power by the public has been redistributed to the Fed, the political class, and financial elites.
While Fed officials, the government, academia, and the sycophantic financial press may try and obfuscate the matter, the fact remains that the Federal Reserve has the ability to create money out of thin air and without limit. It is essentially counterfeiting writ large. No criminal, be it SBF, Bernie Madoff, or the Mafia, could ever dream of such a scenario!
The Fed’s creation of money through credit expansion is certainly more subtle than the swindling which SBF engaged in or what took place in earlier times from “coin clipping,” but the underlying criminality of the action is certainly the same. However, central banking is a part of the financial structure of almost every nation-state regardless of which political party is in control.
As SBF wrapped himself in an aura of a benevolent and charitable new-age businessman, the Fed hides behind its criminality by presenting itself as a necessary and indispensable factor for the nation’s economic well-being. Without the Fed and its dual mandate of “price stability” and full employment, the economy would collapse.
Yet, this is a ruse. Before the advent of central banking, economic life went about quite nicely. It was only when central banks appeared that the dreaded boom and bust cycle became more frequent and severe. Moreover, in the pre-central bank era, most of the world was on a gold/silver standard where paper money notes could be redeemed for gold and or silver. This acted as a check on inflation and protected peoples’ purchasing power.
The Fed was created in a bi-partisan manner by the top politicos and the major U.S. banks and signed into law by Woodrow Wilson in 1913. It allowed banks to counterfeit without facing the consequences of their actions. Stable prices and low unemployment are secondary functions of the Fed and mostly spoken about for public relations. Protection of the system, especially the solvency of the Big Banks and now funding the national government through debt monetization, remains the prime responsibility of the Fed.
This, of course, is not to exonerate SBF. Why is it though that the laws which convicted the rogue crypto financier are not applied to America’s central bank? When sovereigns of the past debased the money supply most acknowledged its immorality and pointed out who benefited. In this supposed enlightened age where “equal justice before the law” is supposedly a ruling mandate of the legal system, its application apparently does not apply to the monetary authorities of the world and their political front men from all political sides.
Capitalism, at its core, is a moral argument where respect for property rights, the freedom to exchange, honest money, and the liberty to become an entrepreneur are the foundations upon which the system rests. Those who legitimately satisfy consumer tastes and demand are rightly rewarded. Naturally, in doing so, entrepreneurs enrich themselves but they do so by providing for the needs of their customers and in the process create jobs and incomes for those they employ, all of which is done on a voluntary basis.
Central banking is the essential instrument of “crony capitalism” which is the antithesis of free enterprise. Crony capitalism is a new version of mercantilism which was condemned by the likes of Adam Smith and was one of the factors why the American Revolution was fought. It has since come back with a vengeance.
Besides the immorality of central banking, the Fed’s manipulation of the money supply has deleterious effects on economic life. Inflation hurts the poor and the working class disproportionately while the Fed’s control of interest rates and credit is the reason for the dreaded business cycle.
The present age has prided itself in its efforts to attain justice in regard to race relations, the environment, economic equality, and now gender recognition. Yet, the immorality of central banking remains, and while Sam Bankman-Fried may be incarcerated, social justice warriors (as well as conservatives) willfully ignore the counterfeiting elephant in the room. Until central banking is outlawed, a truly just social order is an impossibility.
James P. Philbin
Adjunct Professor of Economics and History
Northern Virginia Community College
FOOTNOTE: *https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sam-bankman-fried-found
FOOTNOTE: **https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2022/12/sam-bankman-fried-has-been-arrested.html
Opinion
A Season of Hope
Front Royal’s own Reverend Dr. Mark Jordon recently delivered a sermon about how the best place to look for the birth of Christ is in the hearts and faces of those we encounter in our daily lives. That, he argued, is the right way to combat the divisiveness that threatens not only our community but the world at large. I believe we saw that dark force at play in our recent elections, where candidates launched attacks against each other because of their religion, schooling preference, and family members. I doubt I am the only one who felt that this detracted from the sanctity of civic life.
With Dr. Jordan’s encouragement in mind, I accepted my supervisor’s invitation to meet with Tom McFadden, who will join the school board soon. I will admit that I approached this meeting with a touch of apprehension, but I respected his willingness to work through whatever apprehension he may have also had.
Hearing Mr. McFadden’s questions, I believe he approached our meeting with an open mind and a willingness to listen. He asked how he could help recruit and retain teachers. He asked how he could highlight the positive activities occurring within the school system. He offered his admiration for our schools’ efforts to serve students with disabilities – at no additional cost to families. After the meeting, he thanked us for our time; he reached out to other staff members and thanked them for serving our community.
I do not believe that one conversation with a person allows you to “see their soul,” and I do not believe that Mr. McFadden and I would agree on every opinion or issue. I do believe, however, that gestures of goodwill deserve to be seen as such and that they should encourage civil discourse. We will face challenges and need to debate issues, but we must do so in a way that recognizes ourselves in each other. He is Catholic, and I am Presbyterian – but we both have faith in God. He attended public schools in Ireland, and I attended Warren County Public Schools, but we both believe in providing our community’s children with a good education. We both love our wives and families dearly.
As citizens of a democratic republic, we will likely find ourselves at odds with each other on serious issues. Mr. McFadden and I are equally capable of disappointing each other in the future. Neither he nor I nor you know what the future holds for our community.
As Dr. Jordon said on Sunday, we must wait and see because SOMETHING is happening. Is it the rot, bile, and vitriol that we saw during contentious moments during the election season, or is it the hope, goodwill, and fellowship that I believe I saw in this recent meeting? Will we attack each other from a distance based on preconceived notions that might be inaccurate, or will we meet together and listen to each other’s points of view?
Zachary D. Logan
Warren County
Opinion
Front Royal Shines Bright: A Heartfelt Thanks for a Magical Christmas on Main
I’d like to extend a giant THANK YOU to everyone involved in making Christmas on Main – Christmas Parade & Merry Market such a HUGE success.
To our volunteers who helped get everything set up, assisted vendors ushered the carriage rides, made sure the parade entries were lined up, and helped to ensure a great day for everyone: you are appreciated, and these events can’t happen without you!
To our friends at the Town of Front Royal Public Works and Energy Services staff who blocked streets, cleared parking lots, picked up trash, made sure the electricity was working, and so much more: you are the best, and your efforts do not go unnoticed. To the Officers at the Front Royal Police Department who worked tirelessly to keep everyone safe during the day’s events: your vigilance and professionalism are outstanding. I’d also like to acknowledge the hard work of Lizi Lewis, Manager of Community Development & Tourism, and her team at the Visitor Center. They are always helpful, insightful, and great to work with on events and projects.
To our vendors and parade participants: You knocked it out of the park this year! I was in awe of the artistry and magic in your creations. You made us all feel like we were in a Hallmark movie.
To our merchants and residents downtown: thank you for your patience and for sharing our beautiful downtown with everyone.
Last but certainly not least, to our community: Thank you for showing up. It was truly amazing to look out and see such a remarkable crowd. I hope the event made your heart as happy as it made mine and that you created memories to enjoy for a lifetime.
There is quite a bit of time and effort that goes into planning events like these. At the Chamber, we are already looking forward to next year and thinking about how we can make this event even more enjoyable for everyone. We’re always open to hearing your thoughts and suggestions. Please reach out if you have something to share.
I wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!
All the best,
Niki Foster, President
Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce