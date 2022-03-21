Obituaries
Christopher Allen White (2007 – 2022)
Christopher Allen White, 14, of White Post, Virginia, passed away on March 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Amos officiating. Inurnment will be private.
On December 3, 2007, Christopher was born in Winchester, Virginia, son of Jaunita White of White Post, Virginia.
He was a sweet, loving blue-eyed baby. When he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, it made him even more special. His smile could light up a room. He was exceptional in many ways. Chris loved many things – he loved being in the pool and water, loved when you would wrestle with him, rough him up would get him going. He loved hearing music play, those baby blue eyes would open, and it was pure joy. Chris was a fighter, he had many setbacks, but he would beat them and prove so many doctors wrong if he only knew that he was our hero.
Surviving, with his mother, is his little brother, Shawn White; a loving father figure, but was one of his primary caregivers of the past 14 years, Steve Williams; grandfather, Bert White (Fran); grandmother, Sharon White (the late John Jenkins); uncles and aunts, Bud (Tara), James (Karen), Brad, Adam (Brittany), JR (Tina), and Kati (Hunter); his special cousins, Bo, Rae, Chloe, Lil Steven, Toby, Oliver and Kenlee; and many other cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
All are asked to wear green for cerebral palsy awareness or purple for Epilepsy.
Obituaries
Larry Wayne Daniel (1948 – 2022)
Larry Wayne Daniel, 73, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 1 PM at Riverton United Methodist Church, Front Royal with Rev. Wesley Peyton and Pastor Fred Mauck officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Mr. Daniel was born on May 3, 1948 in Shenandoah, Virginia to the late David and Elizabeth Frier Daniel. He retired as the Chief of Police for Front Royal, was a former deputy with Page County Sheriff’s office, a policeman with the town of Shenandoah and was an auctioneer in both Warren and Page Counties. He was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Police, a member of Masonic Lodge #125 in Page County, a member of ACCA Shriner’s in Richmond, Virginia and a member of Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren.
He had an immense passion for gospel and bluegrass music. He played in multiple local bands and church services throughout the community. He loved his mules and donkeys. Along with his love of music and his animals, his grandchildren were his pride and joy and his love for them will never be forgotten.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Victoria “Vickie” Daniel of Middletown; two daughters, Elizabeth Rodgers of Page County, Virginia and Callie Scheulen (David) of Frederick County, Virginia; four grandchildren, Aaron Painter (Samantha), Amanda Painter, Rylee Scheulen and Levi Scheulen; his mother-in-law, Annie Nicewarner of Front Royal and a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
With his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Richard “Bo” Rodgers and father-in-law, Thomas Nicewarner Jr.
Pallbearers will be David Scheulen, Mike Nicewarner, Matthew Nicewarner, Phillip Nicewarner, Gary Robinson, Thomas Robinson, Justin Robinson and Aaron Painter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Foster, Warren Pence, J.R. Dove, Steve Schiro, Jerry Schiro, Danny Presgraves, Roger Smith, The Front Royal Police Department and the Page County Sheriff’s office.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 North LaSalle Street, Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602 or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or to Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren, 488 Meadow Mills Rd, Middletown, VA 22645.
Obituaries
Stuart William Nesbitt (1942 – 2022)
Stuart William Nesbitt, 79, of Tucker County, West Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 2 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with The Rev. Thomas K. Shepanzyk officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery beside his parents.
Mr. Nesbitt was born on October 1, 1942 in Front Royal to the late Francis “Frank” & Madeline Lawson Nesbitt. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Stoneberger Nesbitt; two grandchildren, Gabriel Duncan, Bryan Xavier Duncan; great granddaughter, Oliva Laut; son-in-law, Bryan Duncan, two miscarried children and many miscarried grandchildren. His greeting in Heaven will be grand!
He was the second born of five children and was baptized a month later. He enjoyed playing baseball in the Front Royal Little League and, with his brother, went to the 1953 Little League World Series where his father was manager. He grew up in town with his family, but he also grew up on River Bend Farm with his Aunt Alice & Uncle George. His Aunt Alice Nesbitt Ramsay & her husband generously paid for his high school education at Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal.
He was co-captain of the football team and captain of the baseball team. He was offered a scholarship at Florida State University to play ball, but he turned it down because he didn’t like the idea of being far away from family. He graduated from RMA in 1961. He then attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University. He graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor’s Degree.
At the age of 21, he married Ruth Ann Stoneberger at St John’s in Front Royal. She was the love of his life. He founded his family in the Holy Catholic Church. He helped Ruth Ann convert to the Catholic Faith. Ruth Ann was Stuart’s first beauty queen in his life! She was first runner up in the Tri-County Miss Virginia where she was offered a scholarship to attend college, but she declined the offer to begin a family and life with Stuart! Ruthie and Stuart had seven children and she gave him five beauty queens. They enjoyed swing dancing.
He made the best fires in his woodstove and enjoyed keeping his family warm. He enjoyed gardening and was a skilled golfer with nineteen holes in one, two-time winner of the Valley Masters at Bowling Green Country Club and nine golf club championships. He was a merciful and forgiving man of faith who never held a grudge and was quick with “I love you”.
Survivors include seven children, Stuart William “Will” Nesbitt II (Julie McCaffrey), Eric Wayne Nesbitt, Mary Allison Johns, Francine Margaret Clark, Regina Marie Luckey (Thomas), Madeline Elizabeth “Lil” Grieb (Christian), Bonita “Bonnie” Louise Duncan (Tony); four siblings, Frank Nesbitt (Pat), Madeline Margaret “Peggy” Cochran, Thomas “Tommy” Nesbitt, and Mary Jane Russell (C.B.); 28 grandchildren, Stuart William Nesbitt, III (Kimberly), Aubrey Joseph Nesbitt, Brittany Jane Nesbitt, Wilson Pifer, Bryce Nicole Chicklo, Lukas Hoyt Johns, Ella Bren Johns, Andrew King Clark (Cynthia), Rachel Bernice Laut (Daniel), Caroline Ruth Clark, Joanna Marie Clark, Isabelle Rose Clark, Zane-Michael Clark, Victoria “Tori” Margaret Clark, Helena Oksana Luckey, Claudia Elizabethann Luckey, Philomena Marie Luckey, Luke Raymond Luckey, Theresa Rose Luckey, Dominic Anthony Luckey, Francis Gerard Luckey, Genevieve Suzanne Luckey, Juliana Joan Luckey, Virginia Elizabeth Therese Grieb, John Christopher Erwin Grieb, Quentin Scout Grieb, Adriana Neomi Nesbitt, Nathaniel Liam Duncan; 8 great grandchildren; 2 bonus great grandchildren; fourteen nieces and nephews and their respective families and God son, Frank Nesbitt, Jr.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Obituaries
Lola “G-Ma” Jean Bostic (1951 – 2022)
Lola “G-Ma” Jean Bostic, 70, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 3 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Bostic was born on September 25, 1951, in North Carolina to the late Herbert “Hoover” and Ada Finley Blevins. She formerly worked for Fairfax County Public Schools.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Bostic; two sons, Eric Kerner and Danny “Buddy” Mullins; daughter, Candy Baldwin; three brothers, Robert “Bobby” Blevins, Gerald “Buck” Blevins and Earl Blevins; two sisters, Cathy Blevins and Wanda Peters; seven grandchildren, Angel, Brittany, Russell, Alyssa, Patrick, Tatyania and Leanna, and five great-grandchildren, Joseph “Jo-jo”, Amelia, Autumn, Harrison, and Ezra.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family’s fundraiser through Facebook.
Obituaries
Michael Wayne Kitts (1947 – 2022)
Michael Wayne Kitts, 74, of Front Royal, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Mike was born on August 16, 1947, in Pulaski, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Alda Kitts.
Mike attended Virginia Commonwealth University, where he received his undergraduate degree, and the University of Virginia completed his Master’s Degree in School Administration. Mike came to Warren County in 1969 as a 5th grade teacher at the 15th Street School. He then moved on to Head Teacher at the Otterburn Elementary School. Later in his career, Mike became Principal at A. S. Rhodes and Leslie Fox Keyser, serving the children of Warren County for 30 years. After his retirement from the school system on September 1, 1999, Mike became general manager at Dominion Health and Fitness.
Mike was very active in the community of Front Royal. He served several years on the Town Council and filled the position of Vice-Mayor for one term. Mike was also active in the Downtown Redevelopment Program and was a strong advocate for the Fantasy Land Playground.
Mike loved his family, people, children, sports, traveling with Margia, the “Bermuda 10” and physical fitness. He played tennis and bocce ball. Mike loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. He could break into song at any given moment. He was a very caring man.
Surviving Mike are his loving family, including his devoted wife of 52 years, Margia; his loving daughter, Sara Kitts (Tim); sister, Pamela Kitts-Tanner; uncle, John Kitts (Laura); cousins, Lisa Bullock, and J.B. Kitts (Michelle); his beloved grandchildren, Isaiah, Anthony, and Jossalin; and great-grandson, Kamari.
Mike will be sorely missed by all his many friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Front Royal.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so to the Warren County Educational Endowment, P.O. Box 1314, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Kathleen Elizabeth Callis (1927 – 2022)
Kathleen Elizabeth Callis, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Heritage Hall Front Royal.
Mrs. Callis was born on September 10, 1927 in Warren County, Virginia to the late William Sr. and Bessie Lahew Jennings.
Obituaries
Glendon Allen “Smitty” Smith Sr. (1941 – 2022)
Glendon Allen “Smitty” Smith Sr., 80, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal with Pastor Dotty Johnson officiating. A visitation will take place Tuesday, March 15th from 6-8 PM.
Smitty was born June 12, 1941, in Cedarville, Virginia to the late James and Gladys Smith. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Betty Gene Smith, his late second wife Nancy Nelson, as well as his brother James Smith.
Surviving Smitty is his loving children, Teresa Fiorvanti, Glendon Smith Jr. (Sally), and John Smith (Debbie) ; his siblings, Louise Neff, Bobby Smith, and Lester Smith; His grandchildren Amber, Glenie, Heather, Avery, and Atticus; his great-grandchildren, Trae, Aniyah, C.J., McKenna, Neveah, Carson, Ayden, Derek and Christopher; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that he adored.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice organization.