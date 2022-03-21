Christopher Allen White (2007 – 2022)

Christopher Allen White, 14, of White Post, Virginia, passed away on March 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Amos officiating. Inurnment will be private.

On December 3, 2007, Christopher was born in Winchester, Virginia, son of Jaunita White of White Post, Virginia.

He was a sweet, loving blue-eyed baby. When he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, it made him even more special. His smile could light up a room. He was exceptional in many ways. Chris loved many things – he loved being in the pool and water, loved when you would wrestle with him, rough him up would get him going. He loved hearing music play, those baby blue eyes would open, and it was pure joy. Chris was a fighter, he had many setbacks, but he would beat them and prove so many doctors wrong if he only knew that he was our hero.

Surviving, with his mother, is his little brother, Shawn White; a loving father figure, but was one of his primary caregivers of the past 14 years, Steve Williams; grandfather, Bert White (Fran); grandmother, Sharon White (the late John Jenkins); uncles and aunts, Bud (Tara), James (Karen), Brad, Adam (Brittany), JR (Tina), and Kati (Hunter); his special cousins, Bo, Rae, Chloe, Lil Steven, Toby, Oliver and Kenlee; and many other cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

All are asked to wear green for cerebral palsy awareness or purple for Epilepsy.