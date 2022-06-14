Christopher Evans LaCross (1970 – 2022)

Christopher Evans LaCross, 52 of Front Royal, VA departed this life unexpectedly on June 8, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

He was recently predeceased by his parents Roger and Rita LaCross and is survived by his loving wife Kimmee; step-mother Nancy LaCross, sister Bobbi Halmo (Stephen); half-sister Tina (Mark), step-sister Sandra (Steve); his sons Chris Jr., Tristan, and Tylor; step-sons Stephen Hancock and Matthew Castillo; grandchildren Lilly, Christian, Nathaniel and Carolyn, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and all of ‘his kids’ at Code Ninjas Front Royal that he loved like they were his own. Ninjas: all of your tabs for bathroom breaks have been paid in full with exact change – one quarter, two nickels, and three pennies.

Christopher was a kind, gentle and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, son, friend, and Code Sensei who told everyone he met how much he loved his wife. His was a genuine soul that will be greatly missed. He was an active member of the community as a business owner and never missed an opportunity to make those around him smile. He was a talented maker who was in his element creating all kinds of things. In the last year of his life, Christopher was a Code Sensei where he taught ‘his kids’ how to code. He was a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 and the 829 Moose Riders. Above all, Christopher knew his own truth and made sure he told us all regularly.

Christophers’ celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829, 1340 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal VA, 22630. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 829 Moose Riders c/o the Christopher LaCross Code Ninjas Memorial Scholarship Fund.

His time with us may have been short, but his impact could not possibly be overstated. Hail and farewell.