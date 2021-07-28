Christopher Michael Murphy, 30 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident that occurred on July 18, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Doug Lowell officiating and assisted by Sammy Campbell. Interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Christopher was born on October 25, 1990, in Front Royal. Surviving is his parents, Christopher Shawn Murphy, Diane Laing Clanton, and his step-father, Jeremy Clanton.

Surviving with his parents is Christopher’s pride and joy, his young daughter, Kali Hope Murphy; his sister, Jessica Ann Murphy (Kevin); his nephews, Kamden and Jaisden McIntyre; his step-sisters, Katie Jenkins (Matthew) and Laura Clanton (Jonathan) his step-brother, Jeremy Clanton; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Laing Louderback; his paternal step-grandmother, Betty Diane Murphy; his aunts, Tina Marie Ruggerio, Judy Bowman (Steve) and Lori Marsh; his uncles, Barry S. Murphy (Brenda), Lonnie D. Murphy, Tony Laing Jr. (Tamie), Michael Laing (Daneya) and Bill Marsh; and many cousins, great aunts, great uncles, and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray J. Murphy and Glenna Miller Murphy; his maternal grandfather, Tony Laing; and his uncle Michael Ray Murphy.

Christopher graduated from Skyline High School in 2009. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and driving. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A visitation night will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home from 6 to 8 P.M.

Pallbearers will be Timmy Melott, Derrick Turner, Micah Bowen, Lonnie Murphy, Kevin McIntyre, and Barry Murphy.

Honorary pallbearers are James Clarke, Steve Bowman, Michael Laing, Ronnie Combs, and JR Peacock.