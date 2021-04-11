Regional News
Cicadas will soon invade the state of Maryland
Brood X, a new generation of cicadas, will begin to show up in Maryland in the next few weeks, after a 17-year-long hiatus.
These periodical cicadas — cicadas that emerge every 17 years — are only found along the eastern half of the United States, according to experts.
The red-eyed, “straw-nosed” bug will begin to show up as early as late April, will fully emerge by the beginning of May, and last until June, experts said.
Michael Raupp, professor emeritus of entomology at the University of Maryland, said this will be one of the largest groups of cicadas the states have seen.
“It’s called the Great Northern Brood,” Raupp told Capital News Service. “There will be literally billions, if not trillions, of these periodical cicadas emerging more or less simultaneously.”
This brood of cicadas is found in 15 states, ranging from Georgia to Northern Virginia, as well as along the state of Mississippi, Raupp said.
This group is made up of three different species — Magicicada septendecim, Magicicada cassini and Magicicada septendecula — according to The Washington Post.
During their hibernation period, these cicadas have been feeding off the liquid found on plants and leaves known as sap, experts said.
“Their immature stages, which we call nymphs, feed on a liquid diet,” Raupp said. “When the adults emerge they will also feed on this same fluid.”
After the bugs emerge from the ground, typically at night, they will fly to vertical structures and shed their skin, Raupp said. By the next morning, their exoskeleton will have hardened, and they will be able to fly, leading them to the treetops, he continued.
This is where the noise begins, the distinct mating calls of cicadas are some of the reasons most people find these bugs annoying, according to experts.
According to Raupp, the cicada’s sound levels can get as high as 80 to 100 decibels, which is the volume of a lawnmower or a jet aircraft going by.
During their time in Maryland, they will become a delicacy to many animals and even some people, cicada experts said.
“Birds will eat them, raccoons will eat them, turtles will eat them,” Raupp continued, “I will surely be snacking on a few as well.”
These bugs are highly nutritious and high in protein, according to experts.
Even though there is a lot of anticipation for the new wave of these unique bugs, there are also some negative connotations that come with them.
Dawn Biehler, associate professor in the department of geography and environmental systems at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who studies the social impacts and cultural connotations of insects, said she’s gotten different responses from the anticipated invasion.
According to Biehler, Marylanders are either excited about the opportunity to reconnect with these bugs or they aren’t looking forward to one more thing adding to the tumultuous year.
“People get really grossed out about the way they emerge from the ground, they seem like zombies in a way,” she said.
Biehler recommends that Marylanders prepare themselves by learning a little more about the bugs in advance or prepare for another couple of months of isolation.
Raupp also recommended that Marylanders cover their small trees and shrubs from the cicadas with netting gear.
“They are going to damage the branches,” Raupp said. “The trick here is the netting should have a mesh size of one centimeter or less, that’s about three-eighths of an inch.”
Raupp stressed that these bugs are a natural phenomenon, so there should be more of an embrace for these bugs than hatred.
“It only happens a few times in your lifetime, so get out and enjoy these things,” Raupp said.
Jenna Jadin, Raupp’s former student, created “Cicada-Licious: Cooking and Enjoying Periodical Cicadas” a cookbook manual, in 2004, incorporating cicadas into modern recipes.
Banana Cicada Bread
1/2 cup shortening
3/4 cup sugar
2 bananas, mashed
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chopped nuts
2 eggs
1/4 cup dry-roasted cicadas
After combining all the ingredients together, bake them in a greased loaf pan at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour.
Regional News
Some fans wary of return to live baseball, Povich poll finds
George Hudnet is an Orioles fan but with the team’s home opener on April 8 he hasn’t made plans to see a game at Camden Yards.
The 79-year-old Bel Air, Maryland, resident probably won’t attend a game in person and instead will watch it on TV.
“I don’t think I’d personally go until after the pandemic is over,” Hudnet told Capital News Service.
The Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism in the Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland in collaboration with the Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement at UMD and the Washington Post conducted a national poll of 1,500 U.S. adults.
The online poll from March 12-18 gauged fans’ attitudes toward returning to indoor and outdoor sports events.
Sixty-six percent of poll respondents said they’d feel comfortable attending an outdoor sporting event like baseball, while only 32 percent felt comfortable attending an indoor sporting event like basketball.
“We are very understanding of those fans who are not quite ready to return, but for those fans that are, we’re creating the safest environment possible,” Greg Bader, senior vice president of Administration and Experience for the Baltimore Orioles, told Capital News Service.
Sixty-four percent of those surveyed felt comfortable returning to games with a mask mandate, while 56 percent felt comfortable going to games where attendees are screened for fevers and test negative for COVID-19.
Sixty-nine percent said they would be comfortable returning to games at 20 percent capacity.
“The lower percentage of capacity made people more comfortable than at those venues that were trying for 50 percent or more (capacity) so those were definitely factors that we took into account,” Bader said of the poll.
Sixty-four percent of the poll would be comfortable returning if they received the COVID-19 vaccine and that number rose to 69 percent if all attendees received the vaccine.
“Because vaccinations are still not necessarily available to everyone who wants one, that factored into our decision not to require that,” Bader added.
Some fans like 59-year-old Michael Ruggieri of Glen Allen, Virginia, do feel comfortable returning to games.
Ruggieri is a Mets fan who typically attends one or two games each baseball season.
He explained that when he has received his second dose of the vaccine this week, he will be comfortable going to the ballpark.
He also said that he’d prefer everyone attending games is vaccinated but recognizes that probably isn’t feasible with some people opting not to receive the vaccine.
“If they required everyone to wear a mask, I’d feel comfortable,” Ruggieri told Capital News Service.
“I would like it if there was some kind of reduction in crowds,” he added.
However, other fans, like 35-year-old Jan Glover of Hopewell, Virginia, would only attend games if the teams and stadiums strictly enforced masking and social distancing protocols.
When Glover attends games it’s for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, as she’s several hours away from both Camden Yards and Nationals Park.
“It would depend on how much they’re enforcing the masking, and you have to have space between your party and other ticketed patrons,” Glover told Capital News Service.
At Camden Yards and Nationals Park fans and stadium staff will be required to wear a mask including when in their seats except when eating or drinking.
Gaiters, bandanas, and masks with exhalation valves won’t be allowed.
At Camden Yards, signs and other notifications will be posted reminding fans before and during games to wear their masks.
Fans who don’t comply with the mask mandate will receive two verbal reminders of the policy from ushers and will be ejected from the stadium after a third violation.
“If it does look there’s an intentional attempt to not wear a mask, we will bring in security and have the individual ejected,” Bader said.
“We are taking this policy very seriously, if we feel that people are intentionally trying to skirt this policy we will have them removed from the ballpark,” he added.
At sports venues in recent months, there have been isolated cases in which fans have refused to comply with mask mandates.
At a National Hockey League game in Pittsburgh last month, 17 fans were ejected for not wearing masks, according to KDKA CBS Pittsburgh.
Masking is one of the numerous protocols that will be in effect on Opening Day for the Orioles.
The team is selling ticket packages in pods of two, four, and six seats.
Each pod will be socially distanced with fans unable to join other groups.
The Nationals will be selling tickets in pods of 1-6 people also socially distanced and with fans unable to join other pods.
At Camden Yards fans who seat-hop and migrate to other seating areas will be reminded twice before being subject to ejection.
In an effort to prevent fans from congregating outside their assigned seating pods Camden Yards won’t open until an hour before the first pitch.
Fans will not be permitted to enter until after batting practice.
The delayed opening is in effect “so that fans are not tempted to be running all over the seating bowl chasing home run balls and instead stick with their assigned pod area once they arrive at the ballpark,” Bader said.
Unlike last season, both stadiums will be cashless and will require digital ticketing where fans can access their tickets through the MLB Ballpark App.
Concession areas at Camden Yards will have more barriers set up than usual and will also have decals marked on the floor directing people where to stand.
Additionally, fans won’t be permitted to bring outside food and beverages into Camden Yards.
“We also have made a significant effort for both our planned members and the public to try and educate them in advance about our policies to make sure that when they arrive at the ballpark, they know what they’re getting into,” Bader said.
Also, there will be clear plastic barriers between fans and concession workers, in an effort to diminish contact and create a touchless experience.
As an added safety measure, Camden Yards has 36 dual-sided handwashing stations around the stadium and over 175 hand sanitizing stations.
Despite all 30 teams allowing fans this season, each stadium has varying capacity limits dependent on the safety protocols of their local jurisdiction.
The Baltimore Orioles will have up to 25 percent capacity at Camden Yards, while the Washington Nationals will allow approximately 12 percent capacity at Nationals Park.
“We are hopeful based on what we saw in Florida (at spring training),” Bader said.
“We were very heartened by the fact that fans did adapt very quickly to this significant change of what coming to a ballpark was all about,” he added.
The Texas Rangers’ stadium in Arlington will be at full capacity this season, while the Boston Red Sox and Nationals have the lowest capacities respectively at 12 percent.
The Rangers home opener was a sell-out with 38,828 fans in attendance as fans throughout the game gradually took off their masks.
These protocols will have been put to the test with the Nationals home opener on Tuesday and will continue with the Orioles home opener on Thursday.
“Stadium capacity is probably the biggest (safety) factor and if people wear their masks,” Glover said.
BY JACOB STEINBERG
Capital News Service Annapolis Bureau
Regional News
LFCC 2021 commencement to include a diploma walk and a virtual ceremony
Members of LFCC’s Class of 2021 will have several opportunities to mark their commencement.
Due to the pandemic, the college held its first-ever virtual graduation ceremony in 2020. A similar ceremony – complete with the National Anthem, an address from LFCC President Kim Blosser, a graduation speech by graduate Faith Dellinger, recognition of the Outstanding Graduates, and more – will be online at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The ceremony will then remain online for at least one year.
In addition to the virtual commencement ceremony, graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a drive-thru diploma walk. They may choose to walk at the Fauquier Campus on Thursday, May 13, or at the Middletown Campus on Friday, May 14.
Each graduate will be allowed to have two vehicles accompany them. The graduate will have a scheduled time to have their name read, walk across the stage, receive their diploma cover and be photographed.
“I am so excited we are able to give our graduates the opportunity to walk across the stage this year and allow their families and supporters to see them graduate,” President Blosser said. “They – and all of our faculty and staff – have worked so hard and persevered through a difficult year, and we are happy to celebrate them.”
For more information about commencement, visit www.lfcc.edu/commencement.
Regional News
LFCC cybersecurity makes impressive showing in national competition
A cybersecurity team made up of LFCC students ranked in the top 50 among the more than 950 teams competing in the Fall 2020 National Cyber League (NCL) Competition.
Team captain D.J. Joachim likened the competition to a marathon, but with hacking. Each season has four rounds. Some rounds are just for individuals, and others for the team as a whole. Assistance can be sought from coaches in some portions, but not in others.
The individual and team games were each three days long, or “72 hours of straight hacking,” according to Joachim, who graduated in December with a degree in cybersecurity.
“LFCC’s team did phenomenally well,” he said. “There’s been so much development and growth through all of these extra-curricular activities. It’s amazing what you can learn.”
IT Professor Henry Coffman, who is the cybersecurity program manager, said the NCL provides scouting reports for each player. This scouting report is available to employees, who can refer to it when assessing prospective job candidates, Professor Coffman said.
“Students can use the scouting report to get a job,” he said. “It gives them great experience and knowledge of different realms within the cybersecurity industry. The competitions demonstrate a candidate’s thought processes, analysis, and the ability to figure things out. It shows that they’re willing to continue against the odds, and to analyze and try to find a solution to a problem.”
Professor Coffman also finds the reports helpful in showing him areas in which students may need additional help.
Joachim said the scouting report helped him get hired as cybersecurity threat analyst at Navy Federal Credit Union. He plans to continue his cybersecurity education at a German university once the pandemic allows for more travel. In the meantime, Joachim will prepare for the Offensive Security Certified Professional exam.
“I really can’t thank Dr. Coffman enough for pushing me to try harder,” Joachim said. “He’s the one who introduced me to the competitions and encouraged me to take this leap of faith. Also, Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange has been so incredible with her outside-the-box teaching style.”
Learn more about LFCC’s cybersecurity program at lfcc.edu/cybersecurity.
Regional News
United States Attorney’s Office, FBI warn residents of online dangers facing children
As the world continues to operate in a more virtual environment due to COVID-19 restrictions, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Christopher R. Derrickson, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division are reminding people to continue to be vigilant when it comes to keeping your family safe online.
“The worldwide pandemic caused by COVID-19 has changed the way we interact with our community. Many of our school, work, and social events are now conducted online, making the need to be aware of the threats posed even greater,” Acting United States Attorney Bubar said today. “Parents need to be aware of who their children are communicating with, what apps they are using, and whether the games they are playing have a messaging or chat function. Predators can use all of these mechanisms to infiltrate our lives. The United States Attorney Office and our partners at the FBI are doing our part to keep you safe but we want parents, grandparents, and others to have as much information as possible to stay vigilant and protect their families as well.”
FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Derrickson urges parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of the internet and what to do if someone approaches them with an inappropriate request.
“Sextortion is not a crime defined by sex, race, education, geography, or a family’s affluence – any child can be a victim of sexual exploitation. The FBI is fully committed to working with our law enforcement partners to educate adults and children, investigate allegations, provide appropriate victim services, and prosecute predators,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Derrickson said today. “Prompt reporting is key in stopping these crimes, capturing the perpetrator, and preventing further victimization. The FBI relies on assistance from the community, especially in these types of sensitive investigations. Please do not be afraid or ashamed to contact authorities or tell a trusted adult to report suspected or actual exploitation.”
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar, it is an unfortunate reality that individuals contact minors online and attempt to extort them, seeking inappropriate pictures or videos.
Last month in federal court in Roanoke, the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted a Roanoke man who had been communicating with an undercover federal agent he believed to be a 12-year-old. Over the course of several months, the defendant used online messaging apps to communicate with the victim, and several other minors, in attempts to convince them to send him nude pictures and videos of themselves.
Acting SAC Derrickson offered some advice on how parents can keep their children safe while navigating the ever-expanding online world:
Advice for Children:
- Be selective about what you share online.
- Be cautious of anyone you meet online for the first time – block/ignore messages from strangers.
- Know that people can pretend to be anything/anyone online. Images can be altered or stolen.
- Be suspicious if you meet someone on one app and they ask you to move to a different platform.
- Know and assume that any content you create online — texts, photos/images or videos — will be made public, permanently. Nothing “disappears” online, and once sent you have no control over where it goes.
- Be willing to ask for help.
Advice for Adults:
- Maintain active engagement with your children. Open the door and encourage an open and honest conversation about online activity and possible victimization.
- Place limits on internet use.
- Consider shutting down Wi-Fi during overnight hours.
- Review settings on social media and ensure they are set at the strictest level possible.
- Spot check phones and other devices.
- Know what apps are being used.
- Know who is communicating with your child.
- Be aware of what is being downloaded.
- Know passwords to electronic devices.
Most importantly, if you feel you may have been a victim, or have seen something online you believe may be illegal, report it immediately by calling your local police department or contacting the FBI at:
- FBI Richmond 804-261-1044
- FBI Tip-Line, 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324)
- FBI Online Tipline: tips.fbi.gov
There are also more resources available at fbi.gov/community-outreach and sos.fbi.gov.
Local News
Increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses reported by Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and partnering law enforcement agencies are warning the public about a recent spike in fatal and non-fatal overdoses. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has reported three fatal overdoses and thirteen non-fatal overdoses since last Tuesday. The recent increase in opioid related overdoses is likely a combination of received federal stimulus money and the presence of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid fifty to one hundred times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reported a similar spike after federal stimulus money was received by the public in April of last year. Between April 14, 2020 and May 17, 2020, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reported that approximately eleven fatal and eleven non-fatal opioid related overdoses occurred during that time.
The most recent deaths include one in Shenandoah County, one in Frederick County, and one in Winchester. In addition, thirteen non-fatal overdoses were reported since last Tuesday; nine in Frederick County, three in Winchester, and one in Front Royal. The total number of reported overdoses in 2021 is twelve fatal, and forty one non-fatal. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force reported twelve fatal, and thirty nine non-fatal overdoses at this time last year.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is asking the public to share this information with others to spread awareness. Individuals who are living with addiction are encouraged to seek treatment. The task force is further emphasizing the importance for family and friends to routinely communicate with individuals living with addiction.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Regional News
Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Villa at Suffield Meadows allowing long awaited family visitations of loved ones
Prior to the holidays on December 11, 2020, Fauquier Health implemented a zero-visitor protocol at the hospital due to the documented increase in confirmed positive cases in our region. In early March of 2021, Fauquier Health was able to move back to a limited visitor policy due to the decrease in the number of confirmed positive cases in the region. Now, after a long awaited time, Fauquier Health has made the decision to allow family members and visitors to visit their loved ones at our senior care facilities. This includes Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and the Villa at Suffield Meadows.
The Villa at Suffield Meadows, effective March 15, 2021, began allowing approved visitors and family members to start visiting with their loved ones face-to-face. Visitation in resident apartments will be permitted, in addition to foyer and outdoor visits. Visitors must call ahead 540.316.3800 to schedule a one-hour time slot for visitation.
This limited opening is in large part due to the vaccination efforts of the eligible participants as part of Phase 1a and Phase 1b. About 99% of the Villa residents have been fully vaccinated to date, which provides for a feeling of safety and security. Both the resident and visiting parties must continue to wear appropriate masks during all visits. If the resident and/or the visitor is not fully vaccinated, they need to maintain social distancing during the visit. Visitation is not permitted at this time in the common areas, during meals, or during activities.
Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (FHRNC), which did not suffer any outbreaks during the last year, has also reopened to a limited-visitation policy. About 98% of the FHRNC residents have been fully vaccinated to date. With regards to visitation, a maximum of three approved visitors will be allowed to visit their loved ones face-to-face at one time, twice a week for a 20-minute period. Visits in resident rooms, except in special circumstances, are not permitted at this time. All visits will be in designated areas of the facility. Visitors may include children and each child counts as one of the three visitors, even infants.
Visitors at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (FHRNC) must also call ahead to make a reservation ahead of time. Visitors and family members can call to reserve their visit time 540.316.5500 or to inquire about the current visitation policy and details. Visit frequency will depend upon availability.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
