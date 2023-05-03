Seasonal
Cinco de Mayo draws revelers
Everyone loves a party, and the celebration of Cinco de Mayo has captured the imaginations of Americans if not all of Mexico.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, when Mexican forces under General Ignacio Zaragoza won a dramatic victory over Napoleon III’s French Army. The forces of Napoleon III foolishly marched 6,000 soldiers from the coast toward Mexico City. The route took them to the city of Puebla de Zaragoza, where the French general ordered a direct assault up a steep hill. But the Mexican army had fortified the hill with a ditch and brick wall, and with a force of just 2,000 soldiers, killed 1,000 French soldiers and forced the surviving French troops to retreat. The French returned in 1863 and took Puebla, but in 1867, the Mexican army retook the city and ended European domination of Mexico.
The battles were historically significant, but Cinco de Mayo is mainly celebrated in the state of Puebla today.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., Cinco de Mayo is usually expanded to two days and may include parties, parades, and plenty of decorated bars.
Seasonal
May 14 is Mother’s Day so let’s talk about our moms!
Life was much different for our mothers. What family stories did your mothers tell you of her life or your family’s early life? If you would like to share, send it to news@royalexaminer.com
Here’s an example of a story by Rosemary White, who was born in 1928 and grew up on a farm:
My Mother’s Hands
My mother had big hands for a woman. Her fingernails were big and well-shaped naturally. They were tough, and my mother was tough too, because she went through a lot in her lifetime and always kept the faith. I can remember watching her scour the pots and pans when she didn’t have what she called a “kettle scratcher,” and she’d say she needed one of those.
Every spring, those hands made a garden. When Mother couldn’t find someone to plow our garden, those hands were used to hook up the horses and run the plow. Then she would take a hoe and chop up the clods of dirt.
Mother would come to our beds in the cold winter nights, and she would have an old coat or an old blanket that she had held up to the heating stove to get it really warm, and then she would slip it under us. Then we would stop shivering from the cold.
Mother’s hands would drag up limbs from the woods and chop them up for firewood. They scrubbed clothes on the washboard after she carried water from the spring and heated it in a kettle in the summer or on the cook stove in the winter.
Mother cooked for the preacher and his family on Sundays so they wouldn’t have to drive sixty miles back home and then back again for Sunday night service. She did this joyfully every Sunday until they got moved closer to our town.
Seasonal
It’s time to thank a teacher!
Every year, Teacher Appreciation Week honors the teaching profession and highlights those engaged in supporting students’ educational success. In 2023, it takes place from May 1 to May 5.
Do you want to take advantage of this week to thank the people devoted to teaching your children? Here are two suggestions if you want to express your appreciation for the fundamental role they play in your children’s life.
- Give them a gift that reflects your gratitude or symbolizes your relationship with them.
- Express your thanks in a letter or card. Mention the positive effect their teaching has had on your and your child’s lives.
Visit nea.org/taw to learn more about this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week
Business
4 facts about administrative workers
Administrative Professionals Week (APW) is celebrated annually on the last full week in April, which this year is April 23 to 29. The event aims to recognize and highlight the vital work of administrative professionals, including receptionists, secretaries, personal assistants, customer support workers, and more. Here are some facts about administrative workers to give you insight into the profession.
1. Administrative professionals in New York, NY, are most in demand across the US. In fact, admin workers in New York boast some of the highest salaries in the nation for this occupation.
2. Administrative assistants are overwhelmingly female. In North America, over 90 percent of administrative professionals are women.
3. The average administrative worker’s annual salary in the United States is $39,680. However, the most experienced workers can make over $45,000.
4. The American Society of Administrative Professionals offers the Professional Administrative Certification of Excellence credential to individuals who’ve developed administrative skills valuable to employers.
The administrative professional job has evolved over the years. The technology boom in the last decade has forced administrative workers to expand their skills. On top of managing memos, spreadsheets, and budgets, admin workers must now be proficient in countless online programs and software.
This APW, thank an administrative professional in your life. You can give them a card, send them a gift basket, or offer them a gift card to an office store to upgrade their supplies.
Did you know there’s also Administrative Professionals Day? This day of recognition takes place annually on Wednesday of the last full week of April. This year, it falls on April 26. Much like APW, it aims to celebrate and shed light on the many contributions of administrative professionals.
Home
How to encourage your friends and family to go green
Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This year’s theme is Invest in Our Planet. It focuses on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and citizens to do their part for the environment. Here are four ways to encourage your friends and family to live sustainably and join the world’s largest environmental movement.
1. Introduce them to eco-friendly products. Tell the people around you if you love a company that cares about the environment. Gift a friend an eco-friendly product, or let them borrow one of yours to see how they like it. This can help raise awareness for products and services that don’t harm the planet.
2. Share relevant content on social media. Share eco-friendly content you’re passionate about on social media. This could be anything from recycling and upcycling to composting and conservation. You never know; it could inspire others to get involved with saving the planet.
3. Emphasize the benefits of eco-friendly habits. Do you have a family member that always talks about saving money? Tell them how easy it is to find eco-friendly alternatives like energy-efficient light bulbs that can save money. Tell them about the environmental benefits of buying local organic produce if you have a health-conscious friend.
4. Plan a fun, pro-earth activity. Arrange an activity with friends or family to teach them about sustainability. For example, organize a nature walk in a local park to share the importance of protecting the environment. You could also invite someone to volunteer at a local pro-Earth initiative.
Getting your friends and family to care about the environment and change some of their habits is easier than you think!
Home
20 outings to make the most of your long weekend
Looking for ways to spend your Easter long weekend? Consider one or two of these fun outings with your family or friends. You might even enjoy a solo adventure.
1. Take in some of the old churches in your area
2. Attend a concert or play
3. Indulge in a new read at the library or your local bookstore
4. Explore your artistic side at a ceramics cafe or pottery studio
5. Take a road trip to explore another town
6. Go bowling
7. Go on a shopping spree to update your decor or wardrobe
8. Kick back at a chalet deep in the heart of nature
9. Participate in an Easter egg hunt
10. Enjoy the last snowy days — if you still have some — by playing a winter sport
11. Take a hike in the mountains or a wooded area
12. Indulge your eyes and tastebuds at a chocolate factory
13. Discover (or rediscover) a museum or historic site
14. Enjoy a relaxing spa day
15. Make friends with the animals at a nearby farm or visit an Easter petting zoo
16. Take in the seasonal delights at a local restaurant
17. Rest and recharge by spending a few days at a hotel or inn
18. Put your problem-solving skills to the test at an escape room or games cafe
19. Watch a movie at the cinema
20. Get your adrenaline pumping by riding go-karts or playing laser tag
Have a great Easter weekend!
Home
Chocolate activities for every taste
Are you among many people for whom Easter is synonymous with chocolate? Here’s a roundup of activities that are sure to please.
• Tasting. Treat yourself to a well-deserved break with a cozy mug of hot chocolate, indulge in a decadent fondue with friends, or take a tour of the chocolatiers in your area. There are many ways to enjoy chocolate’s sweet or bitter taste. Your tastebuds will be delighted, and your craving will be sated.
• Games. There’s a host of choco-themed board games promising fun for all ages, like Chocolate Factory and Chocolate Fix. You can also test your knowledge of all things chocolate by taking one of many online quizzes.
• Cooking. Join a chocolate-making workshop near you or find a simple recipe online and pick up the ingredients to make homemade chocolate. You could also experiment with new chocolate dessert recipes, like cake, mousse, or eclairs. Caution: extreme pleasure ahead!
• Treatments. Want to make the most of your Easter holiday to relax? Why not try a chocolate body wrap to de-stress most deliciously? What do you say to a cocooning evening at home with a rejuvenating chocolate mask?
There’s no shortage of ways to indulge, from books about chocolate to museums and an Easter egg hunt. The question is where to start!
