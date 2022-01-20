Cindy Dyke Robbins (1966 – 2022)

Because of Cindy’s faith in Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection, Cindy went home to be with her Holy Father and her adored Earthly mother, Estelle Dyke, on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Cindy is survived by her beloved husband, Jeffrey Robbins; her father, Kenneth Dyke; her much-loved brothers, Randy Dyke (Julia) and Timothy Dyke (Debra). Cindy was the proud aunt of several nieces and nephews, Jeremy Dyke (Dunia), Joshua Dyke (Ashley), Kirsten Dyke, Kaitlin Ernest (Jon), Sam Dyke, and Ian Dyke. There were also four great-nieces and nephews.

Cindy’s heart was as big as all outdoors. She truly loved unconditionally whether it was family or friend. She was loyal to a fault and always expressed gratitude towards those people she loved. Her second great love was animals. She was a vegetarian because she couldn’t bear the thought of animals being killed. She would capture flies, spiders, all insects, and even mice and set them free outside. Cindy’s third great love was Star Trek. When Cindy went out, she almost always wore her Comm Badge. When a fellow Trekkie would recognize her badge, they would probably be rewarded with a Vulcan greeting.

Cindy was a profoundly gifted artist, poet, and wordsmith. By the ninth grade, Cindy had read the complete works of Shakespeare, most of the great philosophers, and many literary masterpieces. There would have been no limit to what she would have achieved if she hadn’t battled mental illness most of her adult life. She fought her cancer every bit as hard as she fought her mental illness.

Cindy will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Cindy’s life was one of gratitude for all she had especially for those people she loved. What she never fully grasped, was how grateful those who loved her were to have her in their lives.

Cindy’s memorial service will be held at Rivermont Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11 A.M.