Cindy Dyke Robbins (1966 – 2022)
Because of Cindy’s faith in Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection, Cindy went home to be with her Holy Father and her adored Earthly mother, Estelle Dyke, on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Cindy is survived by her beloved husband, Jeffrey Robbins; her father, Kenneth Dyke; her much-loved brothers, Randy Dyke (Julia) and Timothy Dyke (Debra). Cindy was the proud aunt of several nieces and nephews, Jeremy Dyke (Dunia), Joshua Dyke (Ashley), Kirsten Dyke, Kaitlin Ernest (Jon), Sam Dyke, and Ian Dyke. There were also four great-nieces and nephews.
Cindy’s heart was as big as all outdoors. She truly loved unconditionally whether it was family or friend. She was loyal to a fault and always expressed gratitude towards those people she loved. Her second great love was animals. She was a vegetarian because she couldn’t bear the thought of animals being killed. She would capture flies, spiders, all insects, and even mice and set them free outside. Cindy’s third great love was Star Trek. When Cindy went out, she almost always wore her Comm Badge. When a fellow Trekkie would recognize her badge, they would probably be rewarded with a Vulcan greeting.
Cindy was a profoundly gifted artist, poet, and wordsmith. By the ninth grade, Cindy had read the complete works of Shakespeare, most of the great philosophers, and many literary masterpieces. There would have been no limit to what she would have achieved if she hadn’t battled mental illness most of her adult life. She fought her cancer every bit as hard as she fought her mental illness.
Cindy will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Cindy’s life was one of gratitude for all she had especially for those people she loved. What she never fully grasped, was how grateful those who loved her were to have her in their lives.
Cindy’s memorial service will be held at Rivermont Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11 A.M.
Harold Stanton Cain (1940 – 2022)
Harold Stanton Cain, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 3 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. James Starks officiating.
Mr. Cain was born on April 1, 1940, in Wardensville, West Virginia to the late George and Cloy Cain. He was also preceded in death by his son, Harold Cooper; grandson, Jerome “Pooh” Green; two sisters, Georgia “Mae” Cain and Elma Kane and five brothers, Charles Cain, James “Pete” Cain, Calvin Cain, Kenny Ball, and George Cain Jr.
Survivors include his fiancée, Victoria Bailey; daughter, Laurie Ann Green; three granddaughters, Ebony Bailey, Jasmine Simpson, and Shanta Green; sister-in-law, Darnice Bailey; numerous nieces and nephews including Teresa Bailey and Irvette Reaves and his dog, Dude “Snoop Dog”.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Cain, Vincent Bailey Sr., Malcolm Bailey, Richard Simpson III, Monty Bailey, and Ben Cain.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Marjorie “Marge” Willis Enicks (1926 – 2022)
Marjorie “Marge” Willis Enicks, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Front Royal at a later date.
Mrs. Enicks was born on January 1, 1926, in Gallagher, a small town in the mountains near Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Robert and Carrie Morrison Willis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Enicks. Along with her husband, Marge was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Front Royal. She spent her career as a pharmacist working in Philadelphia and Front Royal. An avid golfer, she was very proud of her three holes-in-one.
Survivors include her son, Charles Ray Enicks II (Kathy) of Augusta, Georgia; daughter, Carrie Fickes of California, Maryland; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Garfield Nelson Curry (1944 – 2022)
Garfield Nelson Curry, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on January 11, 2022, at Woods Cove in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Curry was born on October 21, 1941, in Woodstock, Virginia son of the late Charles and Katherine Curry.
Surviving is two brothers, Dixon Curry of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Larry Curry of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Curry; two sisters, Juanita Tellez and Elizabeth (sis) Carver; and a brother, Charles Curry.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 24 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Samuel “Sam” Austin Poe (1934 – 2022)
Samuel “Sam” Austin Poe, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell and Pastor Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Poe was born on November 5, 1934, in Warren County, Virginia to the late Jesse W. and Elizabeth Tavenner Poe. He retired from the Virginia Army National Guard after 23 years of service with a rank of Staff Sargent and was a Master Carpenter and furniture maker.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Anne Fitzgerald Poe; three sons, Randolph Poe (Donna), Stephen Poe (Margaret) and David Poe; daughter, Jo Anne Wagner (Doug); four brothers, John Poe, James Poe, Tom Poe and Will Poe; two sisters, Lorraine Smelser and Linda Glavis; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John Poe, Tom Poe, James Poe, Will Poe, Andrew Wagner, and Nathan Poe.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Poe and Robert Poe.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rivermont Volunteer Fire Department, 714 Rivermont Dr, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Jimmy Davis Foster (1943 – 2022)
Jimmy Davis Foster, 78, of Huntly, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home with his beloved wife by his side.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Foster was born on May 13, 1943, in Washington, Virginia to the late Jack Foster and the late Edith Cave. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald Cave, and his son, Troy Davis Foster.
He was a professional painter and the owner of Foster’s Painting. He was a lifelong resident of Rappahannock County, a well-known painter, and contractor for many years before starting his business, and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He married the love of his life, Mary Ellen, on July 18, 1964. He enjoyed going to the horse races, watching NASCAR, and watching his Washington football team. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Later in life, Jimmy “Pawpaw” and his great-grandson became very close and truly became his best friend. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ellen Foster; daughter, Penny Dietrich (Shawn); grandson, Isaiah Boyd (Kelly); great-grandson, Bronx Boyd; three sisters, Juanita Alther, Darlene Duncan, and Wilma Lee Darnell and brother, William Foster.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rappahannock County Sherriff’s Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 487, Washington, VA 22747.
George Eddie Banks (1942 – 2022)
Former Mayor, George Eddie Banks of Front Royal, VA transitioned into the presence of Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 15, 1942, to the late Henry and Elisha Banks in Madison, VA. He was the loving husband for 51 years to Cornelia Banks and a wonderful father to Anthony “Tony” Fletcher and Stephanie Banks.
George E. Banks faithfully served the Town of Front Royal as its first African-American Mayor and Council member during three separate terms (1996-2000;1976-1986;1994-1996; respectively).
He was a 1965 graduate of the George Washington Carver Regional High School in Rapidan, VA. Upon graduation, he worked for the Fairfax County Government. Then he enlisted in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969 where he received the Army Commendation Medal for his service.
On September 25, 1970, George entered into holy matrimony with Cornelia Jasper. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Brightwood, VA at an early age. In 1973, he joined the Macedonia Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee, member of the Gospel Chorus, saxophone musician. He also sang with the John Wesley Methodist Church Men’s Group and played the saxophone with Conway Porter and Bobby Glasker & Friends.
George worked at Giant (McLean, VA) for 8 years, United Parcel Service (Front Royal, VA) for 25 years, and Warren County School District for over 15 years. George was a very active and prominent member of the Front Royal/Warren County community. He served as a Trustee for the Warren Memorial Hospital Board (‘82-84) and chairman of the Democratic party for the North River precinct. He was a member of the Masons of Front Royal, St. John Lodge #312; American Legion/VFW of Front Royal; and the Cavalier Men’s Social Club. He won the “Best Yard in Front Royal” award for 2 years. He was also an ardent Dallas Cowboys fan!
Preceding him in death were his parents Henry and Elisha Banks; his siblings John Henry Banks, Ica Humes, Wade Hampton Banks, Thomas Banks, Sydney Brady, and Anna Marie Banks.
He leaves to cherish his memory – his wife, Cornelia Jasper Banks of Front Royal, VA; son Anthony “Tony” (Misty) Fletcher of Centreville, VA; daughter Stephanie Banks of Mesa, AZ; grandsons, Anthony A. and Garrison Fletcher of Centreville, VA; brother Cecil Banks of Culpeper, VA; and sisters-in-law Barbara Banks of Temple Hills, MD; Ruth Banks of Falls Church, VA; Mary Banks of Culpeper, VA; and Mary Francis Wilhoite (honorary sister). George leaves many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him. Special thanks to our loving neighbors, ‘adopted’ children, family members, and others (too many to name) for the extraordinary support during George’s health challenges. George and our entire Banks family want you to know how forever grateful we are for your support.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for George Eddie Banks on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630. A viewing will start at 11:00 a.m. and the homegoing service starts at 12:00 pm. Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore will serve as the Officiant and Reverend Arthur L. Greene, Sr. as the Eulogist. The service will be live-streamed from the church via www.tibbsfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID concerns, there will be no repass. On Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 am, he will have a military burial at the Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Ave, Culpeper, VA 22701.
