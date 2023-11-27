Cinema’s Sweetest Moments: The Ultimate Movie Pie Fights

Step into the world of classic movie pie fights, where laughter and pastry collide in delightful chaos.

Pie-Faced Legends: Stan and Ollie’s Triumph

The timeless appeal of a pie in the face dates back to the early days of cinema, where slapstick humor reigned supreme. Yet, one iconic pie fight, the brainchild of the legendary comic duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, stands out as the quintessential pie-tossing extravaganza.

In their silent film masterpiece, “Battle of the Century,” released on December 31, 1927, Laurel and Hardy embarked on a quest to create the ultimate pie fight. At the time, pies in the face had become a staple gag but were in danger of growing stale. Laurel, the creative genius, envisioned something grandiose. “Let’s give them so many pies that there never will be room for any more pie pictures in the history of movies,” he declared to a biographer.

The result? A spectacle of epic proportions, with 3,000 pies hurled in all directions. However, despite the grandeur of their pie fight, the film itself was lost to time, leaving only the memory of the legendary pastry showdown. That is, until 2013, when a collector unearthed a reel containing the historic battle, making it easily accessible on platforms like YouTube for modern audiences.

But as remarkable as Laurel and Hardy’s pie fight was, it wasn’t the grandest in cinematic history.

The Great Race: A Pioneering Pie Extravaganza

For baby boomers, “The Great Race” holds a special place in cinematic nostalgia. Released in 1965, this movie offered a thrilling story and a spectacular pie fight that left an indelible mark on film history.

The plot revolves around an international auto race featuring two daring rivals: Jack Lemmon as the villainous Professor Fate and Tony Curtis as the dashing hero known as The Great Leslie. The pie fight, an unforgettable moment, ignites when Lemmon’s character plunges into a towering two-story cake. Curtis miraculously remains un-pied until his love interest, portrayed by Natalie Wood, delivers a direct hit to cap off the chaos.

This four-minute pie battle required a staggering 4,000 pies flung over five days of intense filming. In today’s currency, it amounted to a sweet $1.5 million in production costs for the year 2023. As if that weren’t enough when director Blake Edwards finally yelled “cut,” the cast promptly reciprocated the pie-pelting by smothering him with several hundred pies.

While “The Great Race” may hold the title for the costliest and most pie-laden cinematic battle, it is worth noting that The Three Stooges, renowned for their slapstick comedy, also left their mark on pie fight history. In the 1941 classic “In The Sweet Pie and Pie,” the Stooges indulged in a messy pie-throwing spree, targeting society’s elite with their pastry projectiles.

In the annals of film history, these legendary pie fights continue to tickle our funny bones, proving that the simple joy of a well-aimed pie to the face transcends time and generations.