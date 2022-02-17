Crime/Court
Circuit Court Grand Jury Indicts William Luckey on Felony child sexual abuse and solicitation counts
During the January 2022 term, the Warren County Grand Jury charged William Raymond Luckey:
Count One: On or about June 22, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Raymond Luckey did unlawfully and feloniously being eighteen years of age or older, knowingly and intentionally with lascivious intent, sexually abuse 10-year female C.L., a child under the age of fifteen years in violation of Section 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SEX-3645-F4 2Y-10Y
Count Two: On or about June 22, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Raymond Luckey did unlawfully and feloniously being eighteen years of age or older, with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally propose to ten-year-old female C.L., a child less than fifteen years of age, that the accused feel or fondle the sexual or genital parts of such child, in violation of Section 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended.VCC: SEX-3645-F4
Code of Virginia Section 18.2-370 defines what qualifies as taking indecent liberties with children. Under this section, it is unlawful for any adult to willingly engage in certain lewd behaviors with or around children under the age of 15 years old. Class 4 felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and have a minimum prison sentence of 2 years, with a fine of up to $100,000.
Category II offenses must have a maximum penalty of less than 40 years. All attempted or conspired Category I or Category II convictions (except for attempted capital murder) have maximum penalties of less than 40 years and are classified as Category II crimes. VCC: SEX-3645-F4 (2Y-10Y)
Weyers Cave man sentenced to 10 years for possession, receipt of thousands of images of child pornography
A Weyers Cave, Virginia man, who was found to be in possession of child pornography after being reported to the FBI, was sentenced today to 120 months in federal prison.
John Taylor Whittington, 69, pleaded guilty in September 2021, to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.
“When child pornography images are downloaded, shared, or otherwise viewed, it perpetuates the victimization of innocent children,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “These cases are a top priority for our office, and we are grateful for the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners in helping to bring yet another predator to justice.”
“Through this investigation, the FBI and our partners were able to remove an individual from society who had a careless, disregard for the welfare of these young victims,” Stanley Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division said today. “We are committed to identifying these criminals and holding them accountable, but more importantly we are committed to identifying the young children victimized by these criminals and providing resources to assist them as they heal and grow into adulthood. If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of child pornography – or you suspect a crime is occurring – please report it to authorities immediately.”
In late 2020, the FBI executed a search warrant at Whittington’s home and seized multiple electronic devices including multiple laptops, seven thumb drives, and hundreds of portable storage devices.
A forensic examination of the electronic devices seized from Whittington’s home revealed approximately 4,700 images depicting minor-aged children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Whittington admitted that he was attracted to minor-aged females and possessed images of what he knew to be child pornography.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, the Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Barish Swartz prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood organizes federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov/psc.
Dueling citizen-filed Assault Warrants dismissed after neighborhood bad blood spills into Town parking lot
It was a “push” in Warren County General District Court on Wednesday, February 9, when the Commonwealth and judge tried to resolve dueling citizen-filed assault warrants. And while testimony from the two principals indicated the incident took place on November 12, 2021, in the Peyton Street parking lot next to the Virginia Beer Museum, it also became evident that James J. Roberts and Bruce W. Beavers were next-door neighbors with a somewhat contentious history.
That history, the nature of the charges, and the fact that Roberts and Beavers were defendants placed at the same defense table at the same time to face Commonwealth questioning led the court to direct Beavers’ attorney Jerry Talton to place himself in a seat between the two men as the case reached the court’s 1:30 p.m. docket. Asked by the court if he had an attorney, Roberts replied, “Not at this time.”’
“This IS the time, this is the trial,” Judge W. Dale Houff pointed out. So Roberts proceeded to trial self-represented.
Asked by Talton during cross-examination if he and his neighbor Beavers were friends, Roberts replied, “We once were – I don’t pay much attention to him now.” In fact, Beavers testified he approached Roberts’ car the day of the dueling alleged assaults to inquire whether his neighbor had any knowledge about an incident in which he stated one of his cars had been vandalized at his home property two days earlier in the late-night, early-morning hours.
Roberts, who was first called by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lindsay LeHew to tell his side of the story, testified that Beavers had approached his car “with a smirk” but that he could not initially understand what he called Beavers’ “unintelligible speech” over the volume of his car radio. It was at this point that the two men’s stories diverted on what led to the subsequent physical confrontation.
Roberts testified that when he opened his car door to exit so he could better hear, Beavers grabbed him by his lapels, drawing blood, which led to a struggle during which the two fell into Roberts’ car where he said Beavers “was still trying to fight me”. Unfortunately for Beavers, whom his attorney pointed out to the court was at a considerable height and weight disadvantage, a great deal of the struggle took place while he was pinned to the front driver’s side floor of Roberts’ car, at least partially under the steering wheel. Eventually, Roberts said two men approached the scene and helped end the incident.
Beavers subsequent testimony was that after he attempted to begin the conversation at the driver’s side window, Roberts rolled the window down and asked him what he wanted. Beavers said he didn’t have time to answer because Roberts slammed the door open and began punching at him. As he undertook to block those punches, Beavers said he was thrown into the car on the driver’s side floor by Roberts, who followed him in, positioned on the high ground of the car seat. Their struggle continued in the cramped space until Roberts took hold of his wrists as he tried to reposition at which point Beavers said Roberts began calling for assistance. That led to the appearance of the two men who intervened to help halt the struggle, Beavers testified.
During their respective testimonies, both defendants presented visual evidence, photos, and/or medical documents related to their respective injuries. For Roberts, it was photos of the apparent deep lacerations he said were a result of Beavers initiating contact by grabbling his lapels. Beavers presented photos and medical records, the latter disallowed without corroborating medical personnel present to verify the report, leading him to testify to the pictured injuries, which he described as lacerations, a cracked tooth crown, and a cracked rib.
When Talton asked Roberts his weight during cross-examination, the prosecution objected, leading Judge Houff to comment that the visual appearance of the two men was sufficient evidence of their respective sizes.
When prosecutor LeHew called Beavers to tell his side of the story in direct testimony, Talton moved that the Commonwealth’s evidence against his client – Roberts testimony – be struck from the record. If allowed that would have essentially been a dismissal of the charge against his client. However, Judge Houff denied the motion, noting that with the two defendants being jointly prosecuted by the Commonwealth without law enforcement involvement, it was not yet clear whether additional evidence, in either case, would be forthcoming.
Roberts did not cross-examine Beavers. With the evidentiary testimony of the involved parties complete, Talton submitted his client as sufficient evidence for dismissal of Robert’s assault claim. Neither the Commonwealth, Roberts, nor Beavers attorney made a closing argument.
In prefacing his ruling, Judge Houff observed that Roberts actions appeared to be the more aggressive and that from the testimony and photos presented as evidence Beavers appeared to have gotten the worst of the incident physically. However, he noted that Beavers had approached Roberts and his vehicle, initiating the interaction that quickly went from verbal to physical. The judge also noted Beavers description of an aggressively swung open car door could be considered a starting point of the physical confrontation.
With the conflicting stories having no witness-supporting testimony, the judge dismissed both assault charges. In the wake of that decision, Roberts left the defense table and courtroom somewhat hurriedly without comment. When this reporter left the courtroom seeking comment on the dismissals from the remaining defendant or his attorney, one of the Warren County Sherriff’s Office bailiffs working security check-ins offered Talton and his client a security escort from the building. It was an offer appreciatively declined with the other defendant not visibly lingering outside the building.
Beavers noted that Roberts filed the initial criminal complaint with the magistrate, leading to his filing of a counter-complaint after being served with the Roberts-initiated criminal warrant. “There was no reason for this,” Beavers said of involving the Commonwealth and Court in trying to determine fault in he said/he said situation with no corroborating witnesses to support either side’s version of how it began.
Fugitive leads law enforcement on multi-jurisdictional pursuit
On February 10th, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was alerted, by an off-duty Strasburg Police Officer, of a possible wanted subject on Cedar Creek Grade in a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Deputies Austin Stump, James Glantz and Sgt. Eddie Roberts located the suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Cedar Creek Grade where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect took off. A pursuit was initiated as the subject continued on Cedar Creek to Middle Road and headed North towards the city of Winchester. Once within the city limits, the suspect used Valley Ave., Weems Ln., Loudoun St., Featherbed and Pleasant Valley to attempt to elude law enforcement. The suspect was observed passing vehicles from the opposing lane of travel, as well as traveling off the roadway at times, and was witnessed committing a felony hit & run of another motorist at the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Weems Lane.
The Suspect continued South on Pleasant Valley and back out into the county on Papermill Road. Once again, the vehicle passed others from the opposing lane of travel, including a funeral procession, and eventually went off-road and drove through the grounds of Shenandoah Memorial Park. The suspect drove over, and damaged, cemetery plots and grave markers before making his way back out onto Front Royal Pike (Route 522 South) heading North towards the interstate. The suspect avoided several attempts by law enforcement to deploy tire deflation devices as sheriff’s deputies were joined by members of the Winchester Police Dept. and Virginia State Police.
The vehicle continued North on Rt. 522 and got onto Interstate 81 at the 313. Once on I-81, the suspect’s top speed was 95 mph. The subject drove, and passed other motorists, on the shoulders at times before eventually crossing the median near exit 321 and traveling the wrong way up the southbound on-ramp, crossing Hopewell Road and continuing the wrong way on the southbound off-ramp and heading North in the southbound lanes of I-81. The suspect continued North on I-81 into West Virginia where the West Virginia State Police took over the pursuit. Updated reports advised the subject exited the interstate in Inwood and continued to flee on Route 51 eastbound through Berkeley County and into Jefferson County where tire deflation devices were successfully deployed, taking out 3 of 4 tires, and the suspect vehicle being disabled and stopped in a fielded area.
The suspect, identified as Michael Paul Warner (DOB 9/27/1980), was taken into custody without incident. Warner is wanted out of Chesapeake for absconding and currently on active probation through that jurisdiction. Frederick County charges sought, resulting from this incident, include Felony Hit & Run (2 counts), Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property and various traffic infractions.
Update on VSP Investigation into Bridgewater College Fatal Shootings
As the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office continues to follow up with witnesses and work through the criminal investigation, we are able to release the following updates:
Alexander W. Campbell, 27, of Ashland, Va., was appointed an attorney today. His arraignment in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Circuit Court was continued to Feb. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. Campbell is still being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond on the following charges:
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of a police officer (Code of VA 18.2-31)
- 1 felony count of first degree murder (Code of VA 18.2-32)
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons within 3 years (Code of VA 18.2-31)
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons (Code of VA 18.2-31)
- 1 felony count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Code of VA 18.2-53.1)
The investigation continues into determining if Campbell was shot by Officer Painter or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No additional details related to motive, circumstances of the interaction between Campbell and the officers, or any evidence collected during the course of the investigation will be released at this time. State police are still encouraging anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.
A law enforcement procession returning Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon A. “JJ” Jefferson, 48, home from Roanoke will take place Thursday, Feb. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. along Interstate 81.
The Virginia State Police investigation remains underway into Tuesday’s fatal shooting of two Bridgewater College officers. The remains of Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson, 48, were transported Tuesday to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
Alexander W. Campbell, 27, will be arraigned on the four felony charges today, Feb. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County General District Court.
Those on campus and within the town of Bridgewater can expect to see Virginia State Police personnel returning to the area today (Feb. 3).Their presence and activities are related to the ongoing investigation that is focusing on retracing the shooter’s movements from the time the shooting occurred on the campus to his apprehension on the island in the North River.
FEB. 1, 2022 PRESS RELEASE:
The investigation remains underway by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office into the fatal shootings of two officers on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022).
The incident began at approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday when a Bridgewater College Police Officer and a Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer responded to call for a suspicious adult male being located on the grounds of Memorial Hall. After a brief interaction with the man, the subject opened fire and shot both officers. The man then fled on foot.
Immediately following a 911 call, the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police immediately responded to the scene. Search efforts were immediately underway across the campus.
A man fitting the shooter’s description was located on Riverside Drive in the town of Bridgewater. He then waded through the river and onto an island in the North River, which is located in the town of Bridgewater. Harrisonburg Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police Special Agents took the individual into custody without further incident.
The man, identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Campbell was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. State police is still working to determine if he was shot by the Bridgewater College Police Officer or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple firearms associated with Campbell have been recovered as evidence. Campbell’s last known address was Ashland, Va.
Virginia State Police charged Campbell with a total of four felonies: 2 counts of capital murder, 1 count of first degree murder, and 1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Campbell is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
State police are requesting anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.
The FBI and ATF are assisting with the ongoing criminal investigation.
Despite the valiant efforts of responding officers and paramedics, the two officers succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Suspect apprehended in active shooting on Bridgewater College’s campus
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — At approximately 1:20 p.m. Feb. 1, 2022, the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department, FBI, and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries responded to a report of an active shooter on the Bridgewater College campus. The initial report came in that two officers had been shot and the armed suspect had fled the scene. State and local law enforcement immediately responded to the campus and initiated a massive search operation for the suspect. By 1:55 p.m., the male shooter was taken into police custody.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
