Circuit Court Judge Bill Sharp receives Rotary’s ‘Service Above Self’ award named for Doug Stanley from – Doug Stanley!

Two years ago when former Warren County executive Douglas P. Stanley, a longtime member and former president of the Rotary Club of Front Royal, left the area for a similar post in Prince Edward County, Virginia, the local club honored him by creating the “Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self” award in his name.

At a regular Friday meeting of the club on November 12, Stanley made a quick visit from his current distant workplace to honor fellow Rotarian and longtime friend, Circuit Court Judge “Bill” Sharp, with the “Service Above Self” award named for Stanley prior to his departure two years ago.

Sharp, born in Maryland, earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Yale University in 1974, and a Law Degree from the College of William and Mary three years later. Settling in Front Royal, he practiced law, then won the Commonwealth’s Attorney position in 1979. Later, he served as a judge in the 26th Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court (1994 – 2019). During that period he joined the Front Royal Rotary Club.

Since 1988, Stanley listed a series of high-level positions, including the local Rotary Area One assistant governor Sharp, held from 2006-2009. Then Stanley ran through a myriad of committees Sharp served on while actively participating in a score of club activities including major fundraisers.

“In my years with the Rotary Club of Front Royal, I had the opportunity to serve with Bill on the board of directors … to me, the most significant impact that Bill brought was his leadership for the Warren County Skatepark project” that came about by the numbers of kids coming through Sharp’s courtroom charged with skateboard violations, Stanley pointed out. “Opened in 2010, the skatepark got off the ground … because of Bill Sharp,” Stanley said.

Later, Stanley borrowed from statesman Sir Winston Churchill, observing – “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

“This honoree has truly given the Front Royal/Warren County community much to be grateful for. (He) exemplifies the guiding principles of Rotary … in his personal and professional life every day and truly goes above and beyond,” Stanley concluded, handing the award certificate to his friend and fellow Rotarian, Judge William “Bill” Sharp.