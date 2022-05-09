Local News
Citing better pay, 53 percent of Warren County residents commute elsewhere to work
It’s all about the money.
Earning a living wage is what compels nearly 53-percent of Warren County workers to gas up the car and commute to a job outside the county.
According to data from the 2020 U.S. Census, the average commute time for Warren County wage-earners is nearly 42 minutes, about 45-percent longer than the state average and 51-percent longer than the national average commute. In fact, that travel time is enough to earn Warren County the dubious spot of 15th longest commute amongst all counties nationwide.
Royal Examiner reader Angela Toler says she travels about 140 miles roundtrip to her job as an interior designer for Arlington County because she cannot “afford to work anywhere ‘west’.” Her typical day is 9.5 hours. She usually works either 5 AM-2:30 PM or 5:30 AM-3 PM.
Toler said she rode the Commuter Connection bus for about two years, but between low ridership and COVID, it stopped running. Fortunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to telework frequently. Post-COVID, Toler typically commutes two days a week and works from home the other three days.
Toler has made that commute for nearly 16 years. She said that her salary,” by Arlington standards is almost low-income.” Her job doesn’t exist in less-populated areas, such as Warren County, and her salary is at the low end of what similar jobs pay in Fairfax County, Alexandria, Prince William County and Montgomery County, MD. She also says her Arlington County job does not afford her the option of living in the county where she works. Toler would rather commute, she said, than “be living with a houseful of roommates.”
County resident Teresa Lamb also commutes to her job, close to 50 miles each way. Lamb lives in the southern part of Warren County, near Thunderbird Farms, and travels to southern Frederick County, Virginia, each day. Lamb has gotten her commute down to a science, saying, “It takes me about 25 minutes to the Walmart stoplight (at Riverton Commons) and about 17 minutes to get to my job from there.”
“Route 522 traffic is terrible between 6-7 AM. There are lots of semis as well between 4-5 PM. Stoplights kill my time,” Lamb stated. Despite the travel time and the stress of heavy traffic both ways around Riverton Commons, Lamb says she works outside Warren County for the money.
Front Royal resident Steve Campbell has commuted from Front Royal to Northern Virginia his entire career. He commuted to Mt. Vernon High School for his senior year, graduating in 1987, then began working for Fairfax County Schools in 1988; he’s been commuting for 34 years.
Campbell’s daily commute to Springfield is 65 miles each way, with travel time ranging between 55-90 minutes, depending on the traffic. Like Toler, he does not work a traditional 9-5 schedule, typically working 5:30 AM–2 PM. He says, “Thankfully I miss most of the traffic in the afternoon but I’m finding out more and more (especially after the pandemic) that 2 PM is the new 3:30 PM as far as traffic goes.” Campbell continues, “Add into the equation the widening of Interstate 66 and it can test your patience for sure!” Still, he says it is about the money. I can’t make what I make in Front Royal or anywhere closer than Manassas.”
For his remaining 5-6 years of daily commuting, Campbell says he’ll use the Pay lanes when they open. He opined, “I find the commute more and more stressful due to so many people using cell phones and not paying attention. Going straight through when there is a lane shift, changing lanes without looking is a big plague now. I’m hopeful that when the hot lanes open later this year it relieves some of the stress.”
Surprisingly, since he began commuting to his Fairfax job in 1988, Campbell has used just four vehicles – three of them accumulated at least 200,000 miles and one was totaled in an accident. “My current car, a 2020 Sonata, gets great gas mileage, 40 MPH-plus on the highway. It a has lifetime powertrain/electric/interior warranty so it will be my last car until I retire. Like over 75-percent of Warren County commuters, all three drivers interviewed drive alone.
Royal Examiner reached out to Warren County Administrator Ed Daley, Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Chairman Jeff Browne, as well as each Board of Supervisor (BOS) member via email on April 29, listing the U.S. Census stats for the county, and asking for their thoughts and how things might change in the future. Daley inquired about the source of the data, which Royal Examiner provided. He did not respond further.
None of the BOS panel responded. Browne asked for a link to the statistics and expressed the authority’s continuing effort to bring living wage companies into the community. Browne’s response will be part of a subsequent story on this topic.
The statistics shared with Warren County officials regarding commuting times are concerning. Warren County ranks third in the state for longest commutes–only workers from Westmoreland and Cumberland Counties spend more time on the road each workday. Over 75-percent of those commuting drive alone; about 12-percent have a one-way trip exceeding 90 minutes.
Dr. Christopher Fitzgerald, a Cedars-Sinai internal medicine physician, frequently sees patients for issues like hypertension, back pain, weight gain, and stress, which he says can be caused or worsened by long commutes.
“This is a common issue I talk about with a lot of patients,” Fitzgerald says. “If you have a long commute, it’s taking the place of something in your life that’s healthy and reducing time with your spouse or your children or friends.”
Dr. Fitzgerald says sitting for prolonged periods has a proven negative effect on the heart and overall health; longer commutes mean more sedentary time. He says commuters should try to take at least 5,000 steps a day, if not 10,000.
Other measures to combat the effects of a long daily commute include parking further away from the worksite, taking the stairs as often as possible and walking and stretching during meal breaks. Getting some exercise at work is important Fitzgerald says, because once commuters get home, they are tired, and less likely to exercise.
Warren County Commuter Statistics from the 2020 U. S. Census:
- Average commute time: 41.7 minutes
- #15 longest among all counties nationwide
- 3% longer than the state average
- 1% longer than the national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.8%
- Worked outside the county of residence: 52.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (75.1%), carpooled (14.9%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.9%)
Samuels Library’s SAMICON Video Gaming Event a BIG hit with the kids
On Saturday, May 7th, Samuels Public Library hosted its annual SAMICON event. Even tho Royal Examiner’s roving camera arrived mid-late afternoon to see numerous children enjoying the Superhero décor the library was fitted out with for the occasion, and still playing video games brought in for the event, we were told things were relatively calm compared to earlier in an apparently very successful day’s event.
We asked event coordinator Erin Rooney about the history of SAMICON and its role in the life of the library. “We’ve tried to turn it into a kind of COMICON-type event, of course we can’t call it COMICON. But it’s kind of a pop culture event where we are able to show the library to people that may not normally come into the library, and showcase our collections. And it’s not just books, we’ve got movies people can check out. And we actually just started our new board game collection as well.”
That might be a smooth segue for some of us older gamers, as well as those youth drawn to this year’s event. Rooney explained: “We do a different theme each year. So, this year’s theme was video games, it’s to level up with their library cards; so it’s gaining experience through reading and such” that the event is geared toward.
The video games in place for the day’s event were provided by “Play Favorites” located in the Martin’s-anchored Royal Plaza Shopping Center. But not to worry, older, more traditional library goers – Rooney noted the games were “on loan”, so will not be a permanent fixture to distract us older generation library users.
Still, it looked like an awful lot of fun was being had Saturday, including some dress ups, perhaps for gaming character role playing.
Now, there’s an idea for us various older generation readers – we can start dressing up like characters in the books or movies we’re going to check out, or return – on time of course. Maybe setting up a daily generational competition for best character costumes in the library that day. What do you think, Erin – a Boomers/Generation X/Millennial COSTUME-ICON for next year???
Despite steady rain, Family Fun Day shines on
At least it wasn’t a steady, HARD rain on the Family Fun Day Parade, as well as booths, rides, arts, and business displays officially opened at 10 a.m. with a scheduled closing time of 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7th. If not packed the entire day, there appeared to be a steady stream – oops, is that a poor choice of words in this rainy day report context? – of hearty attendees, young and old alike, through the Historic Downtown Front Royal Gazebo-and-Pavilion anchored Village Commons area.
Royal Examiner checked with Family Fun Day organizer, and C&C Frozen Treats proprietor William Huck on a dryer, if mostly cloudy following Sunday afternoon, on the impact of the uncooperative, if not extremely so, weather the previous day. The response was characterized by his familiar enthusiasm for what downtown Front Royal has to offer and the community that downtown serves.
“This community is the most amazing community – people came out in droves,” Huck began, noting that 555 pounds of crawfish purchased for sale for an event anticipated to be held under sunnier spring skies sold out regardless of the weather. And if there was a steady, if fortunately generally light, rain throughout the day, Huck noted that there was also “a steady flow of people to the end,” which came slightly earlier than the planned 6 p.m. close, between 4:30 and 5 p.m., he observed.
“Even through the weather there was sunshine and happiness across the board,” Huck said of the smiles on faces of those braving those threatening skies from shortly before the 10 a.m. parade launch for a good six to seven hours.
See Royal Examiner’s photographic record of that mixture of rain, sunny faces, and attractions below:
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 9-13, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
*NEW* Exit 1, westbound – Overnight closures of the ramp to I-81 southbound for pothole patching, May 10-15 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Exit 6, eastbound – Overnight closures of the off-ramp for pothole patching, May 10-15 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for sign inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 2.
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 3.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 28.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local Senior Center reopens with new location and new name
The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is now Seniors First. The name change reflects their mission to enhance the dignity and independence of older adults in our community.
Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members and Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Seniors First to its new home. Seniors First is located at 207 Mosby Lane, Front Royal.
Seniors First, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is a non-profit organization that provides high-quality services and opportunities that enhance the dignity and independence of seniors and promote their contributions to the community.
Agency services are designed to assist older persons who wish to stay in their own homes, provide information for seniors and their families, protect individuals living in long-term care residences, facilitate staying active and provide community service. They serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and the city of Winchester.
Our videographer, and now reporter, Mark Williams, spoke with Jimmy Roberts, Executive Director, prior to the ribbon-cutting.
Warren County names Teacher of the Year; School Board approves June 2 last day for students
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) recognized Pamela S. Waters as the school division’s 2022 Teacher of the Year during the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, May 4, meeting.
During the board’s regular meeting, it also voted unanimously to approve a WCPS calendar adjustment that makes the last day of school for students an early release on Thursday, June 2. The last day for teachers will be on Friday, June 3.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger released a statement this evening noting that Waters teaches in the Pathways and Connections Program at Skyline Middle School, a position she’s held for the past 20 years.
Waters, who has a total of 27 years of teaching experience, has a “passion and love for students” and “navigates with a calm and compassionate hand,” according to Ballenger’s statement, which adds that Waters advocates for her students by working professionally with parents and the school community to ensure they succeed.
Waters serves not only as a teacher but also as a leader, mentor, advocate, and ambassador to the entire community, according to Ballenger’s statement, which said Waters also has been integral in implementing the current curriculum and is always ready to try something new.
“When meeting with parents of future students, she instantly builds rapport that helps to lay the foundation of a successful school experience,” the statement says.
Teachers recognized as Teacher of the Year from each school in Warren County are:
1. Debra Curtis, A.S. Rhodes Elementary School
2. Grace Bucklen, Skyline High School
3. Pamela Waters, Skyline Middle School
4. Michele Wilkerson, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School
5. Virginia McKinnon, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School
6. Darren McKinney, Blue Ridge Technical Center
7. Sara Sullivan, Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School
8. Joy Freemire, Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School
9. Samantha Morrison, Warren County Middle School
10. Lynn Durso, Warren County High School
11. Lori Tamkin, Diversified Minds
Ballenger told School Board members that retired WCPS teachers came in and interviewed each of the school’s Teacher of the Year choices before selecting Waters as the overall Teacher of the Year for the school division.
WCPS staff visited Waters on Wednesday afternoon in her classroom for a celebration, he said, adding that a reception will be held in August to honor all Teachers of the Year and Support Staff of the Year prior to the start of the new school year.
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Ballenger also thanked WCPS teachers “for the wonderful job they do, day in and day out.”
Additionally, Ballenger reported to the board that Warren County High School again was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best High School in America for 2022. The school ranked No. 5,922 out of over 18,000 high schools in the nation and ranked 128th in the Commonwealth of Virginia, he said.
Only the top 40 percent of high schools receive this recognition, and we are proud of our students and staff,” said Ballenger.
In School Board action on Wednesday, Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins voted unanimously to approve three items.
The first approved action item to adjust the WCPS calendar was made because WCPS exceeded the 990 classroom instructional hours required by state code, according to WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith.
In moving the last day of school for students from Friday, June 3, to Thursday, June 2, Smith said the move also “will alleviate the need for teachers to have to report on Monday, June 6, and will allow the administration to start the week of June 6th in preparation for summer remediation.”
Following a motion by Rinaldi, and a second by Salins, the board agreed.
The second action item approved was changes to 29 policies submitted by the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA). It was the third reading of the policies, which were approved following a motion by Funk and a second by Salins.
Finally, the board approved the WCPS 2022-2023 Program of Studies (POS) for grades 6-12. The POS is a valuable tool for students and parents to use to help plan and guide students through middle and high school, according to WCPS staff, and is important for setting goals for life after graduation from high school.
The courses in the POS help to prepare students to either continue their education or enter the world of work, and it contains important information regarding graduation requirements, Ballenger said, adding that the POS explains the number and kinds of credits needed for various diploma options.
In addition to specific course offerings and prerequisites, the POS document states the types of verified credits necessary to meet state standards for graduation.
Pence thanked WCPS staff for the hard work that’s gone into the POS and said there is myriad information that should be highlighted. “There is a wide variety of offerings for our students,” she said. “They have amazing opportunities.”
Unanimous approval of the POS came following a motion by Salins with a second by Lo.
The School Board’s next meeting is a work session that will be held on Wednesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. Watch the May 4 board meeting in its entirety here.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum
This Mother’s Day, don’t forget the hard-working wild moms!
This Virginia Opossum was attacked by a dog resulting in puncture wounds to her right hind leg. Luckily, the four joeys (baby opossums) in her pouch were tucked away and did not sustain any injuries.
This mama opossum will be spending the next two weeks or so on pain medications, antibiotics, and bandage changes while we give those wounds time to heal. Her joeys will stay with her throughout her recovery.
During this time of year, be extra cautious and observant with your domestic animals who spend time outside. It only takes a second for an unattended dog or cat to decimate an entire family.
If your pet has an inappropriate interaction with wildlife (even if both animals appear uninjured) give us a call for further instruction and advice!
Have you ever wondered which species has the hardest-working mothers? We’d like you to consider the amazing Virginia Opossum!
Female opossums spend about half their lives physically carrying their babies (up to 13 at a time!) all while continuously nursing, foraging to get enough food and water for lactation and survival, and defending themselves and their babies from domestic and wild predator attacks, disease, bad weather, and trauma.
To make matters worse, unlike many of our amazing wildlife dads, a father opossum’s contribution is purely genetic—mom is doing all of this on her own!
We wish a very Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, human and otherwise!
Did you vote for our newest ambassador’s name?
We are excited to announce that the name ‘Kevin’ is the winner! Thank you to everyone who voted.
