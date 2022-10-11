State News
Citizen group pushes for halt to open burning at Radford Army Ammunition Plant
Alyssa Carpenter hadn’t reached the age of 30 when she had her thyroid removed.
A former student at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, she began getting sick after she graduated. Eventually, doctors found her thyroid was extremely diseased and suspected it could be cancerous.
Now, aged 28, even though her thyroid has been removed, health problems remain. She deals with lethargy and nausea, takes synthetic hormones, and must visit the hospital frequently to have her blood drawn and medication adjusted.
“It’s really hard to find wellness after your thyroid is gone,” Carpenter said. “Carrying groceries inside basically makes me very dizzy. It’s exhausting … and costly. I’m basically chronically ill for the rest of my life.”
Carpenter thinks the problems can be traced back to the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, a roughly 7,000-acre complex in Montgomery and Pulaski counties that manufactures propellants for munitions and rockets used by the U.S. Army.
Specifically, she believes her health problems are linked to contamination resulting from the RAAP’s open burning of hazardous wastes — a practice banned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1980 but allowed at the Radford facility through an exception permitting open burning and detonation of waste explosives. She lived within a mile of the plant during her undergraduate studies.
The RAAP currently operates under permits issued by the EPA and Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality. BAE Systems, its owner and operator, says the facility “fully abides” by state and federal laws for hazardous waste disposal.
But Citizens for Arsenal Accountability, a community organization in Southwest Virginia that is asking for a halt to open burning at RAAP, says more needs to be done.
In a report released this September in collaboration with Earthjustice and the Center for Progressive Reform, the group, which Carpenter helped found and co-leads, says pollution from the facility “has continued for too long without adequate oversight or accountability.”
The group is asking for six changes: end open burning at the facility, have a third party assess alternative technologies that could be used, close the old incinerators, improve transparency and community involvement, improve compliance and conduct assessments on cumulative hazard and community health.
Munitions and explosives waste
The RAAP was built in 1940 at a cost of $40 million and employed as many as 23,000 workers during World War II.
Today, the facility manufactures propellants for U.S. Army munitions and rockets under a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. As part of its operations, it discards waste through open burning and open detonation of munitions and explosives in a pit along the banks of the New River, as well as operating incinerators.
In 1980 the EPA banned the open burning and open detonation of all hazardous waste. But the agency granted an exception for the disposal of waste explosives after pushback from the military, which argued that no other alternative technologies were available at that time.
The RAAP has continued to open-burn and incinerate waste under 10-year permits that were last approved by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in 2021.
DEQ spokesperson Aaron Proctor said the facility’s latest open-burn permit reduced the amount of waste that could be processed in the pit by 51%. A risk assessment didn’t find any hazardous emissions “above regulatory thresholds,” he added, and the incinerators have been found through regular testing to be in compliance with national emissions standards for hazardous air pollutants.
Claire Powell, a spokesperson for BAE Systems, said, “Radford meets – or is well within its emission limits – and has reduced emissions substantially (greater than 40%) for several categories in the last five years, including open burning of waste propellant products.”
Softer tone emerges in meetings between community, military over munitions plant pollution
“The permitted open burning ground weight limits are never actually reached,” she said. “(A)s an example in 2020, RFAAP only used 5% of the currently permitted limit.”
She also pointed to a 2017 DEQ and Virginia Tech study that found lead levels below the national ambient air quality standard.
Environmental and health impacts
But several pages of the report detail pollutants linked to the facility’s open burning and detonation of waste.
Perchlorate, a chemical that can impact the uptake of iodine in the thyroid gland and interfere with the organ’s function, has been found in the groundwater, the report states.
The plant is regularly listed by DEQ as the state’s largest emitter of toxic and hazardous chemicals, releasing ammonia, copper, lead, nitrate, nitric acid, and nitroglycerin, among other compounds.
Drone air monitoring by university researchers and federal agencies on open burning emissions at RAAP also found elevated levels of arsenic, lead, and cadmium, which can lead to respiratory irritation, neurological damage in children, and lung damage, respectively.
Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were detected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in stormwater outfalls into the New River.
A 2017 ProPublica report found that at least one additional person out of every 19,000 people living in the area of the plant would likely develop cancer over a presumed 70-year lifetime.
The plant has also been issued numerous permit violations for problems, including not complying with the Clean Air Act in seven of the past 12 quarters. One EPA enforcement action against the RAAP called it “a facility of significant environmental concern for its surrounding community.”
Safer alternatives
Citizens for Arsenal Accountability argues that today, open burning and detonation are no longer the only solutions to dispose of the kind of hazardous waste the RAAP produces.
“We cannot keep relying on outdated technology to dispose of hazardous waste and toxic chemicals,” Carpenter states in the report. “We require the safest, most advanced technology to safeguard our community against toxic pollution.”
A recent EPA memo, citing a 2019 report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, details several alternative technologies now available to handle munitions waste. They include taking apart munitions the opposite way they are put together through a process called a reverse assembly, using a water abrasive to segment the munitions, and dry-ice blasting.
The federal agency “has been working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Defense to review the Radford open burning activities,” said spokesperson Catherine Milbourn. “Radford AAP has evaluated alternatives and is re-examining the waste streams to reduce explosives-contaminated wastes.”
Milbourn said that the EPA is working on a proposed rule to revise the regulations for open burning and open detonation in light of new alternative disposal technologies. Those regulations are intended to be proposed in fiscal year 2023.
The Radford facility is in the process of opening a new waste incinerator complex that the company says will almost completely eliminate the need for open burning. DEQ has approved the permit for the complex, which is required to be operational by Oct. 1, 2026.
That will come after the plant eliminated its coal-fired powerhouse in 2017, in addition to other improvements that have led to a reduction in the amount of open-burning waste being treated by 50%, Powell stated.
But in deciding to make the complex, RAAP failed to sufficiently analyze other alternative technologies that would produce less pollution than incineration, Citizens for Arsenal Accountability says. The report says that RAAP did have an alternative assessment done several years ago, but it cited technology reviews that were, in some instances, done 30 years before recent developments in alternative technologies.
Carpenter said the group isn’t asking for the plant to close, just for changes to be made.
“We just want a safe and healthy community,” she said.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Maryland Republicans plan ‘Unite the Right’ event and more Va. headlines
• Former Republican congressman Denver Riggleman endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad.—Washington Post
• Republican activists in Maryland are planning an event called “Unite the Right.” One of the co-hosts said she had no idea the term was associated with the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.—Baltimore Banner
• A lawsuit aiming to block Charlottesville’s plan to melt down its dismantled Robert E. Lee statue is moving forward, with a trial set for February. A judge ordered the city and its partner museum to tell the plaintiffs where the statue is being held.—Daily Progress
• New traffic-stop data shows Black and Hispanic motorists are pulled over at disproportionate rates, but a state report stops short of saying racial bias is to blame.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Richmond and Virginia Beach are moving forward with plans for police oversight boards.—Richmond Times-Dispatch, Virginian-Pilot
• “How fossil fuel firms use Black leaders to ‘deceive’ their communities.”—The Guardian
• Prince William County authorities charged a 13-year-old student with a hate crime after he allegedly used a homophobic slur during a classroom fight.—Prince William Times, WTOP
• A Rocky Mount Town Council candidate filed assault charges against an assistant town manager over a heated parking-lot encounter earlier this year.—Roanoke Times
• Chesterfield County rejected a permit for a cannabis dispensary, arguing it had no choice because marijuana is illegal at the federal level.—Richmond BizSense
• A mysterious boom shook the Outer Banks last week.—Virginian-Pilot
• After a prize-winning gourd disappeared from a tent at the state fair, a Virginia gardener is offering a $335 reward for its safe return. “I know it’s just a squash, but it was mine that I grew with love and attention.”—WRIC
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help tenants facing eviction
RICHMOND, Va. – Amid rising evictions in Virginia, a state legislator plans to reintroduce an expired public health emergency law that could help tenants pay their rent, although invested parties debate its efficacy.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants had a five-day period to get up to date on unpaid rent or vacate the property without having the case go to court. This stretch is known as the pay or quit period. Former Gov. Ralph Northam introduced the lengthened 14-day period alongside other special laws during a declared state of emergency in 2021. The provision expired on June 30.
The number of eviction judgments began increasing this year. An eviction judgment is an official judgment made by the courts dictating whether a tenant is in violation of their lease for nonpayment of rent or any other lease-breaking infraction. An eviction judgment is different from an eviction filing. The eviction filing is the official complaint made by the landlord stating the reason for the eviction. The filing is simply the first step in the legal process and will not necessarily lead to a tenant vacating the property. The RVA Eviction Lab, which operates from the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, tracks these numbers. Its focus is meeting eviction data, and research needs to help drive policy and advocacy.
There was an estimated 60% increase in eviction judgments in the second quarter of the year, from April to June, according to data from Benjamin Teresa, co-director of the RVA Eviction Lab and an associate professor at VCU. Approximately 7,800 judgments were issued in the second quarter, Teresa stated. According to Teresa, that is compared to 4,864 in the first quarter, or January through March. The higher numbers track with the expiration of emergency provisions.
Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, plans to reintroduce a bill to lengthen the pay or quit period to 14 days versus the current five days. She sponsored House Bill 803 earlier in the year to cement the lengthened pay or quit period put in place in 2021. The bill died in committee along a party-line vote, despite landlord and tenant support in her district, Price said.
The original timeline is not enough, considering a standard pay period is 14 days, Price said.
“The five days in the five-day pay or quit was completely arbitrary,” Price said. “That 14 days helped you get to the next check.”
Most people will receive a paycheck during the lengthened notice period, instead of approximately 35% who receive a paycheck during a five-day period, stated Martin Wegbreit, director of litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, in an email.
Wegbreit represents tenants facing eviction in court and says an extension would help many people stay secure in their housing.
“Quantifying how many more tenants will be able to pay with a longer notice period is not easy to calculate, but certainly, it is a significant number,” Wegbreit stated.
The extended pay or quit notice was not the only provision put in place to help those facing eviction, but it did not require extra funding, and it was pushed to become permanent by legislators.
Christine E. Marra is the director of housing advocacy at the Virginia Poverty Law Center. She said that the rise in evictions is not a surprise as the special laws and funding made available during the pandemic have ended.
“We are finished with the protections, and that is the reason why you are seeing this huge spike in eviction cases,” Marra said.
Some experts do not think permanently extending the pay or quit period would make a meaningful difference to tenants.
The additional nine days only matter to the courts, said Tommy Herbert, manager of government affairs at the Virginia Apartment Management Association. The length of the pay or quit period only affects the timeline of the preliminary court hearing, not the actual eviction, according to Herbert, because of the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant’s Act passed in February 2021.
That act, also sponsored by Price, established the tenant’s unlimited “right of redemption.” This means tenants can pay back everything due to their landlord up to 48 hours before the scheduled eviction and can do that as many times as needed during their lease.
“In Virginia, given that the unlimited right of redemption exists for such a long period, the actual [eviction] filing timeline becomes immaterial,” Herbert said.
According to Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud, the typical time it takes to complete an eviction is anywhere from 30 to 45 days, depending on the Virginia locality.
McCloud agreed that the unlimited right of redemption made the 14-day pay or quit extension pointless.
“The redemption is there so the process can start moving, but someone can still be secure in their housing,” McCloud said.
However, not all tenants will want to face a proceeding that involves the court for mediation.
Herbert said that the best way to bring down evictions and eviction filings is to get tenants up to date on their payments.
“Rent relief and bringing a tenant current is a great way to prevent an eviction filing from ever happening,” Herbert said.
Rent relief requires funding, which has mostly dried up. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development closed its applications for state-wide relief funding on May 15, leaving only local programs available, which can be found through the Virginia Department of Social Services by dialing “211 VIRGINIA.”
According to Virginia Poverty Law Center advocates, educating tenants on their rights can greatly increase their protection in eviction cases. Advocates recommend showing up to court dates to avoid hasty default judgments and see if there are any local rental relief programs available. Tenants facing eviction can get free legal advice available through the Legal Aid Justice Center and the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
By Chloe Voss
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Virginia Beach poker room shuts down again … temporarily
The Beach Poker Room in Virginia Beach, a facility that’s drawn heightened attention to the state’s confusing laws on charitable gaming, has temporarily closed its doors again, according to a Facebook announcement last week.
On Oct. 4, the facility said it was closing “due to many unfortunate circumstances” without elaborating on what exactly led to the decision.
“We are all very grateful for the support you have shown us over these past few years,” the post read. “Now we ask you to stay in contact as we work towards a solution, continuing our path to create a fun and safe environment for the 757 poker community.”
Though state-sanctioned poker will be played in the casinos opening up in Virginia, the future of standalone charity poker operations is less certain. The General Assembly legalized charitable Texas Hold ’em poker tournaments in 2020, but state officials have been at odds with the industry over how poker events should be run and regulated.
That dispute led to the opening of several unlicensed charitable poker rooms, but those operations largely shut down this summer after legislators threatened them with fines of up to $50,000 per violation.
The Beach Poker Room seemed to be an exception, but neither the facility nor state regulators have explained the legality of how the poker room was able to operate after those fines went into effect. The facility did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday.
There don’t appear to have been any threats from state and local law enforcement, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which regulates charitable gaming, refused to comment on whether it took any enforcement action prior to the Beach Poker Room announcing its closure.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, who has advocated for charity poker and was involved in a recent lawsuit seeking to stop the new fines from taking effect, also declined to comment.
VDACS is currently creating a new regulatory and licensing structure for charity poker, but it’s unclear if those rules will allow full-time poker rooms to operate the way they previously did.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of victories on infrastructure, climate, and prescription drug coverage. Republicans — whose early expectations they’d sweep the House were tempered after a Supreme Court abortion ruling — are trying to convince voters they need to balance the scales by putting them in charge of one or both chambers.
GOP candidates are attempting to tie Democrats to inflation, crime, fears about immigration, and an unpopular president. But they’re shying away from talking about a national abortion ban in the wake of the court’s decision to overturn two previous cases declaring abortion a constitutional right — while Democrats are seeking something of a nationwide referendum on abortion access.
Adding to the tension in an unusual midterm election, Republican election deniers are on the ballot in many states. Election officials have described threats and a spread of misinformation. Polls in the tightest races don’t clearly indicate who voters want in office, often switching from one week to the next or putting both candidates within the margin of error.
Election officials at U.S. Senate hearing describe threats, spread of misinformation
The polling uncertainty has left party leaders to funnel as much cash and attention to key races as possible, with Senate battles in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin drawing the most media and cash. According to Open Secrets, spending is expected to top a record $9.3 billion by the time the election is over.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican not up for reelection this year, pegs the chances the GOP regains that chamber as dead even.
“We’re in a bunch of close races. I think we have a 50-50 shot of getting the Senate back,” McConnell said the last week of September.
McConnell sidestepped a question during the same press conference about whether he was being “overly dismissive” about the role abortion might play with suburban women, who tend to swing between voting for Democrats and Republicans.
“I think that issue is playing out in different ways in different states,” McConnell said, countering that the three biggest national issues Republicans will pound away at during the campaign will be “inflation, crime, and open borders.”
Voting on abortion? Or inflation?
In Kansas — a state dominated by Republicans — residents overwhelmingly voted this summer to reject a constitutional amendment that would have allowed state lawmakers to enact abortion restrictions.
That’s been the only ballot question about abortion since the Supreme Court’s ruling in June, though California, Kentucky, Michigan and Vermont residents will vote on abortion ballot questions on election day.
A September poll by NPR, PBS NewsHour, and Marist National, a survey research center, found inflation was the number one voting issue for Americans, with 30% saying it was “top of mind” when they thought about how they’d vote in November’s election. That figure was down from 37% in a July poll.
Abortion came in second, with 22% of people surveyed citing it as a top issue, up from 18% in July.
“The Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs this summer has had a major impact on electoral politics heading toward the midterm elections,” Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement accompanying the poll.
Abortion has likely been the most significant factor in improving Democrats’ chances in the past few months, Erin Covey, an analyst with the forecasting group Inside Elections, said in an interview.
Yet the inflation issue is also powerful.
The consumer price index, which is the average market basket of consumer goods and services bought by a household, has shown a continued increase in the cost of shelter, food, medical costs, and education. The CPI determined that food has increased 11.4% over the last year — the largest 12-month increase since May 1979.
But despite economic concerns, the poll still found that Democrats have a 4-point advantage over Republicans in this upcoming election, primarily due to the Supreme Court’s decision.
Tight races
Democrats have seized upon abortion as an issue to motivate their base and get new voters to the polls, but it’s unclear if those new voter registrants, particularly women, are due to the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and if that will help Democrats win tight races.
In every election since 1980, women have always outnumbered men in regard to voter registrations, according to data compiled by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.
The Democratic data firm TargetSmart, which tracks voter registrations, found that there was a spike in registrations of women voters following the early leak of the Dobbs decision, but voter registrations in 2018 and 2020 were still higher than voter registrations when Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24.
Despite their struggles dealing with the abortion issue, Republican leaders in the U.S. House still expect they’ll regain control. But key Democrats have become more outspoken in recent weeks, saying voters will keep them in the majority.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer, and Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal have all said they expect to hold onto the House.
Pelosi, a California Democrat, said this week on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that overturning Roe v. Wade had a significant impact on how Democrats are approaching the midterm campaigns, leading to “a whole different attitude on the part of some about whether we could win.”
“I feel just watching each of the races — forgive me for saying this, in a very cold-blooded way, as to which races we can win, to ensure that we not only hold the House, but we increase our number,” Pelosi said.
Jayapal, of Washington state, said on a call with reporters she plans to campaign for at-risk progressive Democrats in the coming weeks, noting that many of the CPC’s members are also in the so-called Frontline program, which directs resources to Democrats in swing districts.
“We think progressives can win in tough districts and have shown it over and over again,” Jayapal said.
Democrats’ pitch
Democratic candidates are running on what they call a raft of accomplishments over the last two years of unified government, touting infrastructure, climate change and prescription drug prices, among others, Tommy Garcia, a spokesman for House Democrats’ campaign arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said. They are also focused on what they call Republican candidates’ extremism.
“A Democratic majority will build on this historic progress, continue fighting to lower the cost of living for working families, and restore Roe’s abortion protections that Republican judges ripped away,” Garcia said in a written statement. “Voters will reject the GOP’s plan to ban abortion nationwide, throw out votes if they don’t like the results of an election, gut Social Security and Medicare, and stir up fear for their own benefit.”
President Joe Biden’s approval rating has ticked up since Democrats notched a few victories this summer, passing bills on gun violence and climate, health and taxes, as well as granting student loan debt relief. Moderate drops in gas prices from record highs earlier this year have also helped, Covey said.
Still, polling in individual races has not shown a massive shift toward Democratic candidates.
Analysts still rate a Republican takeover of the House as the most likely outcome, though the prospect of a landslide election is less probable, she added.
Who’s at risk?
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has 39 members in its Frontline program, naming them as at risk of losing reelection. The House’s current party breakdown is 220 Democrats, 212 Republicans, and three vacancies.
The National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s campaign arm, placed 75 Democrats on its “target list” after all states completed their redistricting processes in June. The cohort includes all of the Frontline Democrats, except Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey and Pat Ryan of New York.
The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, however, has 30 House races in the “toss-up” category, with 20 of those held by Democrats, nine controlled by GOP members and one new district in Colorado.
Cook places 194 House seats as leaning toward Democratic control, while 211 seats are favored for Republicans. That means the GOP needs to win fewer of the 30 toss-up races to reach the 218 seats needed to control the chamber.
While every House seat is up for reelection for another two-year term, just one-third of the Senate will face voters on Nov. 8 since members are elected to six-year terms.
Cook rates the Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin races in the Senate races as toss-ups. The Arizona, Colorado, and New Hampshire races lean toward a Democrat winning. And Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio races lean toward a Republican victory.
Nine Senate seats held by Democrats are expected to stay blue, while 15 seats up this cycle that are held by Republicans are in the solidly GOP category. According to Cook’s ratings, the Utah Senate race is classified as likely going to a Republican.
Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman faces Republican Mehmet Oz for an open seat, was rated as lean Democrat but was moved to a toss-up this week, with Cook’s Senate and Governors Editor Jessica Taylor writing that it has become a “margin-of-error” race.
“Republicans and Democrats alike admit the race has tightened and that Pennsylvania could be the tipping point state for the Senate majority,” she wrote.
Biden ratings
Philip Chen, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Denver, said that in the Senate, Democrats have a better chance of picking up more seats because “Republicans are defending a lot of seats, and Democrats are fairly solid in the ones that they’re holding.”
He added that the popularity of the president does come into play. This month, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found that Biden’s approval was only 40%, which was actually up from his May low of 36% approval in the same survey.
“We really will have to see how much the national mood dissatisfaction with President Biden and (how) things like that really do influence things, (and) how much of it is just the Senate is a tougher battle for Republicans this time around,” Chen said.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee has spent millions of dollars against Democrats in key states. This election cycle the NRSC has spent more than $9 million against Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona and more than $4 million against Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has spent $10.5 million against Kelly’s Republican opponent, Blake Masters, and $3 million against Warnock’s Republican opponent, Herschel Walker.
Biden, speaking at a Democratic National Committee reception in New Jersey on Thursday, cited the tendency for the president’s party to lose some power in the first midterms.
“Based on statistics, the Democrats are running uphill because of the fact that, with only a couple exceptions, the first term of an incumbent president on the off-year election has been not a good deal most times,” Biden said.
He then predicted that Democrats would hold the Senate, possibly picking up “a couple of seats,” though he didn’t seem as optimistic about the party’s chances of keeping the House — blaming trends at the state level. Biden pointed out there’s been “a lot of gerrymandering in the House across the country because a lot of governors aren’t Democratic governors.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Kroger begins effort to eliminate single-use plastic bags in mid-Atlantic stores
RICHMOND, Va. — Kroger employees wore green shirts that read “Reusable in, Single-use out” as they greeted customers on Monday with colorful bags.
A Kroger located in Henrico County in Central Virginia is the pilot store for Kroger’s initiative to remove single-use plastic bags in the mid-Atlantic division by 2025, according to James Menees, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s mid-Atlantic, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. This is part of the company’s push to eliminate single-use plastic in all U.S. stores by 2025.
“We’re looking forward to moving our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative forward,” Menees said. “One of the pillars of that social impact plan is to eliminate single-use plastic bags in all of our stores in the state of Virginia.”
According to its website, the Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation is Kroger’s nonprofit for innovation in food waste, access, and security.
Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags or purchase 10-cent plastic or 99-cent tote bags. The reusable, 10-cent plastic bags are at least 40% made out of recycled material and are designed to be used 125 times, according to the written information on the actual bags. According to a press release, the proceeds from reusable bags will go to the foundation.
More than 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away each year, according to Kroger, and 90% of those bags are never reused. Even with initiatives such as reusable bags and bag taxes, the U.S. has one of the highest rates globally for plastic waste generated per person, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The OECD is an international organization established over 60 years ago to work with governments and citizens on policy initiatives.
According to a recent OECD report, the world produces twice as much plastic waste as two decades ago. The bulk of plastic waste ends up in landfill, incinerated, or leaking into the environment, and only 9% is successfully recycled, according to the report. According to the organization, the OECD has statistics to illustrate the consequences of plastic in the environment, including its contribution to greenhouse gas emissions that ultimately cause global warming.
According to National Geographic, the best option is choosing the bag one already owns rather than buying a new one because even reusable bags have an environmental cost upfront.
After years of attempts, state legislators passed a law in 2021 that allowed localities to adopt a plastic bag tax. Only a few districts have incorporated the measure, including Roanoke and areas in Northern Virginia.
According to Henrico County resident and Kroger customer Mary Atkins, the main issue is remembering to bring one’s own reusable bag to the grocery store. She said Atkins has been waiting for the push to come to Richmond.
“If I were thinking about the fact that I was coming to the store,” Atkins said, “but sometimes it’ll be a set of things on a list, and I’ll head out the door and then realize.”
A representative with the county’s program Keep Henrico Beautiful greeted Kroger customers at the door Monday, handing out “Go Green” bags on the first day of the initiative.
“We love to see people out with their reusable bags,” said Megan Brown, the executive coordinator for Keep Henrico Beautiful. “A lot of people are already coming and have mentioned that they don’t use plastic bags anyway, so it’s just super nice to see that and see their smiles.”
Kroger has 17 other Richmond-area locations, although a grocery representative did not have a timeline for phasing out plastic bags at those locations.
New York-based grocer Wegmans is phasing out single-use plastic bags entirely by 2022. Aldi, a German-founded grocer with U.S. headquarters in Illinois, announced it will phase out plastic bags in all stores by the end of 2023.
By Gabriela de Camargo Gonçalves
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Gun group planning push to roll back new state gun laws and more Va. headlines
• Former Prince William County registrar Michele White claims her prosecution on charges related to the 2020 election season is a politically motivated ploy to support the creation of an “election integrity unit.” A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares called the accusation “utterly false.”—Washington Post
• Lance Allen, a Republican running for a state Senate seat against Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, says he called law enforcement after LaRock showed up at an Allen campaign event where the election conspiracy film “2000 Mules” was shown.—Virginia Star
• Nonprofit leader Holly Siebold upset Fairfax County School Board Chair Karl Frisch to win the Democratic nomination for an open House of Delegates seat in Northern Virginia.—WJLA
• The intra-GOP election fight between Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, and Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, now features a dispute over the nomination method itself. Williams claims March and her allies are trying to set up a rigged convention.—Roanoke Times
• “In Virginia, half a billion in opioid settlement money comes with worries about misuse.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The pro-gun Virginia Citizens Defense League says it’s planning a new push to rescind new state gun laws after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found a right to self-defense in public, not just in the home.—Virginian-Pilot
• A federal appeals court refused to rehear a Virginia case that led to a groundbreaking ruling recognizing gender dysphoria as a condition covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.—Associated Press
• Police vacancies in Norfolk are expected to hit 40% by the end of the year.—Virginian-Pilot
• Citing staff shortages, Lynchburg’s top prosecutor says her office will no longer be involved in prosecuting some misdemeanor charges, including misdemeanor drug possession, trespassing and being drunk in public.—News & Advance
• Loudoun County officials gave differing accounts for how a man arrested in connection to the death of a young woman was accidentally released from jail.—Washington Post
• Organizers of the FloydFest music festival are trying to reassure residents that moving the event to the Check area won’t have negative impacts on neighbors.—Floyd Press
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
