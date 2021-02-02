Civic engagement: 4 ways to support an environmental cause

Are you looking for a way to take action in the fight against climate change? In addition to individual lifestyle changes such as buying locally and making your home more energy-efficient, here are four ways you can support an environmental cause in your community.

1. Donate

A one-time or recurring contribution to an environmental non-profit organization can help fund conservation efforts ranging from habitat restoration to renewable energy initiatives. You can also support a cause close to your heart by leaving a legacy gift in your will.

2. Raise your voice



From attending climate change protests to signing and sharing petitions on social media, there are numerous ways to raise awareness about environmental issues and pressure governments to act. You can also write to your representatives and vote for people who will make the environment a top policy priority.

3. Volunteer

Depending on your interests and skills, you can plant trees, join a cleanup initiative, participate in a citizen-based science project, grow a community garden, sit on a board of directors or lend your time and energy in some other way. In addition to helping protect the planet, volunteering allows you to meet like-minded people.

4. Host an event

Putting together a third-party fundraiser is an exciting way to raise money for an environmental group that’s doing good work. Many non-profits provide guidelines to help you organize events such as film screenings, benefit dinners, trivia nights, speaking events, clothing swaps, and more.

For more information about how you can make an impact in your community, reach out to local environmental charities and non-profit organizations.