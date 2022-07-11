Obituaries
Clara Ann Cole (1945 – 2022)
A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Clara Ann Cole, passed away at her home surrounded by family in Stephens City.
Clara Ann is best remembered as the “neighborhood mom”, a fountain of knowledge, a family historian, and the caretaker of important records. She was a joyous communicator and loved keeping in touch with everyone.
She spent most of her days scrapbooking, loving her cats, catching up with friends and family sharing stories, be it current events or reminiscing the past, watching old movies, and enjoying vanilla shakes with her cousin Darrell McDonald.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. May she rest easy in the arms of the Lord until we meet again in Heaven.
Pre-deceased by her parents Frank and Clara Dotson and survived by her daughters Rachel and Becky, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Candace, Frankie, Robert, Joey, Elias, and Thatcher. Son-in-law and grandson-in-law Walter, Matt, and Colton.
Aubrey Lee “Buddy” Ruffner (1950 – 2022)
Aubrey Lee “Buddy” Ruffner, 72, of Haymarket, Virginia passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
A funeral service will be held for Buddy at Maddox Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11 A.M. with Sammy Campbell officiating. Friends are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Buddy was born on March 17, 1950, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Aubrey and Veronica Ruffner. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lori Householder.
Surviving Buddy is his loving wife of 49 years, Vanna Ruffner; his two sons, Sean Andrew Ruffner (Van) and Scott Michael Ruffner (Jackie); his brother, Alan Moses Ruffner (Barbara); his grandchildren, Emory, Corinne, and Lennon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Sean Ruffner, Scott Ruffner, Ron Glaser, Mark Yawornicky, Alan Ruffner, Tony Cirollo, Bill Litchfield, and Frank Brugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Leukemia for children at https://www.stjude.org/donate/ or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://givenow.lls.org/give/342076/
Lawrence Joseph Appleton (1944 – 2022)
Lawrence Joseph Appleton, 77, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lawrence was born on November 23, 1944, in Michigan to the late Leo Appleton and Dorothy Turner. He was also preceded by his brother, Robert Appleton.
Surviving Lawrence is his sons, Robert Thomas (Toni) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Franz Schleiff also of Front Royal; his brother, David Turner of Florida; and his sister, Barbara Chappola of Mississippi.
Lawrence’s favorite hobby was watching the science channel, and he was very interested in the black-footed ferret and getting them reintroduced to the wild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made
Dr. David Carter Blanton (1954 – 2022)
Dr. David Carter Blanton, 68, of Front Royal, VA died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center due to respiratory complications.
David was born on January 13, 1954, in Winchester, the son of the late William Douglas and Louie Eldonia Morris Blanton.
Surviving is a daughter, Kirsten Blanton of Gainesville, and a brother, Gray Blanton of Front Royal. He is also survived by three nephews, Chris Peterson, Alex Blanton, and Devin Blanton, and their families.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William Douglas Blanton, Jr., and a sister, Cherry Blanton Peterson. David was also predeceased by his beloved Chihuahua, Tiger, by 12 hours. They will be interred together.
David graduated from Warren County High School in 1972 and then attended Randolph-Macon College. He completed his DDS degree in 1979 from the VCU-MCV School of Dentistry. He returned to Front Royal to open his own dental practice where he worked until his retirement in 2010.
As long as David’s health allowed he was an active member of Riverton United Methodist Church. He was the audio/visual technician for services as well as a participant in church grounds maintenance. Pastor Roberson said it was accurate to say he was Chief Sausage Gravy Preparer for church fundraising breakfasts. David was also an Officer of Elections in Front Royal.
The Blanton family owned Redskin season tickets for 30 years and David was an avid fan. He attended 1984, 1988, and 1992 Super Bowls.
There will be a memorial service for David on Friday, July 29th at Riverton United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Marc Roberson at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will be immediately following the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Randy William Day (1960 – 2022)
Randy William Day, 62, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Ed Edmonds officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Day was born on March 13, 1960, in Annapolis, Maryland to the late Bernard and Rosa Andrews Day. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Survivors include his six daughters, Kimberley, Danielle, Heather, Rachel, Amber, and Sarah; three sons, Eric, Timothy, and Isiah; three sisters, Annette, Brenda, and Theresa; one granddaughter and nine grandsons.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
JoAnne McConchie Perrero (1932 – 2022)
JoAnne McConchie Perrero, 89, of Front Royal, died July 2, 2022. She was born November 23, 1932, in Virginia to Elmer Ray and Louise McConchie. She was predeceased by her parents, and her husband Robert E. Perrero, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter Deborah Perrero and her wife Kristi Skeens of Mountainair, New Mexico, and her son Robert E. Perrero, Jr. of Front Royal.
JoAnne worked as a teacher’s aide for the Warren County Public School system from 1971 to 1984, where she helped shape the bodies and minds of students to prepare them for a successful life. JoAnne loved her time at Frank’s, where she was able to work with close family friends until the store closed in 1998. She enjoyed cooking large meals for her family and friends and going to the gym, where she made many wonderful friends later in life.
At JoAnne’s request, there will be no memorial or burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations to be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
John G. Kovac (1945 – 2022)
John G. Kovac, beloved husband, brother, Harpist, and friend, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July, 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Cool Spring Natural Cemetery at Holy Cross Abbey in Berryville with Chaplain Kenneth Patrick officiating.
John was born November 11, 1945, in Carney, New Jersey, the son of the late Edward Vance and Ellen Economos Kovac.
He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University and Seton Hall University School of Law in New Jersey. During the Blizzard of 1977 in upstate New York, he read the entire Whole Earth Catalog sparking his interest in the Peace Corps, which he joined in Colombia, South America where he was introduced to the Paraguay Harp.
John has lived in Front Royal for 40 years, having followed his best friend, Michael Ordower, from New Jersey. He worked for Blue Ridge Legal Services until January 1, 1991, when he, in his words, “He gave up the practice of law for the practice of music”.
His love for music led him to become a harp maker and writer of three books, which enabled others to make their own harps. He has had instruments on all seven continents including a PVC Harp in Antarctica. He was also a music teacher of harp and guitar, recorded CDs, and attended craft shows.
John lectured at the Library of Congress. While traveling in Cyprus, he recorded with the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra. He also hosted several South American harpists at his home.
He also designed and built four passive solar homes, one in New York, one in Lake Front Royal, and two at Point of Woods.
He is survived by his older sister, Carolyn Kovac of New York, New York; his wife, Judith L. Floyd; and his beloved dog, Nandu.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, VA 22630; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Court Street, Winchester, VA 22601; or Mountain View Music Studio Scholarship Fund, 217 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Anyone wanting to sing, play an instrument, or share a memory of John, is more than welcome to do so on the day of service.