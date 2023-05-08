Crime/Court
Clarke County juvenile arrested after bomb threat
At approximately 11:38 am, a phone call was received in the main office of Millbrook High School with a subject making statements about the presence of an explosive device on school property.
Established protocols were followed by school administrators, including notifying members of the FCSO School Safety Division, and all students and staff were immediately evacuated from the building. Incoming and outgoing vehicular traffic was shut down, with a perimeter set up and a joint incident command, between law enforcement and fire & rescue established for further investigations into the claim. K-9 teams and personnel from Frederick County Fire & Rescue, the Fire Marshall’s Office, the Winchester City Sheriff’s Office, Mount Weather, and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene to join Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies and School Resource Officers in the ongoing efforts. Search teams worked methodically to check and clear the building as a coordinated plan to get students onto waiting buses, or turned over to arriving parents, was executed, resulting in the safe departure of all students and school personnel.
Using available technology, and electronic forensics, to examine the initial phone call, a person of interest was developed in this case. Upon further investigation and in-person interviews, a 17-year-old juvenile in Clarke County has been taken into custody, where appropriate charges will be determined and placed.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland wishes to extend a serious message about what some might still consider a harmless prank. “Folks need to realize that any threat, such as this, has to be taken absolutely
seriously. We can’t risk whether such a threat is someone’s idea of a joke or if this person is looking to actually harm our community. Today’s event will cost the taxpayers of Frederick County thousands of dollars and pull over a dozen deputies from other assignments and the need for additional resources from several area agencies.”
The Sheriff closed out his remarks, “When we find perpetrators in these types of incidents, not only will we be seeking all applicable criminal charges, but we will also be seeking full financial restitution for expense incurred due to their crime. No matter the age.”
Former and current Sheriff’s Office deputies indicted in Ennis case
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon, May 8, Virginia State Police issued a press release on indictments handed down earlier that day by a Warren County Grand Jury against current and former Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies related to the April 2022 death of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis.
Indicted were former deputy Zachary A. Fadely, 30, on one felony count of malicious wounding, and Tyler S. Poe, 25, on one felony count of unlawful wounding. Fadely, a Shenandoah County resident, was released by the WCSO department shortly after the incident, Poe, of Warren County, was initially put on desk duty and later returned to regular duties. He later received multiple Officer of the Year awards from the WCSO.
If convicted, Poe faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Fadely faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
As previously reported, Ennis died about ten days after being hospitalized, then released to Hospice care for injuries, including a brain bleed, suffered at the hands of the two deputies after a low-speed pursuit of Ennis and his being taken into custody after belatedly pulling into a 7/11 parking lot in the shopping area just north of Front Royal. Body camera video released by a Front Royal Police Officer on the scene showed Ennis initially being grabbed by Poe after slowly moving forward, apparently offering his keys to the officer. Poe then roughly cuffed Ennis’ hands behind his back as his head slammed into the back cab of the Ennis pickup truck. Fadely then rushed into the scene, taking both Poe and Ennis to the ground as the trio apparently tripped over the truck’s trailer hitch as Fadely’s body weight impacted the situation.
It was later reported by family and friends that Ennis was dealing with the onset of dementia and that the county sheriff’s office had been involved in finding him at friends in Front Royal after his being reported missing by a family member. Unfortunately, apparently, none of those deputies familiar with Ennis’s story were on the scene the night of the chase and arrest incident.
Below is the VSP Press Release in its entirety:
“On May 8, 2023, a Warren County grand jury handed up two felony indictments related to the investigation into an April 2022 traffic stop in Warren County.
“Zachary A. Fadely, 30, of Shenandoah County, Va., was indicted on one felony count of malicious wounding, and Tyler S. Poe, 25, of Warren County, Va., was indicted on one felony count of unlawful wounding. State police have been in contact with both men’s attorneys to arrange for each one to turn himself in to state police investigators as soon as possible.
“The indictments result from a traffic stop that occurred on April 2, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m. when the Warren County Sheriff’s Office encountered a vehicle traveling on Winchester Rd.
The traffic stop was initiated for a speeding violation – 63 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the course of the traffic stop, the vehicle’s driver, Ralph C. Ennis, 77, of Gainesville, Va., was allegedly assaulted by Fadely and Poe. Ennis was transported to the Winchester Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained during the traffic stop.
“The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the case.”
Jury takes only 18 minutes for a not guilty verdict
The Culpeper Courthouse was a buzz this week with the re-trial of local business owner William Huck. Huck was arrested last April and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery from a February incident in Culpeper and was sentenced to six months in jail. The case was appealed, and a jury trial this time.
After the testimony had concluded and the jury had received the judge’s written instructions on the law, known as the charge, the jury proceeded to deliberate in secret. The jurors discussed and unanimously decided on the defendant’s guilt or innocence; in this case, the not-guilty verdict only took 18 minutes.
William shares the experience with our publisher Mike McCool in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Double homicide in rural area of Frederick County being investigated
On the morning of April 20th, a tragic incident occurred in a quiet neighborhood on Fromans Road. According to sources, a 9-1-1 call was received in the early hours of the morning, reporting a subject down from an apparent gunshot wound. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered two victims deceased, prompting the Criminal Investigations Division to be notified.
Local authorities have reported that incidents such as this often require a significant allocation of resources and the methodical processing of all evidence at the crime scene. The immediacy of information dissemination cannot override the need for accuracy, which is why investigators continue to follow established guidelines and procedures to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland has informed the public that preliminary indications suggest this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. However, no further information is being released at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Authorities are urging anyone living in or traveling through the area of the 300-500 block of Fromans Road between 6 pm on Wednesday, April 19th, and 6 am on Thursday, April 20th, or anyone who believes they may have any information about this incident, to contact Investigator B. Edwards at 540-664-3669.
The community is mourning the loss of the two victims and eagerly waiting for more information to come to light as the investigation progresses.
Federal criminal trial of Jennifer McDonald continued to August due to late discovery of un-transferred evidentiary material
In the wake of another defense motion for a continuance of the now-federal district court prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, her scheduled criminal trial on 34 counts related to the circa 2014-to-2018 FR-WC EDA “financial scandal” has a been pushed back to August. Well, actually August-September as the trial is anticipated to last five-plus weeks. McDonald remains free on bond, as she has been for the bulk of time since her initial arrests in July-August 2019.
McDonald’s criminal prosecution is now in the hands of the federal 10th Western District of Virginia, after transfers through the jurisdiction of state prosecutors offices in Warren and Rockingham Counties. It had been slated to begin May 15 and possibly run for as long as six weeks. In the wake of the granting of the continuance requested due to the recovery of some previously misplaced documents among the over one million pages of documentation attached to the cases, the trial is now scheduled for August 21 through September 29, 2023, on a ruling by United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon.
“For reasons set forth in the motion, the Court finds that the ends of justice served by granting such a continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial,” federal court records show Judge Dillon submitting in writing on April 11, citing 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h)(7)(A) as the relevant applicable federal code. It wasn’t the first time “speedy trial” statutes have been waived at the request of the defense, or for that matter past prosecutors, during a legal process begun at the state level in Warren County in the summer of 2019.
In fact, criminal charges against McDonald and other defendants were dropped by the prosecutor’s office in Warren County primarily due to an inability to bring the cases to trial by speedy trial statute time-frames due to the volume of associated potential evidentiary material, as noted above now well over a million pages of documentation. Had those initially filed state indictments not met speedy trial statutes, various defense counsels could have petitioned the court to have the charges against their clients dropped.
In seeking the court to waive speedy trial statutes at this point to facilitate the defense’s preparation for trial with the recently recovered evidence, McDonald’s Assistant Federal Public Defender Andrea Harris wrote as background:
“On August 5, 2021, an Indictment was issued charging Ms. McDonald with 34 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering. By previous motion, the parties have jointly asked the court to designate this case as a complex case pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h). See ECF No. 29. Such was granted on June 27, 2022.”
That complexity was added to by the discovery that as many as 35 boxes of evidence had not been transferred from the state level prosecutions to the federal during the launching of Discovery motions at the federal level.
“As reported to the court at a previous status hearing on March 8, 2023, the government recently informed counsel of the existence of additional documents of the Economic Development Authority that had been turned over to a state Special Grand Jury pursuant to a subpoena in 2019. The documents included about 35 boxes of EDA documents that had been scanned and turned over to the state grand jury. However, the government recently learned that these documents were not turned over pursuant to the subsequent federal grand jury subpoena that had requested all the documents previously turned over to the special state grand jury. Upon learning of the existence of these documents, undersigned counsel worked with the attorney for the EDA to see if the documents in question could be located in order to be turned over to a trial subpoena issued by Ms. McDonald.
“On the late afternoon of March 27, 2023, the attorney for the EDA provided the un-redacted documents to counsel. Though counsel for Ms. McDonald were pleased to get the documents to begin review of them, the review has been hampered by their inability to also review the information with Ms. McDonald,” her counsel wrote to the court. Complications involved redactions sought by EDA or prosecution counsel for what were described as “privileged and confidential information” as well as “personally identifiable information” of some involved parties.
Added complications involved the potential availability or long-term health prospects of four prosecution witnesses. However, the defense agreed to allow those witnesses to be deposed ahead of trial, apparently so those depositions could be admitted as evidence were those witnesses unavailable at the new trial dates.
And with those agreements on emerging complexities in the already legally defined “complex” case, the defense motion for the continuance to August 21 was granted.
UPDATE: VSP asking for public’s assistance following a traffic stop in Clarke County
UPDATE: At approximately 4:20 p.m., Buckingham was apprehended without incident along Route 340 in the Town of Boyce, Virginia.
VSP is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a Winchester man who fled a traffic stop in Clarke County.
On Thursday (April 13), at 5:28 p.m. a Virginia State trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Route 50 and Iron Rail Lane. The violation was for speeding – as the SUV was traveling 77 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The Ford complied and pulled to the side of the road for the trooper. After the trooper spoke to the driver and returned to his patrol vehicle, the Ford’s driver, Wilson E. Buckingham Jr., 34, of Winchester, Va., fled the scene on foot. Buckingham is 6′ in height and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with blue jeans.
Buckingham is wanted in multiple area jurisdictions.
If the public sees anyone matching Buckingham’s description or knows of his whereabouts, please call 911 or #77 on a cell phone.
A female passenger was detained during the incident, but later released.
Warren County Grand Jury of April 2023 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of April 2023 has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr. unlawfully and feloniously break, injure, tamper with, or remove a catalytic converter or parts thereof belonging to Shawn Dawson for the purpose of injuring, defacing, or destroying it, or temporarily or permanently preventing its useful operation, or for any other purpose against the will or without the consent of the owner, in violation of Section 18.2-146 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-0192-F6
On or about December 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr. did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person,
possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of Section 18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about December 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously take, steal, and carry away the goods and chattels belonging to Kathy Striker, with a value of $1000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about December 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously commit larceny of property belonging to Kathy Striker, with a value of $1,000.00 or more with the intent to sell or distribute such property, in violation of Section §18.2-108.01 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2302-F9
On or about December 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person,
possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of Section 18.2-192, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about January 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a check, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about January 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, George Ronald Reeder, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a draft or check, or any other writing, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5
MICHAEL JOHNNY CANECCHIA
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Johnny Canecchia did unlawfully and feloniously and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Victoria L. Keister, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3
COUNT TWO: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Johnny Canecchia did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Victoria L. Keister without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Johnny Canecchia did unlawfully and feloniously, by force, threat, intimidation, or deception and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, detain, or secrete Victoria L. Keister with the intent to deprive her of her personal liberty, in violation of § 18.2-47 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: KID-1010-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about November 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zachary Taylor McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously with the intent to defraud obtain by false pretense or token U.S. Currency, belonging to Russell Combs, having a value of $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-178 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2743-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about November 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zachary Taylor McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a bill of sale, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about August 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Roger-Steven Chad Evans did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about January 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roger-Steven Chad Evans did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about January 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roger-Steven Chad Evans did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
SHEENA CHRISTINE GROVES
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about December 31, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously commit credit card fraud by obtaining money, goods, services, or anything else of value by representing without the consent of the cardholder that the accused was the holder of a specified card or credit card number or that the accused was the holder of a card or credit card number and such card or credit card number had not in fact been issued. The value of the money, goods, services, or other things furnished in violation of this section was $ 1,000.00 or more in a six month period, or the difference between the value of all services and things of value actually furnished and the value represented to the issuer as having been furnished was $ 1,000.00 or more in a six month period, in violation of § 18.2-195 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2635-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another, without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another, without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the cardholder’s consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
COUNT FIVE: On or about December 16, 2022, through January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Sheena Christine Groves did unlawfully and feloniously take, obtain or withhold a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody, or control of another without the card holders consent, in violation of §18.2-192 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2360-F9
On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Roger Lee Weatherholtz did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, willfully tamper with, damage, destroy, or disable a fire protection or fire suppression system, equipment, or sprinklers within a correctional facility, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended. (Cell #5) VCC: PRI-4942-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, willfully tamper with, damage, destroy, or disable a fire protection or fire suppression system, equipment, or sprinklers within a correctional facility, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended. (Cell #6) VCC: PRI-4942-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about January 29, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin Lee Conner did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, willfully tamper with, damage, destroy, or disable a fire protection or fire suppression system, equipment, or sprinklers within a correctional facility, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-4942-F6
On or about January’ 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, William Edward Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally posses or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony within ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6
On or about January 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Brady Lawrence Rush did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to WCSO Dispatch information, knowing the same to be false, as to the existence of peril of bombing, burning, destruction, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5
JOHN EDWARD PERIY
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about December 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Edward Periy did unlawfully and feloniously, as a person convicted of a Tier III offense or murder as defined in Section 9.1-902, knowingly fail to register, reregister, or verily registration information, or knowingly provide false information to the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The accused previously committed an offense under Subsection B of 18.2-472.1 in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-366Q-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about December 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dalton Glenn Welch did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about December 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dalton Glenn Welch did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia 1950 as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about May 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skylar Rose Welsh did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about May 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skylar Rose Welsh did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Lee Jeffries did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3045-F9
On or about July 31, 2022, through August 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Lee Jeffries did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to forge video gaming tickets to the prejudice of another s rights, in violation of Sections 18.2-22 and 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-C5
On or about February 13, 2023, in the County of Warren, Vincent Washington Fraley, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Richard Wayne Feaster did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3045-F9
ELIJAH JOHN SEALOCK
NO PHOT AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Elijah John Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
C OUNT TWO: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Elijah John Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 and 256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9
COUNT ONE: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kayla Renee Southers did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about September 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kayla Renee Southers did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 and 256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9
COUNT ONE: On or about January 31, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about February 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about February 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, having previously
been convicted of one or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about February 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sophia Andrea Jackson did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sophia Andrea Jackson did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a
second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sophia Andrea Jackson did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance,
this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C) and 18.2-256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-C9
COUNT ONE: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tonya Ann Adkins did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, having previously been convicted of a like offense on one or more occasions, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 13. 2022 in the County of Warren, Tonya Ann Adkins did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Psilocyn listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, having previously been convicted of a like offense on one or more occasions, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tonya Ann Adkins did unlawfully and knowingly possess controlled paraphernalia in violation of Section 54.1-3466 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: PHA-3170-M1
On or about February 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Madra Lynn Lambert did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Frederick Pearson did unlawfully assault and batter Chasity Knerler, children in common, who is a family or household member, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1315-M1
KRYSTEN LEIGH SEAL
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
COUNT ONE: On or about December 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Krysten Leigh Seal did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-304 5-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krysten Leigh Seal did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-304 5-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about February 14, 2023, in the County of Warren, Krysten Leigh Seal did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Douglas Crosby did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a third or subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Douglas Crosby did unlawfully and feloniously Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a third or subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Douglas Crosby did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to Distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a third or subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C) and 18.2-256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9
COUNT ONE: On or about August 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about August 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about August 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally utter or attempt to employ as true a gaming receipt, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously and intentionally forge a Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment ticket to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to utter a Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment ticket to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-C5
COUNT SIX: On or about September 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously possess a plate, block, press, or other things with the intent to use or cause or permit such to be used in the forging or false making of a writing or other things, the forging or false making of which is punishable by Chapter 6 o Title 18.2 of the Code of Virginia, in Section violation 18.2-171 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2515-F4
COUNT SEVEN: On or about September 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously and intentionally forge a video gaming ticket to the prejudice of other rights, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5
COUNT EIGHT: On or about December 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gary Roland Fairfax did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about November 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kelsey Anne Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about November 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kelsey Anne Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about August 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #113, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-252I-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about August 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #118, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172. of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about August 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #120, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about August 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true check #117, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-252I-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about January 10, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT SIX: On or about January 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously steal a Stihl Chainsaw and a Pole saw, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more belonging to Nelson Fisher, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
COUNT SEVEN: On or about January 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Matthew Thomas Huff did unlawfully and feloniously commit larceny of property with a value of $ 1,000.00 or more with the intent to sell or distribute such property, in violation of Section 18.2-108.01(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2302-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about September 1, 2017, through December 31, 2017, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about April 1, 2018, through October 31, 2019, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about November 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a
willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about April 1, 2022, through November 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, April Coreen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a
willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9
On or about February 1, 2022, through July 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joshua Lee Edwards did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits in the amount of $1,000.00 or more from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2695-F9
In every criminal case, the defendant is to be considered innocent until their guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt.
