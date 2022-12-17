Classic chocolate truffles

Satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth with this creamy chocolate dessert.

Servings: 24

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup whipping cream

• 8 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

• 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

Directions

1. In a medium saucepan, bring the cream to a boil. Meanwhile, chop the chocolate into small, uniform pieces.

2. Once the cream starts to bubble, turn off the heat and stir in the chocolate and butter. Whisk in the chocolate until it’s completely melted and smooth. In a large bowl, pour the mixture and cover it with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours.

3. Using a melon baller, shape 24 small chocolate balls and carefully put them on a plate. Place them in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes.

4. Sift the cocoa powder and powdered sugar into a small bowl. Coat each truffle in the mixture.

You can easily modify this recipe to your liking. For example, you could add a small amount of almond extract, orange zest, or your favorite liqueur. Alternatively, you may want to coat your truffles with slivered nuts, chopped coconut, or even crushed candy canes. Feel free to be creative.