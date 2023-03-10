Connect with us

Food

Classic Irish soda bread comforts the soul

Published

2 hours ago

on

Irish soda bread might be one of Ireland’s most famous foods, but the technique — leavening bread with soda instead of yeast — is probably, even more American than apple pie.

Native Americans prepared the first quick bread with pearl ash, a potash-derived natural soda that reacted with mild acids like sour milk or honey to release carbon dioxide bubbles.

Irish soda bread came along much later when commercial production of baking soda made it cheap and widely available. When famine and poverty ravaged Ireland, basic soda bread, which could be prepared with just four ingredients, helped families survive. Eventually, necessity turned into a tradition, and today, just about every Irish family has their own traditions regarding this classic staple. Experiment with this simple recipe, and maybe you can create your own.

Ingredients:
1-3/4 cups buttermilk
1 large egg
4-1/4 cups flour (spooned and leveled), plus more for hands and work surface
3 tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cubed

Front Royal Virginia

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a round cake pan or pie dish. Whisk flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl; then cut in cold butter into flour mixture with a fork, your hands, or a pastry cutter. Whisk buttermilk and one egg together and add to the flour mixture. Bring the dough together with your hands into a circular loaf and score the top with a very sharp knife. Bake in a pie dish or cake pan until golden brown — about 45 minutes. Cool for at least 10 minutes in the pan before transferring it to a wire rack.

Food

How modern pizza came to be

Published

1 week ago

on

March 2, 2023

By

You could say that pizza connects the world since it is beloved in every county, but it really took the connected world to create the pizza.

For one, tomatoes are actually a New World fruit (and yes, tomatoes are fruit), native to South America. Early European explorers brought tomatoes back to Europe, including Italy, where they became a mainstay ingredient in many dishes, such as pizza.

Meanwhile, flatbreads topped with various ingredients have been around for centuries. Flatbread is easy to prepare and quick to cook. In the 18th century, Naples was a boom town with a swelling population to support trade. Dock workers and other low-wage laborers needed quick and cheap food. Thus, pizza was born, initially as street food.

Vendors could cook large flatbreads topped with various things, including tomatoes and cheese. When someone came to buy a slice, the vendor could simply cut off as much as the person could afford.


Initially, pizza was scorned by most wealthy people, who preferred more complicated (and expensive) dishes. Eating simple flatbreads was seen as something for the poor. Many Italian cookbooks from the 19th century skipped over pizza.

On a visit to Naples in 1889, King Umberto I and Queen Margherita, the rulers of unified Italy, decided to sample some of the local fares. Queen Margherita ordered a flatbread recipe from a local cook. He came up with a cheese, basil, and tomato mixture on flatbread, allegedly in honor of unified Italy’s white, green, and red flag. Now called the Margherita pizza, this dish paved the way for modern pizza. Some say this also constituted the first pizza delivery since the queen didn’t actually go on the street — The cook delivered it.

Each year, Americans alone consume more than three billion pizzas. Every day, Americans eat more than a hundred acres of pizza.

Food

Caesar pasta salad

Published

1 week ago

on

March 1, 2023

By

If you love salads, you’ll definitely fall in love with this divine twist on a classic.

Ingredients
Servings: 4

Salad
• 1 box (16 ounces) Campanella (or other short pasta of your choice), cooked and drained
• 2 cups romaine lettuce, torn
• 16 cherry tomatoes, halved
• 1 cup store-bought croutons
• 2 chicken breasts, cooked and diced
• 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Dressing
• 1/4 cup store-bought mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
• 1 clove of garlic, minced
• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• Salt and pepper, to taste


Directions
1. Combine the pasta, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and chicken in a large bowl.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.
3. Pour the dressing over the pasta and toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste.
4. Arrange pasta salad in serving bowls and top with grated Parmesan cheese.

Food

Maple piña colada

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 27, 2023

By

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients
• 2 1/2 ounces white rum
• 1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup (preferably amber syrup for its rich flavor)
• 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks
• 3/4 cup coconut milk
• For decoration, a paper umbrella and maple flakes or a slice of pineapple

Directions
1. Put the first four ingredients into a food processor and blend at high speed for at least 60 seconds until smooth. If too thick, dilute it with a little water.


2. Pour into two of your favorite glasses.

3. Decorate with a paper umbrella, maple flakes, or a slice of pineapple.

Created by: Patrice Plante, mixologist
Source: Maple from Canada

Food

Maple cookies

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 22, 2023

By

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 8 to 12 cookies

Ingredients
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 cup quick oats
• 1 large egg
• 1 cup maple sugar
• 1 1/2 cups sour cream
• Maple nuggets to taste


Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Sift together the flour, baking soda, and baking powder in a bowl. Mix in the oats.

3. In another bowl, beat the egg with the maple sugar. Add the sour cream.

4. Pour the dry mixture into the wet mixture.


5. Use a 2-ounce ice cream scoop to portion the cookies onto a silicone baking sheet, spacing evenly.

6. Sprinkle each cookie with maple nuggets.

7. Bake for 15 minutes.

Created by: Nancy Samson, chocolate maker
Source: Maple from Canada


Food

Maple-miso baby back ribs

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 18, 2023

By

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Servings: 4

Ingredients
Marinade
• 3/4 cup maple syrup (preferably dark syrup for its robust flavor)
• 2 teaspoons chili powder
• 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
• 1 tablespoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne
• 6 tablespoons ketchup
• 1 tablespoon maple vinegar or cider vinegar
• 1 tablespoon miso


Pork ribs
• 2 racks of baby back ribs

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325 F.

2. Combine all marinade ingredients and mix well.

3. Brush ribs with the marinade.


4. Place the ribs on a baking sheet or in an oven-safe casserole dish and add about 3/4 inches of water to create steam.

5. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 2 hours. Serve at once.

Serve alongside homemade coleslaw.

Created by: Marc-André Royal, chef
Source: Maple from Canada


Food

Maple water smoothie

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 14, 2023

By

Ingredients
• 1/2 cup quick oats
• 2 cups NAPSI-certified pure maple water
• 1 cup frozen fruit
• 1/2 cup plain yogurt
• 4 to 6 ice cubes made with pure maple water

Directions
1. Soak the oats in maple water for 5 minutes. Pour the oats and maple water mixture into a blender. Add fruit and yogurt and blend until smooth.

2. Pour into 2 tall glasses, add maple water ice cubes and serve immediately.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2


Source: Maple from Canada

