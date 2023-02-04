Classic paella

Craving a bright, tasty meal? Paella is a typical Spanish dish that’s a feast for the eyes and the taste buds!

Servings: 8

Ingredients

• 3 tablespoons butter

• 1 onion, chopped

• 3 cloves of garlic, chopped

• 1 red pepper, diced

• 4 chicken thighs, diced

• 3 tablespoons tomato paste

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 bay leaf

• 1 pinch saffron

• 1/4 cup dry white wine

• 2 cups paella rice

• 5 cups hot chicken stock

• 9 ounces jumbo shrimp or scampi

• 9 ounces mussels, well cleaned

• 9 ounces squid rings

• 1/2 cup frozen peas

Directions

1. In a large, deep frying pan, sweat the onion and garlic in the butter. Add the pepper, chicken, tomato paste, paprika, bay leaf, and saffron. Continue cooking for about 5 minutes. Then, deglaze the pan with the white wine.

2. Add the rice and stir well to coat with the seasonings. Pour in the chicken stock and simmer gently for 10 minutes without stirring.

3. Arrange the prawns, mussels (opening upwards), and squid on top of the rice. Continue cooking for another 10 minutes.

4. Remove from the heat, add the peas, cover partially, and let sit for 10 minutes before serving.