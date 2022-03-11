Claudia Jacqueline Kardian (1942 – 2022)

Claudia Jacqueline Kardian, 79, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, VA.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1942, in Charlotte, MI, and was the daughter of the late Colonel Clyde J. Downey (USAF, Ret) and Freda M. Downey, RN of Overall, VA. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Walter W. Kardian, in 2013.

Claudia spent her childhood years traveling Europe with her Air Force family and was a member of the Girl Scouts and captain of her basketball team among other activities. She attended nursing school and later found a career as a sales representative for various medical device companies in New Jersey and Virginia. She moved to Bentonville in 1987 and retired in 1995 along her beloved Shenandoah river.

Surviving are her brother Clyde “Jack” (Mary) Downey II; her sons Todd (Rose) Kendrick, Scott (Patty) Kendrick; her stepchildren Kevin (Laura) Kardian, Brian (Kathleen) Kardian, Coleen Batten; nephews Clyde “Trace” (Cheryl) Downey III, Lee (Michelle) Downey; grandchildren Kevin, Kristen, Jennifer, Shannon O., Shannon K., Ryan, James, Joshua, Joseph, Erin, Samantha, and Kyle.

Private memorial services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claudia’s name to the South Warren Volunteer Fire Dept. or the Humane Society of Warren County in Front Royal, VA.