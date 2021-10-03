Clay Douglas Rosenberry (1980 – 2021)

Joseph Fred “Domino Joe” Hesson, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, was called to heaven Monday, September 20, 2021, from the Winchester Medical Center by his wife of 69 years, Colleen Elizabeth Hook Hesson, who passed away September 18, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Front Royal Baptist Temple with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Joe was born February 4, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph Thomas and Henrietta Katherine Sheppard Hesson.

Joe worked for Cornwell’s Television Repair shop in Winchester and Independent in Front Royal, where he was well known for many years as the “TV Repairman”. Following his retirement from television repair, he became delivery personnel, where you would see him scooting around in his little red car and then by a little yellow car, and was well known in Front Royal as “Domino Joe”.

Joe always brought a smile to everyone’s face and had a way of brightening up your day.

He was a long-time member of Front Royal Baptist Temple. He will be greatly missed by his family, this community, and many friends.

Surviving is three sons, Joseph E. Hesson of Front Royal, Rick Hesson and wife Gale of Middletown, and Scott Bradley Hesson and significant Stephanie Vaught Bryant of Front Royal; two daughters, Vicki L. Hesson Brooks and husband Larry of Bentonville and Kelli B. Hesson-Frazier and husband Mike of Front Royal; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; and two brothers, Ed Hesson and Jack Hesson.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to the Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.