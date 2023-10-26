Clean Up for Community’s Health: Safely Dispose Unused Meds This Weekend

The 1000 Miglia, which has traversed Italy each year for almost 100 years, is holding its Warm Up U.S.A. rally training day and three-day race again in and around Middleburg, Va. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5. The 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA provides top finishers from the U.S. race with an opportunity to compete in the Italian 1000 Miglia next year.

The event has 25 entries in the 1000 Miglia Era Class and the Post-1000 Miglia Era Class. The first is open to 1000 Miglia-eligible cars built between 1927 and 1957, as well as significant sports and ground touring cars built during the same period; the second class is open to select sports, grand touring, and supercars built from 1958 to present.





The U.S. race covers more than 500 miles and will begin with participants arriving in Middleburg on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and then the competition begins on Wednesday, Nov. 1, with road rallies, car exhibits, and activities taking place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Participants depart the Town on Nov. 5. The participants will be hosted by the Salamander Resort and Spa. Wednesday will comprise practice and testing at Summit Point Motorsports Park in West Virginia. On Thursday and Friday mornings, the Town of Middleburg will host the exciting “green flag sendoff” to begin the race officially.

On Friday, drivers will return to Middleburg in the mid-afternoon for a special event in the town, resulting in the award of the inaugural “Middleburg Cup.” This event will conclude with a free street festival where the public is invited to see the cars compete, purchase food from food trucks and vendors, and mingle with participants and fellow enthusiasts.

On Saturday, the cars will start from Middleburg and head out for time trials and will then be heading to Maryland and on to D.C. for the official arrival at the Embassy of Italy. Check the Town’s website, www.middleburgva.gov/1000miglia, for a complete schedule, including details on tickets to the Saturday event.

“We selected Middleburg because it reminds us of some of the many small, charming Italian towns we traverse in the Italian event,” said Francesca Parolin, general manager of the 1000 Miglia. “The area provides such a beautiful setting for our drives, and the welcome we receive from participants and spectators brings us back each year.”

“We are honored to be the host site of the 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA,” said Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton. “The quality and excitement of this event makes it a perfect fit for Middleburg, and we are glad they have chosen to return for the 2023 edition.”

The Warm Up event is aimed at veteran and novice enthusiasts who are passionate about driving. Because it is so popular, it is difficult to participate in the 1000 Miglia in Italy. The 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA provides entry space in the 1000 Miglia for the top eight performing teams. The event includes training days and 1000 Miglia-style tests during which one can learn or study how to participate in the 1000 Miglia race – a competition that, since 1927, has taken place in Italy in spring. The race is among the world’s largest motorsports events, with over 600 competing cars traversing 1000 miles from the town of Brescia in the north to Rome and back. The 1000 Miglia is a dream event for automotive enthusiasts, and the intimate format of the Warm Up U.S.A. event allows enthusiasts to interact with 1000 Miglia management and staff in this “Spirit of 1000 Miglia” competitive experience, meant to match many of the technical race characteristics of the modern-day race in Italy.

Partners for the event include the Town of Middleburg, Salamander Resort & Spa, Chopard, Vredestein Tires, Barboursville Vineyards, Beverly Equestrian, Group Outdoors, Retro Rally Group, Michael’s Motor Cars, Competizione & Sports Cars and the Embassy of Italy in Washington D.C.