Clean Up for Community’s Health: Safely Dispose Unused Meds This Weekend
Warren County Joins Nationwide Effort to Prevent Prescription Drug Abuse.
The quiet menace of prescription drug abuse has long haunted the corridors of our nation. As the fastest-growing drug issue in the U.S., the potential risks associated with unused or expired medications cannot be understated. This weekend, the community has a chance to play a direct role in curbing this threat.
On October 28, between 10 am to 2 pm, Warren County Community Health Coalition, the Sheriff’s Office, and Valley Health are teaming up to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. An initiative spearheaded by the DEA, the event is hosted at the Valley Health Complex, 120 N. Commerce Ave., Front Royal.
Held biannually, Drug Take-Back Day is a beacon for municipalities eager to combat the potential dangers of medications kept without purpose. It’s not just about clearing clutter from your medicine cabinets—it’s about shielding the community from the perils of unintended consumption or misuse. A simple action of discarding medicines can deter a possible health hazard. Remember, the toilet isn’t a safe disposal method as it can harm public health. Instead, attending events like these ensures a secure and anonymous disposal, keeping the environment and the community safe.
If you’re unsure what to do with those forgotten pill bottles or those painkillers past their prime, this is the time to act. Not only is drop-off free, but it’s also a move towards a safer community, reducing the risk of these meds finding their way into unsuspecting or vulnerable hands. And for those feeling uncertain or needing more details about the initiative, Sgt. Robbie Seal of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office stands ready to answer. A quick call at 540-635-4128 might clear any reservations.
Taking proactive measures, one pill bottle at a time, our community can pave the way towards a safer, healthier future. So, this Saturday, let’s all do our bit and ensure our homes and county remain protected from the unintentional perils of prescription drugs.
Laurel Ridge to host second annual Holiday Book Fair on Nov. 29
Laurel Ridge has decided to write a sequel to its successful 2022 Holiday Book Fair. The college announces this year’s fair will be 4:30 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the Corron Community Development Center on the Middletown Campus.
“We hosted our first Holiday Book Fair last year, and had a staggering 60-plus authors on hand to celebrate storytelling in the local community,” says development officer Andy Gyurisin. “This demonstrated to us that there is a strong desire for an event like this within the Laurel Ridge Community College footprint. So, we’ve decided to bring it back again this year.
“With an earlier start time, we hope to further engage students, faculty and staff, and book lovers alike to join us for a literary evening. Buying a book signed by one of your favorite authors not only gives back to the community, but also makes for a fantastic holiday gift.”
Authors can rent a table at the event for just $5. To learn more or sign up for an author’s table, visit laurelridge.edu/bookfair. For further information, contact Gyurisin at andy@laurelridge.edu, or (540) 664-5027.
Midnight Cornhole Madness: Warren Coalition’s Tournament Lights Up the Night!
Students Ready to Show Their Skills on November 10th.
There’s something stirring in the nocturnal air of Warren County. It’s not just the autumn winds but the excitement around the Warren Coalition’s Midnight Cornhole Tournament. High school students in the county, mark your calendars for Friday, November 10th, because the long-awaited showdown has been rescheduled and promises to be bigger and better than before.
This tournament isn’t your typical daytime garden affair. As the clocks near midnight, the 15th Street Gym will come alive with the thuds and cheers of cornhole enthusiasts. Single-division style ensures a nail-biting competition where only one team will wear the champion’s crown by the evening’s end. Want to compete? It’s simple. Teams can enter for $10; if you’re flying solo, pitch in $5, and you’ll be paired up. Just remember, cash is king at the door.
Safety, of course, is paramount. With the event stretching into the late hours, all student participants must arrive with an adult who can drive them home afterward. Parents and guardians can rest easy knowing their young ones have a safe ride home, but they’re not required to stick around for the festivities unless they wish to.
For those looking to engage in some side fun, the night has a bunch more to offer. Besides the intense cornhole action, there will be a variety of side games – all teeming with fantastic prizes. And no event is complete without some munchies on the side. Attendees can sate their midnight hunger and thirst pangs with chips and drinks, available for purchase (again, cash only).
Organizing an event of this scale takes effort and collaboration. A nod to the Warren Coalition and Warren County Parks & Recreation for hosting and ensuring it’s a night to remember for everyone. Those with queries or looking to get more details can drop an email at wc@warrencoalition.org.
Warren County, gear up for a nocturnal adventure filled with camaraderie, competition, and cornhole. It’s not just about tossing bags into a hole; it’s about community, fun, and making memories that last.
Liam’s Chance Expands: New Space, More Opportunities for Front Royal’s Kids
Exciting Open House Showcases New Venue, Engaging Activities, and a Special Pop-Up!
Front Royal has long known the difference Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services makes in the lives of children with developmental disabilities. With a recent move to a spacious new clinic at 116 E Main Street, their commitment to this community is shining brighter than ever.
As a dedicated non-profit, Liam’s Chance has been pivotal in providing behavioral therapy, especially to children on the autism spectrum. The move to a larger location promises to amplify their impact, reaching even more kids and their families. Their approach, rooted in hands-on activities and group sessions, mimics the preschool format. Their sessions, from circle time and arts & crafts to story time and free play, are tailor-made to empower each child. What stands out is their 1:1 instructor system during these social groups. This ensures that skills ranging from school readiness and play to social interactions and daily tasks are meticulously addressed. More importantly, they work tirelessly to curb maladaptive behaviors, ensuring each child’s holistic and comprehensive progress.
However, its all-encompassing approach to therapy sets Liam’s Chance apart. They actively work in sync with other services, be it speech therapy, schools, or occupational therapy, making sure that the child’s development is multi-faceted. They’re also there for the caregivers, providing essential training and being a pillar of support.
Their open house promises to be an event not to be missed. It’s a chance for the community to get a firsthand look at the new venue. Adhering to HIPAA regulations, regular clinic hours are strictly for the enrolled kids, making this event even more special. From free cupcakes courtesy of Garcia and Gavino (remember to be early to snag one!) to face painting, autumn crafts, pumpkin painting, and cookie decorating, it’s going to be a delightful day out. And, adding the cherry on top, Play Favorites, the beloved toy store of Front Royal, is set to enthrall with a pop-up table showcasing toys that have won the hearts of Liam’s Chance kids.
For those keen to learn more or are interested in the pre-k social group openings, reaching out to Kirsten Green at kirsten.g@hi5aba.com would be the way forward. With their dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment, Liam’s Chance continues to be a beacon of hope for many families in Front Royal.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LiamsChance
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “The Marvels”
- “Trolls Band Together”
- “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”
A Qualifier for One of the World’s Most Iconic Road Races Returns to Middleburg, Va. Oct. 31 to Nov. 5.
The 1000 Miglia, which has traversed Italy each year for almost 100 years, is holding its Warm Up U.S.A. rally training day and three-day race again in and around Middleburg, Va. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5. The 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA provides top finishers from the U.S. race with an opportunity to compete in the Italian 1000 Miglia next year.
The event has 25 entries in the 1000 Miglia Era Class and the Post-1000 Miglia Era Class. The first is open to 1000 Miglia-eligible cars built between 1927 and 1957, as well as significant sports and ground touring cars built during the same period; the second class is open to select sports, grand touring, and supercars built from 1958 to present.
The U.S. race covers more than 500 miles and will begin with participants arriving in Middleburg on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and then the competition begins on Wednesday, Nov. 1, with road rallies, car exhibits, and activities taking place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Participants depart the Town on Nov. 5. The participants will be hosted by the Salamander Resort and Spa. Wednesday will comprise practice and testing at Summit Point Motorsports Park in West Virginia. On Thursday and Friday mornings, the Town of Middleburg will host the exciting “green flag sendoff” to begin the race officially.
On Friday, drivers will return to Middleburg in the mid-afternoon for a special event in the town, resulting in the award of the inaugural “Middleburg Cup.” This event will conclude with a free street festival where the public is invited to see the cars compete, purchase food from food trucks and vendors, and mingle with participants and fellow enthusiasts.
On Saturday, the cars will start from Middleburg and head out for time trials and will then be heading to Maryland and on to D.C. for the official arrival at the Embassy of Italy. Check the Town’s website, www.middleburgva.gov/1000miglia, for a complete schedule, including details on tickets to the Saturday event.
“We selected Middleburg because it reminds us of some of the many small, charming Italian towns we traverse in the Italian event,” said Francesca Parolin, general manager of the 1000 Miglia. “The area provides such a beautiful setting for our drives, and the welcome we receive from participants and spectators brings us back each year.”
“We are honored to be the host site of the 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA,” said Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton. “The quality and excitement of this event makes it a perfect fit for Middleburg, and we are glad they have chosen to return for the 2023 edition.”
The Warm Up event is aimed at veteran and novice enthusiasts who are passionate about driving. Because it is so popular, it is difficult to participate in the 1000 Miglia in Italy. The 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA provides entry space in the 1000 Miglia for the top eight performing teams. The event includes training days and 1000 Miglia-style tests during which one can learn or study how to participate in the 1000 Miglia race – a competition that, since 1927, has taken place in Italy in spring. The race is among the world’s largest motorsports events, with over 600 competing cars traversing 1000 miles from the town of Brescia in the north to Rome and back. The 1000 Miglia is a dream event for automotive enthusiasts, and the intimate format of the Warm Up U.S.A. event allows enthusiasts to interact with 1000 Miglia management and staff in this “Spirit of 1000 Miglia” competitive experience, meant to match many of the technical race characteristics of the modern-day race in Italy.
Partners for the event include the Town of Middleburg, Salamander Resort & Spa, Chopard, Vredestein Tires, Barboursville Vineyards, Beverly Equestrian, Group Outdoors, Retro Rally Group, Michael’s Motor Cars, Competizione & Sports Cars and the Embassy of Italy in Washington D.C.
Boosting Career Confidence: A Community Commitment – Job Fair, Nov 2nd
In a recent sit-down with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner studio, the future of employment opportunities in Front Royal, Virginia, became abundantly clear. With Meghan Bowers from the Department of Social Services (DSS) and Adam Sewell of Horizon Goodwill Industries sharing their insights, one message stood out: community collaboration is key.
With Halloween on the horizon, the DSS is hosting its third annual Jack O’Lantern Jubilee on the 26th, a treat-filled evening for families. Bowers said, “It’s just going to be a really fun, good time for the kids to get another use out of that Halloween costume.” But the festivities don’t end there.
On November 2nd, a game-changing job fair is set to take place. This isn’t just any ordinary job fair. This event is a testament to what happens when community-focused entities come together. Both the DSS and Horizon Goodwill Industries are joining forces, bringing in 23 businesses ready to interview potential candidates on the spot. The Job Fair is November 2, 2023, from 12 pm to 3 pm at the Warren County Community Center located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal.
But what sets this job fair apart? It’s the holistic approach. As Sewell explains, “We’ve been doing these cut, cloth and work events… providing things like interview clothing, haircuts… it’s almost a dignity thing.” A fresh appearance and newfound confidence can make all the difference in an interview scenario.
Bowers chipped in, “I can help people who do have barriers to employment… using the other community partners in our area to make sure they can get to work and support themselves properly.” This includes transportation solutions, with the event strategically located on the trolley route.
Horizon Goodwill Industries, well-known for its thrift stores, has a mission beyond retail. “Remove barriers, create opportunities,” is their motto, shared Sewell. They’ve been expanding their services, especially in Virginia, advocating for individuals, providing paid work training, and helping the community connect the dots.
One notable mention by Bowers during the conversation was the acknowledgment of potential employers open to hiring former felons. This progressive step reinforces the idea that past mistakes shouldn’t define an individual’s future. She also emphasized the importance of recognizing non-traditional skills, like those gained from being a stay-at-home parent, as valuable assets in the job market.
DSS and Goodwill provide services leading up to the event for those feeling underprepared or unsure. The resources available are unparalleled, from coaching on answering tough interview questions to resume building.
This event is a beacon of hope and opportunity for job seekers and employers alike. As McCool aptly put it, if you’re “looking for a job or you have a job to fill,” the upcoming job fair is the place to be.
Contact Warren County Job Developer Meghan Bowers at 540-635-3430 x3354.
