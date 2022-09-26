Clever ways to add storage to your home

If you lack storage in your home, there are many unique ways to utilize your space more efficiently. Here are a few ideas to consider.

• Purchase bags and bins specifically designed to fit underneath your bed. If your bed isn’t high enough, you can get bed risers to give you more room.

• Install a cabinet, shelf, or rack if you have an empty wall or door space. You may be surprised at how much you can fit inside.

• Invest in under-cabinet racks that slide conveniently out of the way when not in use. This is a great way to use the space underneath your cabinets and shelves.

• If you’re looking for a new entryway bench or coffee table, consider buying one with hidden storage space inside for odds and ends.

• Did you know your ceiling is a great place to store things? For example, you can install overhead shelves in your kitchen to store various everyday goods.

Visit your local hardware store to find unique space-saving storage ideas.