Local News
Cline Ousts Butler for Sheriff, Unopposed County Candidates Sweep Write-Ins, and Democrats Take Majority State Legislative Control
In Front Royal and Warren County, the major takeaways from Tuesday’s November 7th Election Day were the decisive margin of victory of Front Royal Police Department Captain Crystal Cline in her run to oust first-term Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. That margin of victory was 9,497 votes (75.70%) versus 3,000 votes (23.91%), with 11 of 12 precincts reporting as of Wednesday afternoon. Then there were the across-the-board victories of essentially unchallenged, at least on the ballots, county board and school board candidates, some with at least perceived connections among some observers to the segment of the local Catholic community with ties to Christendom College’s socio-religious-political perspective. It was that perspective that seemed to spearhead the CleanUp Samuels Library (CSL) censorship, funding, and management control movement earlier this year.
As of Wednesday afternoon, those victorious candidates included:
Warren County School Board
Tom McFadden Jr., Shenandoah District School Board – 1,402 votes (61.6%) vs. write-ins (38.4%, 874 votes) with 2 of 3 precincts reporting;
Incumbent North River District School Board representative Melanie Salins 1,645 votes (85.14%) vs. write-ins (14.86%, 287 votes) with 2 of 3 precincts reporting;
In another County School Board race in the South River District, incumbent School Board Chairman Kristen Pence, 1,308 votes (53.56%) appears to have retained her seat against Christendom College employee and local Mothers for Liberty Chairman Leslie Matthews, 1,120 votes (45.86%), with 3 of 4 precincts reporting as of Wednesday afternoon. It might be noted that the Mothers for Liberty group has been associated with public library control movements across the nation. And the Samuels Public Library censorship and control movement here surfaced not long after the group’s arrival here. However, as noted above, that drive was publicly headed by the CSL group, which included self-identified local Catholics, many with direct connections to ultra-conservative Christendom College as students, alumni, or employees past and present.
Warren County Board of Supervisors
R.A. “Rich” Jamieson, for the North River Board of Supervisors seat vacated by Delores Oates successful run for the 31st District State House of Representatives, with 1,420 votes (68.73%) vs. write-ins (31.27%, 646 votes) with 2 of 3 precincts reporting. Some who have contacted Royal Examiner have suggested Jamieson as having done an about-face during his campaign, presenting himself as a Samuels Library supporter after what they perceived was support of the CSL anti-LGBTQ library content effort earlier in the year.
John Stanmeyer, Shenandoah District Board of Supervisors, 1,273 votes (55.20%) vs. incumbent Walt Mabe, 975 votes (42.28%), as well as 58 write-in votes (2.52%) cast, also with 2 of 3 precincts reporting. Stanmeyer has denied ties to the extremist element involved in the CSL effort.
Also unchallenged was incumbent South River District Supervisor Cheryl Cullers, who trounced write-ins with 2,154 votes (97.16%) to a meager 63 write-in votes (2.84%). During her first term Cullers has shown herself not to have been aligned with special interest groups, being one supervisor willing to repeatedly ask the hard questions of staff concerning monthly departmental budget submissions.
Town Council
On the Town side of the equation, in a Special Election for two council-appointed seats to fill vacancies, it appears appointed incumbents went one-out-of-two in a fairly tight race with one precinct left unreported. As of Wednesday afternoon, appointed incumbent Melissa DeDomenico-Payne was holding down second place, while appointee Duane “Skip” Rogers was trailing the field in fourth, and last, place. As things stood Wednesday afternoon Glenn Wood led the field with 1,711 votes (29.47%), DeDomenico-Payne was in second with 1,525 votes (26.27%), Connie Marshner was holding third place at 1,312 votes (22.60%), with Rogers at 1,190 votes (20.50%). We’ll see if those places hold when the final precinct is reported.
State Legislature
On the state side of the voting equation, Democrats held a State Senate majority by what appears to be a 21-18 margin, while gaining a Virginia House of Delegates majority by what’s been reported as a 51-48 margin.
That is likely to ruffle Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s 2024 presidential-nominee aspirations a tad. While not up for re-election himself, Youngkin threw himself into the pre-election fray, including pushing candidates supporting adding a State ban on abortions in Virginia to the sitting U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial federal ban of a previously granted Supreme Court citizen right, abortions for unwanted pregnancies.
See these and other results in Royal Examiner’s initial Tuesday evening report on Election Day results.
Chamber News
Front Royal’s New Fitness Flavor: Fitness Fuel
Fuel Your Fitness: A Refreshing New Arrival.
Welcome to where the fitness world’s hidden gem has just opened its doors. Fitness Fuel has officially welcomed the entire community to experience a blend of workout and wellness with a side of delicious healthy shakes. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting, led by Nike Foster from the Chamber of Commerce, marked a new chapter for the budding enterprise and a festive day for local health enthusiasts.
A New Spin on Health and Fitness
Nestled within the friendly confines of Fitness Evolution, a gym that’s more than muscle and sweat, houses Fitness Fuel, a novel concept promising to refuel bodies with all-natural, freeze-dried goodness. Jaycie Lucie, the visionary behind Fitness Fuel, amidst the loud cheers of the town and county folks, shared that this venture sprouted from a simple need within the gym. With a passion for purity, Fitness Fuel prides itself on shakes free from synthetic sugars and additives – just “pure good food.”
The motivation behind Fitness Fuel’s creation was straightforward yet profound. “We were approached by the owner, and we agreed to start it,” Lucie explained. And with that, a business was born, learning the art of shake-making along the way. As for the future, Lucie hints at possible expansion but assures that, for now, they are focused on serving the current clientele with gusto.
Welcoming the Public with Open Arms… and Open Doors
The synergy between Fitness Evolution and Fitness Fuel is unique, and Lucie eagerly points out that the gym doors are open to all, not just gym members. Offering extensive operating hours throughout the week, they ensure that no one misses out on the opportunity to taste and benefit from their healthy concoctions. Lucie invites everyone to try the shakes and explore the gym with a free one-day pass.
Shaking Up the Flavor Game
Fitness Fuel challenges the preconceptions of health drinks with a menu brimming with innovative and delightful flavors. The Hawaiian Harvest, a tropical explosion of pineapple, bananas, and coconut, leads as Lucie’s top pick. They’ve even managed to craft a protein shake rendition of the classic Cracker Jacks – sans the actual snack but rife with peanut butter and a hint of sea salt caramel.
Front Royal’s latest addition serves more than just shakes; it’s a testament to community, innovation, and the ever-growing pursuit of a healthy lifestyle. Fitness Evolution and Fitness Fuel together are set to become a beacon of health and flavor for everyone looking to infuse their fitness journey with a touch of natural sweetness.
For more information, check out their Facebook page here.
Warren County Parks and Recreation Announce Winter Park Hours
Winter Park hours of operation are Sunday through Saturday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM (dawn) – dusk and effective November 5, 2023, through March 10, 2024, at the locations listed below:
- Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
- Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
- Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
- Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
- Skyline Soccerplex – 101 Kerfoot Avenue
- Eastham Park – 860 Luray Avenue
Local Candidates Claim Victory as Votes Tally Up
A Night of Decisive Wins and Future Promises for Warren County.
Citizens of Warren County turned out in force to cast their votes for a range of critical political positions, from the Senate to the local Soil and Water Conservation Director. As the unofficial results trickle in, it’s a mix of jubilation and defeats across party lines and individual aspirations.
The precincts are nearly all accounted for, with a notable 91.67% reporting and a voter turnout of over 41%. Nearly 13,000 ballots out of 30,837 registered voters show a community engaged in the democratic process.
In the significant race for the Senate of Virginia’s 1st District, Republican Timmy F. French is leading with a comfortable 62.53% of the votes, leaving his Democratic rival Emily G. Scott trailing at 30.78%. The House of Delegates race echoed these results, with Republican Delores R. Oates seizing a similar majority over Democrat Steven E. Foreman and Independent Grace E. Morrison.
The courthouse races displayed even more decisive victories. Angela M. “Angie” Moore is set to become the new Clerk of Court for Warren County with a staggering 98.53% of votes. John S. Bell’s bid for Commonwealth’s Attorney seems secure with 97.49%, and Sherry T. Sours will likely serve as Commissioner of Revenue with a near-unanimous voter nod. The Treasurer’s seat saw a closer contest, with Janice M. Butler Shanks edging over Allison R. Ross.
Law enforcement and administrative positions also reflected strong leads by candidates. Crystal M. Cline is in the lead for Sheriff with a notable 75.73% of the vote, suggesting a clear mandate from the community.
In the Board of Supervisors contests, R. A. “Rich” Jamieson, John W. Stanmeyer, and Cheryl L. Smedley Cullers look to claim their districts with comfortable majorities. For the School Board, Melanie C. Salins and Tom L. McFadden Jr. appear victorious in their respective districts, while Kristen J. Pence overtakes Leslie E. Mathews in a more closely-watched battle.
Lastly, the Soil and Water Conservation Director seat for the Lord Fairfax District is all but confirmed for Mark W. Huddleston. The special election for the Front Royal Town Council saw Melissa A. DeDomenico-Payne and Glenn E. Wood gain the seats, leaving competitors behind.
As Warren County and its neighbors step into a new political chapter, the night’s results indicate a clear direction chosen by its constituents. With promises to uphold and expectations to meet, the newly elected officials will have their work cut out for them. The reactions from various camps will emerge in the coming days, painting a fuller picture of this election’s impact.
PRECINCTS REPORTING
91.67%
Not Reported: 1
Election Night Reported:11
VOTER TURNOUT
41.23%
Ballots Cast: 12,713
Registered Voters:30,837
Member, Senate of Virginia (1st District)
Timmy F. French, Republican,62.53%, 7,880
Emily G. Scott, Democratic,30.78%,3,879
Write-In 6.68%, 842
Member, House of Delegates (31st District)
Delores R. Oates, Republican, 63.47%, 7,306
Steven E. Foreman, Democratic,30.56%,3,518
Grace E. Morrison, Independent,5.76%, 663
Write-In, 0.21%, 24
Clerk of Court (Warren County)
Angela M. “Angie” Moore, 98.53%, 10,928
Write-In 1.47%, 163
Commonwealth’s Attorney (Warren County)
John S. Bell, 97.49%, 10,593
Write-In 2.51%, 273
Sheriff (Warren County)
Vote for only one
Crystal M. Cline, 75.73%, 9,495
Mark A. Butler, 23.88%, 2,994
Write-In, 0.39%, 49
Commissioner of Revenue (Warren County)
Sherry T. Sours, 98.73%, 10,917
Write-In, 1.27%, 140
Treasurer (Warren County)
Janice M. Butler Shanks, 54.89%, 6,418
Allison R. Ross, 44.45%, 5,198
Write-In, 0.66%, 77
Member Board of Supervisors (North River District)
R. A. “Rich” Jamieson, 68.72%, 1,419
Write-In, 31.28%, 646
Member Board of Supervisors (Shenandoah District)
John W. Stanmeyer, 55.20%, 1,273
Walter J. Mabe, 42.28%, 975
Write-In, 2.52%, 58
Member Board of Supervisors (South River District)
Cheryl L. Smedley Cullers, 97.16%, 2,153
Write-In, 2.84%, 63
Member School Board (North River District)
Melanie C. Salins, 85.14%, 1,644
Write-In, 14.86%, 287
Member School Board (Shenandoah District)
Tom L. McFadden Jr.,61.60%, 1,402
Write-In, 38.40%, 874
Member School Board (South River District)
Leslie E. Mathews, 45.82% 1,118
Kristen J. Pence, 53.61%, 1,308
Write-In, 0.57%, 14
Soil and Water Conservation Director Lord Fairfax District (Warren County)
Mark W. Huddleston, 94.39%, 10,065
Write-In, 5.61%, 598
Member Town Council – Special (Front Royal) – Two seats
Melissa A. DeDomenico-Payne, 26.25%, 1,523
D. R. “Skip” Rogers, 20.49%, 1,189
C. R. “Connie” Marshner, 22.61%, 1,312
Glenn E. Wood, 29.47%, 1,710
Write-In, 1.17%, 68
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Great Horned Owl
This owl was stuck is a filthy situation!
Big thank you to Officer Morris of Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s Office for going above and beyond to rescue this Great Horned Owl from a filthy situation!
This owl was found in the wastewater treatment chemical vault at Lake Frederick, covered in sewage. We were able to begin the process of bathing this owl under sedation shortly after admission. This patient will need multiple temperature-controlled baths to remove the sticky, oily waste material and to treat the associated burns.
In addition to being wet, dirty, and cold, the chemicals caused multiple burns over the skin and corneal ulcers on both eyes. The owl also sustained a fracture in one of the bones of the right wing tip, possibly in attempts to escape. Once the feathers are clean and other issues have resolved, the owl will have to recondition the feathers and we must ensure they are in good condition prior to release.
While in care, this patient will receive anti-inflammatories, pain medication, antibiotics, specialized eye drops to hopefully resolve the ulcers. Continuing supportive fluid and nutrition support will be provided as needed.
Thank you to the employees of the wastewater treatment facility and local animal control for ensuring this owl could receive the necessary care!
GIVING TUESDAY
In 2022, we took in a record-breaking (at the time) number of animals—3,406 patients entered our doors for care. This year, we have cruised right past that number and are quickly approaching 3,500 with nearly two full months left in the year! This adult opossum, who is a suspected vehicle strike, is patient 3,466.
She has received radiographs, bloodwork, anesthesia, pain medications, antibiotics, fluids, supplemental oxygen, and will get plenty of food in a comfortable, clean enclosure as she heals from her injuries.
These are just some of the free veterinary and rehabilitative services available to ALL of our patients and it is all thanks to the generous support of our donors and community members.
Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that encourages people to do good during the season of giving thanks. This year, our Giving Tuesday campaign will focus on the incredible resources it takes to give our ever-growing number of patients the best possible care.
Your donations don’t just go to care for this single opossum, but will help us care for the nearly 400 opossums we admit each year, or the 200+ raptors, 300+ turtles, etc.
Help give back to our native wildlife by planning to give on Giving Tuesday, November 28th, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Ring Into the Season: The Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign Calls for Community Cheer
Front Royal’s Red Kettle Kick-Off Aims to Spark Local Generosity.
The holiday spirit is set to ring out in Front Royal as The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps prepares for the annual melody of giving with its Red Kettle Campaign. Launching on November 18th, the familiar sound of bells will soon blend with the seasonal hustle and bustle, inviting the community to partake in a legacy of goodwill.
With a tradition dating back over a century, The Salvation Army’s red kettles have become a hallmark of the holiday season. This year’s campaign ignites on November 16th at Rural King, beckoning passersby with a clarion call of compassion at 12:30 p.m.
The Red Kettle Campaign is more than just an emblem of holiday charity; it is a lifeline for over a thousand families annually in the Front Royal Corps service area. Contributions go directly towards a spectrum of aid, including housing payments, utility bills, and essentials like hygiene items and food.
The life force of the campaign is the community — from local organizations vying for the honor of “top collectors” to individual volunteers who cover vital shifts at the kettles. Those eager to contribute can easily register at RegisterToRing.com, an innovative platform that also offers “virtual” bell-ringing for those who wish to rally support through online fundraising.
Kettles will be welcoming donations outside select stores in Warren and Page Counties, including Wal-Marts, Big Lots, and Royal Plaza Shopping Center, and even outside ABC stores during peak weekends. The campaign runs Mondays through Saturdays, concluding on Christmas Eve.
Adapting to modern times, The Salvation Army ensures that giving is as easy as ever, even for those who don’t carry cash. With cashless options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo, making a difference is just a tap away on any smartphone.
The clarion call to “Love Beyond” encapsulates The Salvation Army’s mission this year — a love that stretches beyond immediate needs, reaching into the fabric of daily lives to uplift and support. It is a call to action, symbolizing the organization’s year-round commitment to those in need.
As the season of giving arrives, The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps invites you to join in harmony and help. Every ring of the bell is a beacon of hope, every coin dropped is a ripple of love, and every volunteer is a testament to Front Royal’s unwavering community spirit. Together, through the simple act of ringing a bell, we can spread joy and warmth far beyond the holiday season.
Renew the Remembrance: How Communities Can Revitalize Veteran Memorials
The timeless tribute of our war memorials needs a touch of timely care.
Memorials dedicated to veterans stand tall as poignant testaments to the courage, sacrifice, and valor of those who’ve gone before us in the name of freedom. Like guardians of history, they silently tell tales of bravery, unyielding spirit, and the immeasurable cost of freedom. Yet, the ravages of time, combined with natural elements, often leave these monuments needing tender loving care.
A Call to Action: Preserving Symbols of Honor
There’s an undeniable weight that comes with walking past or standing in front of a war memorial. It speaks volumes without saying a word, invoking feelings of respect, gratitude, and, sometimes, a deep sense of loss. However, to ensure that these feelings continue to be stirred in future generations, it’s essential to restore and maintain these significant landmarks. With Veterans Day on the horizon, here’s a blueprint for communities eager to rejuvenate their local memorials.
1. The Power of Hands-on Help: There’s no understating the value of volunteering. Whether it’s sweeping away fallen leaves, applying a fresh coat of paint, or nurturing the surrounding greenery, every act counts. The work may be manual, but the satisfaction derived from seeing a monument shine anew is immeasurable.
2. Pooling Resources for Preservation: Not everyone can offer physical labor, but that doesn’t mean they can’t contribute. Rallying the community for fundraising events can amass the necessary funds to undertake substantial restoration projects. From bake sales to charity runs and generous contributions from local businesses or veteran-supporting entities, every penny will count towards the cause.
3. The Might of the Word: The digital age has given everyone a platform. Harnessing the power of this platform to disseminate the historical relevance and stories associated with these memorials can spur collective action. Encouraging community members to pen down articles or even hosting informational sessions can raise the general consciousness about the need for these restoration endeavors.
4. Legislate to Celebrate: Knowledge is power. Being updated about laws and regulations surrounding memorial preservation can be instrumental. By endorsing measures that aim to safeguard these monuments, community members can become formidable advocates. Writing to representatives, affixing signatures on crucial petitions, or even affiliating with dedicated groups can push the envelope in ensuring these memorials get the recognition and care they deserve.
Memorials: More Than Just Stone and Metal
The essence of these monuments goes beyond their physical structure. They encapsulate moments, emotions, and memories. By extending a helping hand, every individual has the chance to ensure that these symbols of heroism, of bygone eras, and of gratitude continue to inspire awe, respect, and remembrance.