Clothes mending: an eco-friendly practice
Tons of barely damaged clothes are thrown away every year worldwide. Do you tend to discard items with slight imperfections without batting an eyelid? Wouldn’t you rather find a way to kick this environmentally unfriendly habit? Here’s a short guide to mending your own clothing.
Get the gear
Create a small kit with everything you need for simple clothing repairs. Stock your sewing kit with the following essentials:
• Different sized needles
• Yarn and thread in several colors
• A thimble
• A selection of buttons, including two-hole, four-hole, and snaps
• Fabric glue or mending tape
• Iron-on fabric patches
Learn the techniques
If you don’t know where to start with darning a hole or sewing on a button, don’t worry. You can learn basic techniques online or pick up a mending guide at a bookstore or library. Moreover, asking a skilled friend or relative to teach you a few tricks can be a fun bonding activity. With practice, you’ll gain confidence, along with the satisfaction that you’re giving your clothing new life.
However, complex repairs like a broken zipper may be beyond your skill level. Look for a tailor shop in your area that offers clothing repair services. It’s best to trust a professional with complicated fixes or valuable clothing items.
Safety first when it comes to grilling
If you like to grill out, you aren’t alone. Millions of people grill out on holidays and some grill all year round but take care to handle grills safely.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), U.S. fire departments responded to 10,600 home structure and outdoor fires involving all types of grills from 2014 to 2018. An average of 10 deaths and 160 injuries occur annually, causing $149 million in direct property damage.
About 46 percent of the fires involved structures.
Four out of six home fires caused by grills are caused by gas, while 12 percent were caused by charcoal or another solid fuel.
One of the key reasons for gas grill fires was leaks.
- Always take the gas grill outside in the open to check for gas leaks. Make sure the grill is at least four or five feet away from the house. Get some soapy water in a spray bottle and spray on the connections. If bubbles appear, you have a gas leak. Fix the connections before you turn on the gas.
- Checking for leaks is essential. In one case reported by the NFPA, a 48-year-old woman suffered burns to her face and hair when the gas line disconnected.
- Always lift the lid to light the grill. If you turn the knobs on the gas grill while the lid is closed, gas can accumulate and ignite.
If you turn on the knobs and your gas grill doesn’t immediately light, then turn off the gas and wait two or three minutes. This allows the gas to dissipate. According to NFPA, this happened to a 32-year-old man who suffered burns to his face and arms when, at first, a gas grill did not ignite, but then it burst into flames.
It’s not just gas grills that cause fires, either. That little hibachi or small charcoal grill can be very dangerous if not monitored.
- Never use gasoline to light a grill.
- Always tend a grill. About 29 percent of structure fires occur when a grill is used on a balcony or terrace and not watched.
- Make sure it is out of the traffic area. According to the NFPA, thermal burns from grills are not uncommon when children or adults run into them while running or playing.
How to choose a fertilizer
Fertilizer is a gardening essential. It feeds the soil and gives your plants the nutrients they need to grow and produce good yields. However, there are several elements to consider when choosing the right one.
Fertilizer type
Organic and mineral fertilizers come in both liquid and solid forms. The type of fertilizer you choose affects how quickly it works, how easy it is to use, the number of applications needed, and how it should be stored.
Specialized fertilizer
You shouldn’t use the same fertilizer for all your plants and flowers. Every plant has different nutrition needs, which can vary according to its growth period.
Water and substrate
The quality of the water you use (its pH and supply source) can react positively or negatively with your fertilizer. Moreover, the content of your substrate can influence the type and dose of fertilizer you should use. Test your substrate regularly to find out how well your plants and flowers are absorbing nutrients.
Visit your local garden store for advice and carefully check the fertilizer labels before buying.
A short guide to good wildlife watching practices
Do you enjoy observing and photographing animals in their natural habitat? Here are a few tips to ensure you do so respectfully.
Be quiet
Be quiet and discreet so you don’t scare the animals. Also, try not to disturb your subjects to get a better picture. Attracting their attention could prevent them from perceiving danger.
Preserve the environment
Take nothing but pictures and leave only your footprints behind. In other words, be mindful and limit your impact on nature. For example, never wander off marked trails and always pick up your garbage.
Avoid feeding the animals
Although you may think you’re doing the right thing by feeding the animals, doing so can lead to health problems. It can also cause them to become dependent on humans.
Keep your distance
Don’t stress out the animals by getting too close or chasing them. This could cause them to behave aggressively. Instead, use binoculars and a telephoto lens to capture your subjects from a safe distance in a non-threatening manner.
You can take many wildlife tours across the country to observe whales, bears, moose, beavers, seals, and more.
How to buy a bike
Do you want to treat yourself to a new bicycle? If so, the first thing you need to do is determine what type of cyclist you are and how much cycling you intend to do.
Weekend cyclist or cycling enthusiast
If you only plan on cycling occasionally, you may find a suitable bike in a big-box store. However, don’t go for the cheapest model. Cheap bikes tend to wear out prematurely. Moreover, the seat, braking system, and gear shifting mechanism are usually subpar.
If you plan on regularly biking to work, it would be wise to browse a specialty store for a better selection of products. Just make sure you keep your needs in mind and set a budget. Some high-end bikes can cost several thousand dollars.
City riding or trail riding
If you’re only riding on paved roads, a road bike will do just fine. Road bikes have a lightweight frame, large wheels, and narrow tires. This allows you to expend less energy. They also have curved handlebars so you can adopt an aerodynamic posture.
If you plan on tackling rough terrain, a mountain bike is your best bet. Mountain bikes have wide tires and superior suspension, making them suitable for various surfaces. The low seat and small wheels also improve stability.
Do you usually ride in the city but are interested in a mountain bike’s versatility and stability? If so, a hybrid bike may be the perfect compromise. Hybrid bikes are sturdy enough to climb curbs and go over potholes while also suitable for adventures in the woods.
Once you’ve found the right type of bike for you, narrow down your choice by choosing features and equipment that’ll make your ride more enjoyable. Look for a backup electric motor or a clip that can turn your smartphone into a built-in GPS navigator.
Have a great ride!
Building a treehouse with your child: an exciting project
A beautiful wooden treehouse instantly adds whimsy and fun to your backyard. While you can purchase many pre-made models, most people will agree that nothing beats a treehouse built by your own hands.
An activity that brings people together
Instead of assembling a mass-produced treehouse in a few minutes, you can invest many hours with your child. You won’t regret this opportunity to spend quality time together.
A learning opportunity
You can make your treehouse look like a cozy cabin or a tiny replica of your home. No matter what style you decide to build, you can teach your child about tools, technology, and the construction process. They’ll also learn how to plan and execute a project, providing them with valuable life lessons.
A great environmental option
Your custom-built treehouse will easily outperform its commercial rivals if you choose the right materials. Whether you buy wood at a hardware store or gather it in a nearby forest, your treehouse will be unique and ecologically sustainable.
A pleasure to rediscover
If your child is usually glued to their video games, it may take some effort to convince them to get their hands dirty building a treehouse. You may be able to persuade them to participate by implementing screen-free days or rewarding them with small prizes for spending time outside.
Building a treehouse is a satisfying project that could turn into one of your child’s fondest memories.
5 benefits of raised garden beds
Raised gardening is the practice of growing plants above ground level. Here are five reasons why this method is becoming increasingly popular among gardeners.
1. Easy access. You can design your raised garden bed so you can till the soil, pull weeds, and pick vegetables from a comfortable standing position.
2. Reduced predators. Walled garden beds limit access to many unwanted visitors. Moreover, raised gardens to allow less weed intrusion than ground gardens, making them easy to maintain.
3. Better soil control. Raised garden beds give you better control over variables that can affect the growth of your plants, like drainage, water retention, soil aeration, and PH levels.
4. More abundant harvests. Many gardeners with raised beds report more bountiful fruit and vegetable yields than traditional ground gardens.
5. An asset to your decor. When it comes to outdoor design, raised garden beds give your yard a finished and tailored look.
Whether you build it yourself or purchase a ready-made raised garden bed, your new growing space will require an initial investment. However, you’ll be quickly won over by its numerous advantages.
