Clothes mending: an eco-friendly practice

Tons of barely damaged clothes are thrown away every year worldwide. Do you tend to discard items with slight imperfections without batting an eyelid? Wouldn’t you rather find a way to kick this environmentally unfriendly habit? Here’s a short guide to mending your own clothing.

Get the gear

Create a small kit with everything you need for simple clothing repairs. Stock your sewing kit with the following essentials:

• Different sized needles

• Yarn and thread in several colors

• A thimble

• A selection of buttons, including two-hole, four-hole, and snaps

• Fabric glue or mending tape

• Iron-on fabric patches

Learn the techniques

If you don’t know where to start with darning a hole or sewing on a button, don’t worry. You can learn basic techniques online or pick up a mending guide at a bookstore or library. Moreover, asking a skilled friend or relative to teach you a few tricks can be a fun bonding activity. With practice, you’ll gain confidence, along with the satisfaction that you’re giving your clothing new life.

However, complex repairs like a broken zipper may be beyond your skill level. Look for a tailor shop in your area that offers clothing repair services. It’s best to trust a professional with complicated fixes or valuable clothing items.