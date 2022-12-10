Clyde Mitchell McGee (1947 – 2022)

Clyde Mitchell McGee, 75, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on December 8, 2022, in Front Royal, VA., surrounded by family: Laurie Hoisington (Edward), John and Pam Adkins, and Vicky Stringer.

Clyde Mitchell McGee was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Clyde Bernard McGee and Empress McGee on May 10, 1947. Clyde Michel McGee, known as “Mitch”, attended Carlsbad High School located in the Chihuahuan Desert on the beautiful Pecos River in the southeast corner of New Mexico. Mitch married Billie Michaelene McIlroy on March 13, 1966, in Juarez, Mexico.

The United States Air Force Veteran, MSGT Clyde Mitchell McGee, retired at MacDill Air Force Base (AFB), FL., on 1 May 1987. MSGT McGee served his country as an Electronic Communications and Cryptography Equipment Systems Technician. MSGT McGee was assigned to Offutt AFB, NE.; Kadena Air Base, Japan; Clear Air Force Station, AK.; Keesler AFB, MS., and MacDill AFB, FL. MSGT McGee received numerous military awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force (AF) Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, AF Overseas Long and Short Tour Ribbons, AF Outstanding Unit Award, Master Space Badge, and the AF Excellence Award.

Upon retirement, Mitch and Billie sold their Tampa home and moved to Amarillo, TX. Outdoor people, Mitch and Billie, purchased a recreational vehicle and began a new adventure; touring the country, visiting National Parks, and sharing stories with other retirees.

Mitch is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Michaelene McIlroy; his mother, Empress McGee; his father, Clyde B. McGee; and his brothers, James McGee and Charles McGee.

Mitch is survived by his brother, Bobby McGee (Darla); sister, Empress Carol McGee-Miles (George), daughter, Laurie (Ed Jr); three grandchildren, Edward Hoisington III (Jessica), and Sean Hoisington (Amanda), Brad Hoisington (Sandra); and seven great-grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Edward IV, Ethan, Ian, Beckham, and Noah.

Memorial gifts in Clyde Mitchell McGee’s name can be made to Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter, 5217 Buena Vista Drive, Carlsbad, N.M. 88220. The families of McIlroy and McGee wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 33 W Cork St Unit 405. Winchester, VA 22601-3876.