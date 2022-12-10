Obituaries
Clyde Mitchell McGee (1947 – 2022)
Clyde Mitchell McGee, 75, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on December 8, 2022, in Front Royal, VA., surrounded by family: Laurie Hoisington (Edward), John and Pam Adkins, and Vicky Stringer.
Clyde Mitchell McGee was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Clyde Bernard McGee and Empress McGee on May 10, 1947. Clyde Michel McGee, known as “Mitch”, attended Carlsbad High School located in the Chihuahuan Desert on the beautiful Pecos River in the southeast corner of New Mexico. Mitch married Billie Michaelene McIlroy on March 13, 1966, in Juarez, Mexico.
The United States Air Force Veteran, MSGT Clyde Mitchell McGee, retired at MacDill Air Force Base (AFB), FL., on 1 May 1987. MSGT McGee served his country as an Electronic Communications and Cryptography Equipment Systems Technician. MSGT McGee was assigned to Offutt AFB, NE.; Kadena Air Base, Japan; Clear Air Force Station, AK.; Keesler AFB, MS., and MacDill AFB, FL. MSGT McGee received numerous military awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force (AF) Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, AF Overseas Long and Short Tour Ribbons, AF Outstanding Unit Award, Master Space Badge, and the AF Excellence Award.
Upon retirement, Mitch and Billie sold their Tampa home and moved to Amarillo, TX. Outdoor people, Mitch and Billie, purchased a recreational vehicle and began a new adventure; touring the country, visiting National Parks, and sharing stories with other retirees.
Mitch is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Michaelene McIlroy; his mother, Empress McGee; his father, Clyde B. McGee; and his brothers, James McGee and Charles McGee.
Mitch is survived by his brother, Bobby McGee (Darla); sister, Empress Carol McGee-Miles (George), daughter, Laurie (Ed Jr); three grandchildren, Edward Hoisington III (Jessica), and Sean Hoisington (Amanda), Brad Hoisington (Sandra); and seven great-grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Edward IV, Ethan, Ian, Beckham, and Noah.
Memorial gifts in Clyde Mitchell McGee’s name can be made to Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter, 5217 Buena Vista Drive, Carlsbad, N.M. 88220. The families of McIlroy and McGee wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 33 W Cork St Unit 405. Winchester, VA 22601-3876.
Virgie Mae Thompson (1927 – 2022)
Virgie Mae Thompson, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Thompson was born on July 4, 1927, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, to the late Charles and Minnie Pomeroy Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her three sons, Charles Thompson, Ronald Lee Thompson, and Jerry Wayne Thompson; two daughters, Tammy Sue Henry and Dora Lynn Sturdivant and eight siblings.
Survivors include her son, Gary Allen Thompson (Faye); daughter, Ella Marie Thompson (John); son-in-law, Donald Henry; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Raymond Miller McCorkle (1932 – 2022)
Raymond Miller McCorkle, 90, departed this life on December 4, 2022, as a resident of Lynn Care Center, Front Royal, VA. He went on to join the Love of his Life, ‘Doris Jane’, his wife of 71 years.
Born November 16, 1932, he was the son of Oscar Sanford and Hattie Vanettha McCorkle from Charlotte, NC.
Ray, known by many, served in the United States Army from 1946-1949. He was stationed at Ft. Belvior, VA. He served as a Medical Supply Specialist with the 707 1st Medical Group.
He worked for Giant Food as a Journeyman Meat Cutter in Herndon, Chantilly, and Fairfax, VA, and finally retired from the store in Warrenton, VA. Before that, he worked at Grimsley’s Market in the 1960s and drove a school bus part-time for John S. Mosby Academy. Many evenings spending his time with another talent, sign painting, anything from billboards along Rt. 522, or painting race cars for Winchester Speedway. He also created and painted the sign for John S. Mosby Academy that sat at 15th Street.
He was a member of the area Odd Fellows IOOF Club for over 50 years, serving as Treasurer/Secretary. Ray was as a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church and served as a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent for several years. Ray was a great man of Faith and served his community well, and was a caring Family Man.
Racing being his most prized hobby, he raced Go-Karts on the weekends early in his life at the local tracks.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris J. McCorkle; a son, Jerry Wayne McCorkle; and daughter, Karen Sue Cole. He was also preceded by his brothers, Elmer McCorkle, Karl McCorkle, Paul McCorkle, and Sidney McCorkle, and one sister, Cora Lee Griffin, all of Charlotte, North Carolina.
He has one surviving brother, Larry Dean McCorkle, and his wife, Judy, in Huntersville, N.C. He’s also survived by a son, Ken McCorkle of Winchester, VA; daughter, Lorie Thurston of Inwood, WV; grandsons, Aaron McCorkle, Joseph McCorkle, and wife Kelli, Bradley Marcey, Jonathan Cole, and wife Lindsay, Joshua Cole and wife Chelsea, Jerry Wayne McCorkle II, and Jeremy McCorkle; granddaughters, Jenny McCorkle, Desiree Marcey, and Stephanie Lillard and husband Brian; great-grandsons, Julian Marcey, Elijah McCorkle, and Brayden Marcey; great-granddaughters, Emaley Furr, Haley James, Jasmine Schuler, Madalyn Lillard, Makayla Lillard, Cierra Cole, Lydia Cole, and Breanna Marcey; two great-great-grandchildren, Azelea James and Liam Furr; many nieces and nephews in The Carolina’s, Virginia Georgia, and South Carolina; and his adopted children, Joy Baker of Bristow, VA, Donald Cline of Front Royal, VA, and Toni Reuter of Atlanta, GA.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, on Front Royal Pike. Visitation one hour before the service.
The family asked that any donations be made to Marlow Heights Baptist Church, Front Royal, VA, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Donna Emily Clatterbuck (1935 – 2022)
Donna Emily Clatterbuck, 87, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Reverend Dr. Susan Gum Catlett officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour before the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Donna was born on August 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to the late Donald Eaton and Marie Cullers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Max Clatterbuck.
Surviving Donna is her loving children, Raymond Sargent and spouse, Janice Hottle, Richard Sargent and spouse; and Michael Sargent and spouse; her brother, Gary Eaton (Naomi); her nine grandchildren; and her nine great-grandchildren.
Donna was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and a member of the Winchester Senior Center. She would often go to dinners and play dominos with the ladies’ church group, and of course, she wouldn’t go anywhere without looking her best; she had a great fashion sense. Donna was also a Warren County Graduate with the class of 1955.
Pallbearers will be family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen’s walk for the cure at https://secure.info-komen.org/site/Donation
Rebecca “Becky” Ann Sinclair (1947 – 2022)
Rebecca “Becky” Ann Sinclair, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Sinclair was born on July 16, 1947, in Mesa, Arizona, to the late James Woodrow Sain and Hilda Hinegardner Sain. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Sinclair.
Survivors include her two daughters, Hilda “Liza” Petrucci and Joy Miller; son, Timothy Mendenhall (Dominique); stepdaughter, Lelona Sinclair Stronzik; stepson, Gerald Davis Sinclair Jr.; brother, James Christopher Sain and five grandchildren, Lauren Petrucci, Gabrielle Mendenhall, Timothy Mendenhall Jr., Jack Mendenhall and Joey Klemmer.
Tracy Lynn Fincham (1972 – 2022)
Tracy Lynn Fincham, 50, of Toms Brook, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Steve Foster officiating.
Mrs. Fincham was born on April 8, 1972, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Dennis W. Wines Sr. and to Debra Pennington Fincham. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Bobby G. Stonebreaker, and stepson, Jeffrey Fincham Jr.
Surviving along with her mother are her husband, Jeffrey Fincham Sr.; three sons, Nathan Fincham, Cody Fincham, and Dylan Fincham, all of Toms Brook; stepdaughter, Amy Fincham of Winchester; three brothers, Dennis Wines Jr. of Strasburg, Virginia, Bobby Stonebreaker of Strasburg and Stephen Stonebreaker of Front Royal; six grandchildren, Nathan Jr., Colton, Hudson, Neveah, Zoey and Zayn Fincham all of Toms Brook and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Linda Mellott Beatty (1950 – 2022)
Linda Mellott Beatty, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, 72, of Stephens City, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 5, 2022, passing away peacefully at 8:09 in the morning surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, 110 Conestoga Lane, Stephens City, Virginia, with Pastor Paul Markee officiating. Interment will follow in Ridings Chapel Cemetery in Stephens City.
Linda was born November 30, 1950, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Mellott, Sr. and Frances Marie Ault Mellott.
She attended Lighthouse Full Gospel Church and gave 43 dedicated years as a Court Clerk with Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, the County of Warren, and her many friends.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Robert Lewis Beatty; daughter, Traci Elaine Beatty, and significant other, Rommel Eleccion of Stephens City; son, Michael Paul Beatty, and significant other, Kerry Shannon of Stephens City; the apple of her eye her grandson, Owen Michael Beatty of Stephens City; and two step-grandchildren, Annabelle Racey of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Elliott Racey of Fairfax.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Grover Cleveland Mellott, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Owen Beatty, Geoff Mellott, Gary Phillips, Elliott Racey, Abraham Garcia, and Rommel Eleccion.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nicklaus Patterson, Matthew Patterson, JR Darr, Timmy Mellott, Ed Hausenfluck, and Robbie Lowery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, from 12-2 p.m. at the church.